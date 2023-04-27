Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Signs Three-Year 3D Printing Deal with Roboze

Roboze, an additive manufacturing (AM) leader in super polymers and composite materials, has entered a three-year technical collaboration with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, beginning in 2023 and running through 2025. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP has been looking to incorporate 3D printing into its development process for some time, and with Roboze, it finally found the right technical partner.

Roboze is no stranger to collaborating with MotoGP teams, previously partnering with Volkswagen’s Ducati Corse team in 2022. Roboze supplied the Ducati team with its printers, as well as PEEK, PEEK CF, and other materials to create lighter and more aerodynamic parts. Roboze also offered technical expertise to ensure the parts met the demands Ducati needed on track. The duo’s partnership culminated in Ducati’s MotoGP taking 1st and 5th in the 2022 driver’s championship and 1st in the 2022 constructors championship. Now, Roboze looks to continue its success in MotoGP with the Monster Energy Yamaha racing team.

The Monster Yamaha team needed a partner with a proven track record in AM and one that could help incorporate 3D printing into its motorcycle development. The technology has become increasingly prevalent across many racing disciplines, including MotoGP, and Monster knew it had to utilize the technology if it wanted to stay competitive in the sport. But who would be the right fit? Enter Roboze.

The collaboration will utilize Roboze’s combination of advanced mechatronics, industrial automation, and materials science to help develop the best motorcycle. The Roboze ARGO 500 is set to be the main printer used and can produce parts that can replace some of the motorcycle’s metal components. The lighter weight materials and optimized aerodynamics of each segment should produce a faster vehicle, and with 3D printing’s ability to produce and validate Monster Yamaha’s motorcycle concepts quicker, this could help the team bring more upgrades throughout the season.

“In Roboze we have found an advanced technological partner that we are sure will help us achieve great technical results,” says Michele Gadda, Engineering Manager at Yamaha Motor Racing. “Roboze ARGO 500 allows us to produce components in carbon and with materials resistant to very high temperatures. For our technical team it was a real breakthrough. We have already tested and had very satisfactory results. Reducing weights and production times, guaranteeing compliance with test deadlines, give us the opportunity to express the ingenuity and skills of our technicians.” “The challenge for achieving unprecedented performance is what drives the Roboze team every day to evolve 3D printing technology. Partnerships with innovative players like Yamaha fuel our spirit and enable us to accelerate our insights directly on the field,” says Alessio Lorusso, Founder & CEO of Roboze. “We are ready to mark a further step in 3D printing for the production of motorsport components.”

We will keep an eye on how this collaboration progresses, and how Monster Yamaha benefits from the partnership. This is an exciting time in the racing space, and it’s amazing how prevalent 3D printing/additive manufacturing is becoming in this world.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.