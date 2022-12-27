3D Printing News Unpeeled: LocLab and Hexagon, SpaceTech and Glowscape

eSoutheast University (SEU) Nanjing and ETH Zurich have made Glowscape this is a large format Kuka robot 3D print using Natureworks Ingeoe PLA pellets. The interactive lit piece uses its translucency to be lively and engendering touch and feel by passers by. The print looks fairly straightforward and this could really point to more fun street and building furniture.
A former special forces soldier and serial entrepreneur, Will Glaser has founded a satellite startup. Based out of the Florida Gulf Coast University’s Emergent Technology Institute in Fort Myers, Florida the company called, Space Tech hopes to use 3D printing for cube sats. The wants to use off the shelf technology and 3D printing to make specific satellites for the US Government. There is a great deal of potential for systems integration and inexpensive custom space products so the company seems timely.
Hexagon has bought LocLab which can take scan and other large scale data of buildings, neighborhoods and infrastructure populating it intelligently and automatically with data. Enriched and stitched together large scale scans could be much more valuable if they are correctly representative of the real world and also tell you where all the street lights, man holes and train tracks are. A digital twin of a city could help planners and developers manage and drum up interest for major projects as well as help maintenance and asset management. Further more it could let other software optimize planning and construction or maintenance.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Nano 3D Printed Device Improves IVF Cycles up to 40%
Nano 3D printing is a very niche technological area whose applications have, so far, been mostly demonstrated in lab environments, as far as we know. So, actual use cases for...
BMF Announces “Highest Throughput Microscale 3D Printer”
Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that specializes in microscale additive manufacturing (AM) platforms, announced its latest system today, the microArch S350. BMF is touting the machine...
BMF Launches New R&D Center to Incubate Products Made with Micro 3D Printing
Since it began shipping 3D printers in 2018, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has seen users advance the application of the company’s small-scale, high-resolution additive manufacturing (AM) process from prototyping to...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 4, 2022
We’re getting busy again for this week’s webinar and event roundup! The Stratasys tour is taking.a break, but the company is still presenting a webinar on the NASA Hunch Program....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.