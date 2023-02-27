3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sustainable Composites, UAE and Saab, Makers Making Change

Makers Making Change is a not-for-profit started in 2016 that connects makers with those needing assistive devices. Things such as hand grips to help people hold playing cards or glasses are often unique and low volume. Makers Making Change connects patients with makers who print out from a library of devices. Or it can help create unique devices for unique cases. This is a fantastic use of 3D printing and we need to create more opportunities to make unique components to help people uniquely.
UAW´s Tawazun Economic Council have signed an agreement with SAAB for knowledge transfer, training and jobs in 3D printing for defense and aerospace. The aim is to make the UAE more self reliant in defense in MRO and other components.
Last year the German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research (DITF) began working with Arburg on sustainable composites with 3D printing with cellulose continuous fibers embedded in a cellulose-based matrix at ambient temperature.
