3DPOD Episode 149: 3D Printed Consumer Goods with Ian Yang, Gantri Cofounder

Ian Yang is the cofounder of Gantri, a startup which uses desktop 3D printers to make lamps. We love Gantri because it deploys 3D printing for consumer products and is one of very few firms to do so. Gantri is pushing our technology into your living room and bedroom. So, how does the company manage to do that? We follow the company’s path, software, and design sensibility. We look at how they use 3D printers that you may have at home and tried to make their own. Ian tells us why they manufacture in California, even though it’s expensive, and what they do to make their lights look so good. This episode details the future of a much expanded technology. This is a must listen!

