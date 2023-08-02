3D Printing News Unpeeled: Ursa Major, 3D Printed Munitions, AM Turnkey

Ursa Major announce got more money from America Makes. After getting $3 million in 2021 it now is getting an additional $1.2 million to make more 3D printed rockets. It hopes to make 30 Hadley engines a year and then make heavy Arroway engines. The firm hopes to reduce turnaround significantly from six months to one using 3D printing.
Ukraine is using 800-gram drone dropped anti-personnel munitions. One model is called Zaychyk (Rabbit) while others are called Candy Bombs, these 3D printed casings are filled with shrapnel and C4 and have a kill radius of 20 meters. Made in over 200 variants one team is making 4000 of these 3D printed bomb casings a month using desktop 3D printers. The 3D printed components cost $3.85. We must accept that the weaponization of AM will be permanent, everyone will use this technology to make improvised and iteratively improved munitions and other devices.
EOS is rolling out its AM Turnkey program in Pflugerville, Texas. The company’s Additive Minds consulting team will work directly with clients to help them learn about and industrialize additive along with EOS engineers and consulting staff. This is a fantastic move that will help accelerate Additive adoption.
