3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: March 5, 2023

We’ve got plenty of trade shows and other events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including America Makes’ Spring TRX at UTEP, Global Industrie 2023, and Implement AM’s latest event in Los Angeles. There are also several webinar offerings as well, including ones from Xometry, 3D Systems, SprintRay, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

March 6 – 8: BIG IDEAS for UV-EB Technology

First up, RadTech, the nonprofit Trade Association for ultraviolet and electron beam technologies (UV+EB), is holding its BIG IDEAS for UV+EB Technology conference and exhibition in San Diego this week, March 6th through 8th. The conference gives the UV+EB industry a public forum to talk about the future of the technologies, while also learning more about the science and applications that will enable future developments. On the final day, right after the exhibits close, you can also attend the RadTech Annual Winter Meeting, which will host several committee and working group meetings, as well as a networking reception.

“This event focuses on the BIG IDEAS in the global space for UV+EB technology and will include 3D printing, additive manufacturing, UV LED, printing, automotive, data-driven materials and more.”

You can register for the conference here.

March 7 – 8: America Makes Spring TRX

America Makes, together with its first satellite center the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), is holding its Spring TRX (Technical Review & Exchange) in El Paso from March 7th through 8th. This meeting, open to members and non-members, showcases the successful, and ongoing, America Makes projects to advance additive manufacturing R&D. A variety of expert presenters from the AM supply chain will speak on topics such as AM material and process qualification, digital twin technologies, and more. Among the keynote speakers is Dr. Ryan Wicker, Executive Director of the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation at UTEP; he will discuss the need for microsecond transparency in metal laser powder bed fusion.

“TRX allows the opportunity for members/partners to host the event platform to increase awareness within their region and ecosystem by inviting keynote speakers, their network, partners, and stakeholders. This platform showcases the abilities and efforts of America Makes to collaborate, catalyze and convene the AM ecosystem. By working with members and industry partners, America Makes hopes to further advance its mission of accelerating the adoption of AM and the nation’s manufacturing competitiveness.”

Registration is now closed.

March 7 – 10: Global Industrie 2023

Another AM event this week is Global Industrie 2023, held from March 7th through 10th in Lyon, France. This is the fifth edition of the industrial exhibition, and will welcome over 2,000 exhibitors from across the entire industrial ecosystem. The show features 15 different Zones, including electronics, robotics, forge and foundry, energy and sustainable manufacturing, finishing and material treatment, and of course, additive manufacturing. Several AM industry companies will be attending and exhibiting at the exhibition, including Artec 3D, Dassault Systèmes, Formlabs, Datakit, Markforged, and more.

“While in its previous editions the Global Industrie exhibition has been notable for presenting innovations in order to always highlight and optimize jobs in industry, our priority in 2023 will be to provide concrete answers to the contemporary challenges faced by industrial players. “This Lyon edition will be a genuine vehicle for the ever more ingenious efforts of manufacturers to combat the crisis which is gripping Europe, and will answer the huge question: how to deal with such a complex international situation whose repercussions directly affect French production chains?“

You can find more information here.

March 7 – 11: AAOS 2023

From the 7th through the 11th, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is having its Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, offering many educational and scientific sessions. There will be workshops, an exhibit hall, interactive lectures, and more, all focusing on the latest orthopaedic breakthroughs across all specialties and career stages. Plus, Specialty Society Sessions will now be anchoring the meeting on Tuesday and Saturday, so that attendees can synchronize their experiences to topics such as knees, musculoskeletal tumors, and more. Multiple AM industry companies will be attending, including Materialise and 3D Systems.

“The AAOS Annual meeting is the largest orthopaedic meeting in the world. Nowhere else will your brand be exposed to so many orthopaedic surgeons and other healthcare professionals from all subspecialties of orthopaedics at one event.”

You can register for the AAOS Annual Meeting here.

March 8: Allyship in AM for International Women’s Day

This Wednesday, March 8th, is International Women’s Day, and nonprofit Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) decided it was the perfect time for another #HardTalks panel, this time with a focus on “Allyship in AM.” The “potentially uncomfortable” but important discussion, held at 1 pm EST, will welcome four fierce allies from the 3D printing industry: moderator Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com’s Editor-in-Chief, and Terry Wohlers, Head of Advisory Services and Market Intelligence for Wohlers Associates; Dr. David Walker, Executive Chairperson of the Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance (PAMA); and Matt Griffin, Senior Producer and Co-Founder of Construct3D. What better way to celebrate IWD 2023, and Women’s History Month, than joining this necessary conversation?

“The 3D printing industry comprises approximately 87% men and 13% women (on the gender binary), highlighting how far we as a workforce have to go to approach parity. Gender is of course only one dimension of diversity – and today we recognize that this leads to a big conversation for those in the majority:

What makes a good ally?

How can you use your privilege to #EmbraceEquity

Why are we still talking about this?

How does a more diverse industry lead to a stronger industry?

You can register for this #HardTalk here.

March 8: Choosing Between 3D Printing & Machining

Also at 1 pm EST on the 8th, Xometry is holding a webinar called “3D Printing or Machining? Know Which to Choose and When.” Presented by Xometry’s Director of Applications Engineering Greg Paulsen, the webinar asks when CNC machining should be used instead of 3D printing. Attendees will learn how to approach part design through a performance outcome and cost-benefit lens, by considering factors such as industrial 3D printing materials, the benefits of CNC machining vs. the main differentiators of 3D printing, AM design paradigms, and more. Several Xometry case examples will also be shared.

“3D printing is at an all-time high, but is it the best solution for all manufacturing projects? Choosing 3D printing over machining will depend on your part’s mechanical needs and application. These choices can significantly affect your design approach, cost considerations, timeline, and outcomes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 8: Xometry’s Happy Hour in Huntsville

Not long after its webinar on the 8th wraps up, Xometry will host a Happy Hour in Huntsville, Alabama from 3-6 pm CST (4-7 pm EST). The event will be held at the Royal at Stovehouse, 3414 Governors Drive in Huntsville, and all are welcome.

“Discuss your current projects and network with industry colleagues over brews and bites! Feel free to invite industry connections, friends, and whoever you believe might enjoy this fun event!”

You can register for the Happy Hour here.

March 9: 3D Systems on Cost-Effective Pellet Extrusion

At 5 am EST on Thursday, March 9th, 3D Systems will hold a webinar on “Cost-Effective Pellet Extrusion 3D Printing for Large Fixtures and Tooling.” Attendees will hear from 3D Systems speakers Clay Guillory, Director of the Titan Robotics Division Business Unit, and Dr. Mike Shepard, Vice President of the Aerospace and Defense Segment, about topics like how pellet extrusion 3D printing can achieve faster print times, higher part performance, and decreased material costs, how hybrid additive and subtractive systems can be used to address lead times and part surface finish requirements, how DoD facilities and aerospace companies can leverage the Titan industrial 3D printer platforms to fabricate large tools, molds, fixtures, and patterns, and more.

“Additive Manufacturing (AM) is changing global manufacturing, especially in the aerospace industry where large-format 3D printers are used to produce tooling, fixtures, patterns and molds. Pellet extrusion and hybrid additive and subtractive systems offer a unique solution for these aerospace applications by leveraging the use of high-performance, low-cost pellet feedstocks and machining techniques to produce these large fixtures and tools at a fraction of the time and cost compared to filament extrusion or traditional manufacturing methods.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 9: Manufacturing Driving Resiliency

According to IndustryWeek, experts are calling the 2023 manufacturing landscape a “triple squeeze” on performance, which means that manufacturers are looking to build a connected, agile technology architecture to help them boost ROI, increase productivity, and remain resilient. Tulip is sponsoring an IndustryWeek-hosted webinar at 11 am EST this Thursday the 9th on “Manufacturing 2023: Driving Resiliency in the Face of Economic Hardship.” Patrick Harrigan, Head of Global Partnerships and Strategic Alliances at Tulip, and Darpan Parikh, Global Solution Leader — Manufacturing Operations at Amazon Web Services, will take a closer look at the state of manufacturing execution systems (MES) and manufacturing, understanding the new triple squeeze and its implications on performance and manufacturing, how to navigate with digital tools and the right approach, and more.

“Looming economic hardship pressing their bottom line, a competitive market for skilled workers, and unexpected disruptions to supply chains. In this world, production efficiency is not the main goal for manufacturers — it’s resiliency. The need to pivot and adapt to changes in demand along with ongoing, unpredictable disruptions has never been greater. This is why we’re forecasting 2023 to be the tipping point for digital manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 9: ImplementAM in Los Angeles

For its second event, case study-based advanced manufacturing conference series ImplementAM is heading to the West Coast! An application-focused workshop about AM technology, and how to apply it, will be held at SoCal Vibes Co in Gardena, California from 8:30 am to 5 pm PST. Breakfast, lunch, and beers are included, and in addition to a keynote and bar-side chat, production AM expert Justin Swartz, GKN Additive (Forecast 3D), will be leading a workshop. Plus, a 3D printer bundle, courtesy of MatterHackers, will be donated to a local school!

“Join us at SoCal Vibes Co. for a day of learning, collaboration, and networking. Learn about the business cases behind additive manufacturing and hear from experts from 3DEO, Matterhackers, Elnik Systems, Intrepid Automation, EOS, and more. It’ll be a dynamic day involving plenty of networking opportunities as well as group activities designed to create a more interactive learning experience.”

You can register for the event here; bring a friend and get 40% off their registration!

March 9: Markforged Summit & Happy Hour

The week’s third happy hour event is also on March 9th! This one, hosted by Markforged, comes after its Industrial AM Summit at the GSC Technology Center in Germantown, Wisconsin. In addition to learning how Markforged customers leverage its autonomous, high-strength part production at the point of need to save money and time, while also winning more business and decreasing their dependence on outside sources, attendees will get a chance to see the company’s new FX20 industrial 3D printer at the summit. Speakers will be Amy Vasey, Automation Design Engineer, and Anthony Toney, Automation Jr. Design Engineer, of HellermannTyton; Steve Gdula, CEO of Reina Imaging; and Chloe McGuffin, Product Manager at Markforged. The summit will go from 2-4 pm CST, and then happy hour will go until 5 pm CST.

“See how advanced additive manufacturing software such as in-process inspection and simulation guarantees you the right part with the right strength every time, the first time.

“We will also unveil the all-new FX20 Industrial 3D printer – 5X the size and 4X the speed of the Industrial X7. The FX20 utilizes the same class-leading materials customers have come to rely on from their Markforged equipment while adding High Temp Ultem 9085 and high temp Continuous Carbon Fiber to produce the strongest high-temp composite parts in the industry.”

You can register for the Markforged Summit and Happy Hour here.

March 9: SprintRay’s Ecosystem for Definitive Crowns

Finally, you can learn about SprintRay‘s complete 3D printing ecosystem for the dental lab in its webinar at 7 pm EST on Thursday, March 9th, “3D Printing Definitive Ceramic Crowns Chairside.” Dr. Paul Zhivago will demonstrate how to master what the company calls “the world’s first complete 3D printing ecosystem for definitive crowns in-office,” with major takeaways such as how to implement the digital workflow, the benefits of 3D printing definitive crowns, how to print them using ceramic-dominant resin as part of a comprehensive chairside restoration ecosystem, and more. Attendees will earn CE credit for the webinar.

“Discover the revolutionary system that will change the way you approach chairside restorative dentistry while enhancing patient care.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

