3DPOD Episode 161: Automated Wire Harness Manufacturing with Stephen Bennington, CEO of Q5D

Found in 3D printers, busses, airplanes, cars and a lot of electronics worldwide, wire harnesses are often made by hand, a country or two over from where the end system is ultimately assembled. This arrangement not only makes their implementation slow and inefficient, but also leads to product delays. British startup Q5D has developed a manufacturing cell that uses 3D printing, pick and place, and more to manufacture these complex structures. In this episode of 3DPOD, co-host Max Bogue and I learn just how much potential there is for Q5D’s technology. For instance, did you know that every wire harness in every Toyota Camry includes the wiring for an electric sunroof, even though only very few of the vehicles actually include that option. Clearly, wire harnesses can be made more flexibly and efficiently.

