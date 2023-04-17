RAPID

3DPOD Episode 149: 3D Printed Consumer Goods with Ian Yang, Gantri Cofounder

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingConsumer Goods
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Ian Yang is the cofounder of Gantri, a startup which uses desktop 3D printers to make lamps. We love Gantri because it deploys 3D printing for consumer products and is one of very few firms to do so. Gantri is pushing our technology into your living room and bedroom. So, how does the company manage to do that? We follow the company’s path, software, and design sensibility. We look at how they use 3D printers that you may have at home and tried to make their own. Ian tells us why they manufacture in California, even though it’s expensive, and what they do to make their lights look so good. This episode details the future of a much expanded technology. This is a must listen!

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Concrete Dreams: Construction 3D Printing for the Developing World

ICON’s 3D Printed Habitat on Earth is NASA’s Stronghold for Mars Survival

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

UTEP Joins NASA Project to 3D Print Batteries in Space with Lunar Regolith

Hot on the heels of previous federal grants to develop space technologies, like mining water on the Moon, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has joined a project...

April 5, 2023
Featured
3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

What 20 Years of Funding Data Tells Us about the 3D Printing Investment Race

To understand where we’re going, let’s look at where we’ve been. 3DPrint.com has compiled investment data from the past two decades of fundraising in 3D printing, which can help us...

April 3, 2023
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured StoriesScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingStocks

Daring AM: Fueling the 3D Printing Space Race

Go ahead and take a deep breath because it’s hard to keep up with all the news about 3D printing for space. Thirty years ago, NASA began using additive manufacturing...

March 27, 2023
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

Construction 3D Printing Company ICON Enters Hospitality Market with Signature Boldness

ICON, an additive construction (AC) company based in Austin, TX, announced that it has partnered with hotelier Liz Lambert in a project that will relocate and expand the El Cosmico...

March 8, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
EOS
3ERP
BASF
3D Systems
Flashforge
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
Arburg
Velo3D
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides