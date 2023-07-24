ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

3DPOD Episode 161: Automated Wire Harness Manufacturing with Stephen Bennington, CEO of Q5D

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingElectronics
AMS

Share this Article

Found in 3D printers, busses, airplanes, cars and a lot of electronics worldwide, wire harnesses are often made by hand, a country or two over from where the end system is ultimately assembled. This arrangement not only makes their implementation slow and inefficient, but also leads to product delays. British startup Q5D has developed a manufacturing cell that uses 3D printing, pick and place, and more to manufacture these complex structures. In this episode of 3DPOD, co-host Max Bogue and I learn just how much potential there is for Q5D’s technology. For instance, did you know that every wire harness in every Toyota Camry includes the wiring for an electric sunroof, even though only very few of the vehicles actually include that option. Clearly, wire harnesses can be made more flexibly and efficiently.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Sen. Gillibrand Spearheads Effort Against 3D Printed Guns with New Legislation

3D Printing Platform Shapeways Transfers Listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 7: Notable 3D Printing Transactions in the Last Month, and More SSYS Deal Coverage

The deals didn’t take a break over the summer, as Alex and Danny have plenty to discuss in this July episode of Printing Money. Applications increasingly take centre stage as...

July 20, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Management Slings Mud at Stratasys Board, Threatens Stock War

As mergeracolypse heats up around the 3D printing industry’s most valuable company, Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), the firm’s most hostile suitor, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has begun pulling out the big...

July 19, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing News Briefs, July 15, 2023: 3D Printer Milestone, Ceramics Research, & More

Starting with business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Zeda welcomed Kaiser Permanente’s Chief Innovation Officer to its Board of Directors, Shapeways announced two Tier 1 supplier manufacturing contracts, and...

July 15, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessFeatured StoriesGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingSocial Issues

Consumers Overwhelmingly Support More Investment in 3D Printing-Driven Reshoring, Survey Says

As the additive manufacturing (AM) sector has accelerated its shift into scale-up mode, the increased activity has simultaneously catalyzed an AM info boom. Still, much of the publicly available data...

July 12, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Velo3D
HP
EOS AMCM
Flashforge
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
Formnext
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides