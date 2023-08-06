3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 6, 2023

It’s another busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing world! Stratasys continues its North American tour, Markforged will have more Demo Days, and Women in 3D Printing will hold an executive panel with a focus on securing the additive industry during an economic downturn. A TRX webinar by America Makes will discuss using testing to unlock velocity in metal AM materials development, Farsoon will focus on laser powder bed fusion, Formlabs will help you decide between SLA and SLS, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

August 8 & 11: AWP & Markforged Demo Days

Markforged continues its Demo Day open house events at Advanced World Products (AWP) in Fremont, California specifically on Tuesday, August 8th and Friday August 11th. The event will feature Markforged’s large-format FX20 carbon fiber composite 3D printer, and there will be demonstrations of this printer, along with Smooth TPU 95A flexible filament, the Metal X, X3, X7, Mark Two, and Onyx One printers, and new Metal X updates, including 17-4 Fine Features. Visitors will also hear about tips for identifying 3D printing opportunities, and customer applications that prove the ROI of these systems. The event is free, and attendees will also receive a Markforged t-shirt.

“Experience the NEW Markforged FX20 Carbon Fiber/Ultem 9085 Composite 3D Printer in action at the AWP/Markforged Open House and learn how quick and cost-effective parts can be designed and fabricated for manufacturing.”

There are one-hour time slots available from 8 am until 4 pm PT, and you can register for your preferred day and time slot here. One registered person can bring up to five guests with them.

August 8: Next Simulation for SOLIDWORKS with TriMech

TriMech will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on the 8th about “The Next Generation of Simulation for SOLIDWORKS.” Peter Kjellbotn, 3DEXPERIENCE Works Industry Process Consultant from Dassault Systèmes, will discuss the next generation of advanced simulation capabilities, built on superior cloud technology, through the SIMULIA brand. Users can perform multiphysics simulations while leveraging high-performance computing (HPC), and webinar attendees will learn all about structural analysis simulation, computational fluid dynamics, and electromagnetics.

“By using this technology, designers and engineers can explore and optimize the behavior of their products in the real world. These advanced applications, developed under the SIMULIA brand by Dassault Systèmes, accelerate the design process without compromising reliability or safety, while eliminating the need for multiple physical prototypes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 8: SOLIDWORKS Talks LID Boss Product Development

Also on the 8th, at 1 pm EST, there’s more SOLIDWORKS! 3DEXPERIENCE Works Industry Process Consultant Director Brian Zias and Senior Industry Process Consultant Mike Sande will present “Product Development with SOLIDWORKS: LID Boss.” Attendees will learn how the 3DEXPERIENCE platform keeps a project on track, and connects everyone working on it, and see the entire workflow for the LID Boss demonstrated, from unboxing the platform and kicking off the project to mechanical and fixture design, simulated drop test, product release, and issue tracking

“The idea for LID Boss was simple: a touchless cup lid dispenser so individual consumers could have a single, sanitary lid. Join our technical team and see how they were able to scale their new product to meet increased global demand using SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works. This required rapid preparation for scaled production‚ and a higher than ever level of governance to processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 9 & 10: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour is taking its mobile showroom across the U.S. and giving designers, educators, and manufacturers a convenient way to see the company’s latest materials, 3D printers, and solutions. This week, the truck is only making two stops, both in Washington. The first, on August 9th, will be at PostDoc Brewing in Redmond, hosted by GoEngineer. The second, hosted by Stratasys Direct, will be on August 10th at Bomarc Business Park in Everett.

“Speak with 3D printing experts from Stratasys and our partners to find out how your organization can benefit from 3D printing – whether it’s bringing a printer in-house or utilizing additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct. Let us show you how Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 9 – 10: Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2023

In Michigan this week, August 9-10, the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) 2023 will take place. There will be three halls at the event, each with last year’s sponsors returning—the Automation Hall is sponsored by Industrial Control, the Metalworking Hall is sponsored by Creston Industrial Sales, and the Mechanical Hall is sponsored by Motion. AME 2023 will also feature 16 presentations, a pitch event, over 260 exhibitors, and the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMTC) Smart Zone, which will feature technologies like augmented and virtual reality, cobots, and additive manufacturing.

“AME 2022 was a great success, with 3000 manufacturers, industry experts networking, and 1000+ unique manufacturing companies attending. This year’s 7th annual regional show is growing into a national event, with over 8% of attendees from out of state and as far as California. AME 2022 will utilize the 180,000 sq. ft. of show space at DeVos Place, conveniently located in beautiful downtown Grand Rapids.”

You can register for this free expo here. The first 2,000 attendees will get free two-hour parking!

August 9: Appetite for Additive with Markforged & CREAT3D

Markforged and CREAT3D will host another “Appetite for Additive” workshop in the U.K. on Wednesday, August 9th. Attendees can feed their minds, and their stomachs, at this dedicated session in Wokingham, Berkshire, learning about Markforged’s industrial, metal, and composite 3D printers and various advanced uses and applications. They can also get free DfAM advice to optimize their functional part designs for Markforged printers, explore Markforged Digital Forge software, and more. The short session will be served over a light brunch at 1:30 pm BST.

“Come to one of our Appetite for Additive events to find out more about the Markforged product line and how we’re helping to bring industrial production to the point of need; from tooling to manufacturing aids, through to end-use parts.”

You can get tickets for the workshop here.

August 9: Würth Additive Group Demo Days

Markforged isn’t the only company offering Demo Days! Würth Additive Group is holding the first of several 3D Printers in the Wild events in Greenwood, Indiana on the 9th. This exclusive event series, taking place at a number of key locations across the U.S., will showcase the power of industrial 3D printing. Each one will cover 3D scanning and making digital models, workflows and software of reverse engineering, a diverse array of materials, digital inventory solutions, and automated post-processing equipment. Plus, if you have a challenge for the team, you can either send your STL file or CAD design early, or bring your part to the event.

“Industrial 3D Printing ain’t easy, but we take a comprehensive approach to simplify it for everyone. Come learn how to make a digital model of a physical part and print it on demand.”

You can register for the event here.

August 9: Sustainable AM with Stratasys

August 9th is a busy day indeed! At 11 am EST (10 am CDT), Stratasys will hold a webinar titled “Production Scale, Low Cost, Sustainable Additive Manufacturing Has Arrived,” which pretty much sums it up. The speaker will be Daniel Keyser, Industry Analyst at the ARC Advisory Group, whose research has been focused on additive manufacturing, digital transformation and sustainability, quality management systems software, and more.

“In an era of digitalization, global market pressure, and uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to leverage innovative technologies. Successful industrial manufacturers are replacing obsolete methodologies and adopting additive manufacturing for more sustainable, low-cost, and consistently high-level production parts. Tune into this webinar to learn more!”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 9: Testing for Metal AM Materials Development

Also on Wednesday the 9th, America Makes will hold another TRX webinar, called “Unlocking Velocity in Metal AM Materials Development through Testing,” at 2 pm EST. There will be three focused topics in the webinar: an overview of a new set of ideas related to exponential alloy and process development; current breakthrough materials testing; and future developments for providing more informative datasets that could lead to faster development programs. Hosted by Jason Thomas, NCDMM Project Engineer, the webinar’s featured speakers are Dr. Edward D Herderick and David Scannapieco from NSL Analytical Services, Inc. and Calvin M. Steward, PhD, The Ohio State University College of Engineering.

“Metal AM printing technology is going through an exponential development period with a myriad of new alloy development approaches coupled with exciting new process improvements. Taken together a new phase of industrial application expansion of its use is happening. The key to unlocking this potential is increasing the confidence and speed of deployment for new processes and alloy combinations. The foundation for doing that is the creation of salient materials data sets that inform the use of AM-printed metals for specific applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 9: Farsoon Scales PBF with Fiber Lasers

The last August 9th webinar will be at 4 pm EST (3 pm CST) by Farsoon Technologies, on how to grow your business with additive manufacturing by “Scaling up Powderbed Fusion with Fiber Lasers.” During this in-depth webinar, attendees will learn about the company’s fast, ultimate LPBF printers, and how they can scale up business. Attendees will learn why Farsoon developed its high-speed Flight fiber laser PBF technology, the differences between its two Flight printers and 3 CO2 Laser printers, costs and profits, how to incorporate fiber laser PBF into production lines, and more. Plus, they can have their questions answered by speakers Don Xu, Managing Director, Farsoon Americas; Ray Jones, Applications & Technical Pre-Sales, Farsoon Americas; and Johnny Zhu, Polymer Product Line Manager, Farsoon Technologies.

“What are your pain points when implementing Laser Powderbed Fusion technology? Production speed, quality, cost management and serviceability?”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 10: Selecting SLA or SLS with Formlabs

Formlabs will hold a webinar at 11 am EST on Thursday, August 10th on “Selecting the Right 3D Printing Technology: SLA or SLS.” Attendees will learn about the benefits, advantages, and strengths of both technologies, and their equivalent Formlabs printers, during a comprehensive overview led by Sales Engineer Alex Pestana. Real-life use cases will demonstrate the optimal applications for each, and help you choose the ideal printer to fit your business needs. Plus, there will be a Q&A session at the end.

“Are you still unsure about whether SLA or SLS 3D printing is the best fit for your business? Join us for an informative session where we will provide an overview and discuss the benefits of both SLA and SLS 3D printing technologies. Following the demo, we’ll be available to address any questions you may have about our 3D printers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 10: Hawk Ridge Systems Open House

There will be a live 3D printing event with Hawk Ridge Systems in Costa Mesa, California on the 10th from 11 am – 3 pm PT, where attendees can find an additive strategy tailored to them. They’ll also see and hear about the latest AM releases from Markforged and HP, learn more about the company’s new partner Formlabs, and meet additive manufacturing experts. The event hosts from Hawk Ridge Systems will be 3D Printing Sales Reps Brent Denston and David Fonseca and Application Engineer Donte Wesley.

“You know how impactful additive manufacturing can be, but you also know there is no one turnkey solution that can transform all businesses. This is why Hawk Ridge Systems has an expansive portfolio to accommodate a variety of manufacturing challenges. Join our additive experts at our Digital Manufacturing Lab and learn what your unique strategy could look like.”

You can register for the event here.

August 10: Wi3DP Panel on Mastering the Pivot

Finally, at 2 pm EST (11 am PT) on Thursday, August 10th, Women in 3D Printing will hold its RAPID + TCT panel on “Mastering the Pivot: Senior Management’s Perspective on Securing the Additive Industry in Times of Economic Downturn.” Adoption of AM relies on properly explaining how unique our products and technologies are, and how they can uniquely solve customer problems. But, as a recession looms, traditional manufacturers are seeing mass layoffs, and may be afraid that the AM industry can’t deliver what we say we can. Several female AM heavyweights will have an important discussion about additive, and where we really are as an industry.

“The tech industry and many others have been affected by our ever-changing economy. Whether we like it or not, challenging times are here. Many are wondering what to make of the current state of the Additive Manufacturing Industry. To be sure, additive has felt the hit of a looming recession… Now more than ever it is important to hear what we can do to secure the safety and vitality of additive manufacturing.”

You can join the live panel discussion here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

