Smartech Software
Bioprinting
Market Forecasting

UAE Defense Fund and Saab Enter Agreement for Aerospace 3D Printing

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMaritime 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Tawazun Economic Council, a venture capital arm of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) military, has announced an agreement with Swedish aerospace/defense conglomerate Saab, to develop additive manufacturing (AM) applications for UAE Air Force and Air Defense (AFAD) spare parts. Saab has extensive experience in printing aerospace spares, and in 2017, the company was one of 11 cofounders of Additive Manufacturing Excellence for Industry (AMEXCI), a consortium including some of Sweden’s largest corporations.

Relatedly, Tawazun announced its partnership with Saab only a few days after the former revealed a project quite similar to AMEXCI: ‘Sindan’, the Emirati Center of Excellence for 3D Printing. Sindan, located in Abu Dhabi and already operational, is the product of collaboration between Tawazun and companies in the UAE. Although not mentioned in the announcement, one of the companies is likely Al Seer Marine, a maritime firm with direct ties to the UAE defense establishment, which just unveiled a 3D printed drone boat last week.

Image courtesy of Tawazun

In a press release announcing the partnership with Saab, Abdullah Saif Al Adani, Tawazun’s Chief Economic Program Officer, commented, “This collaboration benefits all parties by creating value through locally manufactured products, promoting self-sufficiency and human capability development, and supporting local manufacturing. Additionally, it facilitates the transfer of technology and enhances the UAE’s sovereign capabilities in the areas of air force and air defense.” The Managing Director of Saab in the UAE, Anna-Karin Rosén, added, “Saab is deeply committed to being an important strategic partner to the UAE’s AFAD, and we are honored by the prospect of cooperating with Tawazun Council as it seeks to strengthen sovereign manufacturing capabilities that will ensure sustainable growth of the defense sector.”

Given the UAE’s growing interest in applying AM to the maritime sector, it is notable that Saab also has a sizable presence in naval production: not only could the relationship expand to areas beyond aerospace, the technology transfer involved between Tawazun and Saab could very well become a two-way street. That would be especially valuable in the context of Saab’s role in producing submarines, since AM has been attracting increasing interest for use in submarine output.

Beyond the technological side of things, NATO considers the UAE to be a crucial ally, and Sweden (along with Finland) is currently working hard to become a member of the Western military alliance. Sweden’s path to membership has hit a rough patch lately, due to objections from Turkey. On the other hand, the US seems to be using Turkey’s desire for new F-16s as leverage to dampen its anti-Swedish stance.

Along those same lines, Saab’s moving to tighten its relations with the UAE — specifically concerning a timely topic in military news like AM — could be just the sort of thing that puts Sweden’s membership on a faster track. In any case, the Saab-Tawazun partnership is a solid reminder of how critical advanced manufacturing is to relationships between nations.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sustainable Composites, UAE and Saab, Makers Making Change

Bauer and EOS Bring 3D Printed Digital Foam Inserts to Hockey

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

AMS 2023: CEOs Show No Mercy for the Past, Discuss Opportunities for 3D Printing Industry

What has additive manufacturing (AM) taught us in the last decade? Will supply chains become more digital? Can the software revolution create intelligent AM machines? These are just a few...

February 22, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesSports

KJ Martin Slams Airless 3D Printed Basketball in NBA Dunk Contest

In the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend 2023, Atlanta Hawks’ small forward KJ Martin debuted an airless basketball prototype that was 3D printed by Wilson Sporting Goods. Mac...

February 20, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFashionPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 18, 2023: Post-Processing, Footwear, & More

First up in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Wohlers Associates has published a specialty report on post-processing, and AON3D has launched a line of filaments. On to business, Lithoz and...

February 18, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Research3D Software4D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 16, 2023: AMUG, 3D Printed Antennas, & More

We’re kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs with event news, as AMUG has announced the keynote speakers for its 2023 conference. Moving on, Quickparts adopted the Materialise CO-AM platform, and...

February 16, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
ASTM
Flashforge
BASF
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Velo3D
FacFox
Formnext
EOS
3d systems
Certificate Course
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides