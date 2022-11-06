3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 6, 2022

This week, we’ll tell you about webinars on bioinks, a next-gen SLS material, advanced ceramic coatings, additive manufacturing in space applications, and more. As for events, there are plenty of hybrid, in-person, and virtual options, including FabTech, JIMTOF, and 3DPrint.com’s second annual AM Investment Strategies with SmarTech Analysis and Stifel. Read on for all the details!

November 7 – 11: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, November 7th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

November 8 – 10: FABTECH 2022

This week, from November 8-10 in Atlanta, Georgia, FABTECH 2022 will be taking place. The event is the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event in North America, and attendees will have the chance to see hands-on product demos, share knowledge, learn about the latest solutions, see technology in action, network, and more. Several companies from the AM industry will be in attendance, including igus, Cincinnati Inc., Markforged, Trumpf, and more.

“FABTECH returns to the Georgia World Congress Center, November 8-10, 2022 and provides a convenient ‘one-stop shop’ venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, discover innovative solutions, and find the tools to improve productivity and increase profits. There is no better opportunity to network, share knowledge and explore the latest technology, all here in one place.”

You can register for FABTECH here.

November 8 & 10: HP Continues MJF Experience Tour

HP continues its Multi Jet Fusion Experience Tour this week. First, on Tuesday the 8th, HP is heading to Fast Radius in Chicago, Illinois for a tour and learning about DfAM and opportunities in automotive and electric vehicles. Then, on Thursday the 10th, the tour moves to Facture Product Development in Seattle, Washington to discuss design optimization for aesthetics for Class A surfaces, a design use case, and more.

“Learn about industry advancements and how MJF is reshaping how businesses approach digital transformation.”

November 8 – 13: JIMTOF 2022

In Japan this week, the 31st Japan International Machine Tool Fair (JIMTOF 2022) will be held in the Tokyo International Exhibition Center. Organized by the Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association and Tokyo Big Sight Inc., the event will focus on exhibiting forging machines, grinding wheels, precision measuring equipment, machine tools, and more, but there will also be a specific area for additive manufacturing products and technologies, as well as a special seminar venue. Industry companies in attendance will be 3D Systems, GE Additive, Carbon, and more.

“The aim is to contribute to the development of industry and the promotion of trade by promoting domestic and foreign trade in machine tools and related equipment, as well as international technological exchanges.”

You can register for the event here.

November 8: Optimizing New Bioinks with Allevi & 3D Systems

At 9 am EST on the 8th, 3D Systems is holding a webinar about “Optimizing New Bioinks using Allevi Printers.” Attendees will learn about effective methods for calibrating, testing, and optimizing the workflow for developing new materials with Allevi. Jack Kraynak with the Allevi Applications Team will discuss finding the right bioink concentration for 3D printing, designing experiments, print parameter testing and optimization, case studies and applications, and more.

“Throughout the webinar, Jack will share information about ideal properties of bioinks for bioprinting, and feature application-based testing of these bioinks in an effective and repeatable manner. This webinar will help enable use of a wide range of biomaterials that are compatible with Allevi’s extrusion-based bioprinters.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 8: Shapeways and Covestro Discuss Next-Gen SLS Material

Also on Tuesday the 8th, but at 10 am EST, Shapeways and Covestro are holding a joint webinar on “Addigy P3001: The Next Generation Material for SLS 3D Printing.” This versatile thermoplastic elastomer is good for 3D printing a range of industrial parts, from protective sports devices like mouth guards to gaskets, footwear, and more. Tom Murphy, Senior Product Manager, Physical Products for Shapeways, and Daniëlle Glasbergen-Benning, Covestro Application Development Specialist, will discuss key benefits of the material, like soft texture and feel, its excellent mechanical properties, finishing and post-processing options, and more.

“Soft, rubber-like polymers are widely used in sports and lifestyle applications like footwear and protective gear. Additive manufacturing is well-suited to the sports and lifestyle market as it allows for cost-efficient personalization and customization. Now, Shapeways and Covestro have come together to combine high energy return material with scalable technology for easy 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 9 – 10: Design-2-Part Show South Carolina

From November 9-10, the Southeast Design-2-Part Show will be held in Greenville, South Carolina. Featuring over 135 American suppliers to help businesses shorten the supply chain, mitigate risk, and get parts manufactured on time, this is the Southeast region’s largest design and contract manufacturing trade show. Over 300 service categories will be represented, including casting, machining, forming, 3D printing, and more. Companies from the AM industry in attendance will be TriMech, Fortify, GoProto, and more.

“The Southeast Design-2-Part Show is the most efficient place to meet hundreds of high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies —get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for the trade show here.

November 10: AM Investment Strategies 2022

On Thursday the 10th, AM Investment Strategies is back for the second year, hosted by 3DPrint.com, SmarTech Analysis, and Stifel Financial. The virtual summit is the week before formnext 2022, and will focus on 3D printing market activity, including mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity, and more. AM market and VC leaders will discuss these topics and more, with time for active audience Q&A as well. The first session starts at 9 am EST, and the second begins at 11 am EST.

“SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Financial invite you to join in a three hour summit diving into the investment environment and competitive landscape for the 3D printing industry.”

You can register for the summit here.

November 10: SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD 2023 with TriMech

TriMech is holding a “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD 2023” webinar at 10 am EST on Thursday the 10th. Solutions Consultant Lynette Proch will teach attendees about the necessary SOLIDWORKS tools to bring designs to life, such as how to create a 3D part, use a 2D drawing of your designs, how to bring parts together in a 3D assembly, how to create a Bill of Materials and Exploded Views, and more.

“The mechanical design aspect of SOLIDWORKS is built to cut down on the design time required for any new product, as well as giving you the freedom to easily implement any design changes that may occur. Additionally, creating your designs in 3D allows you to evaluate the fit and function of your models, which can reduce the costly process of prototyping and physical testing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 10: Control the Design Release Process with 3DEXPERIENCE

November 10th will be a busy day, and the next webinar will be by Dassault Systèmes at 1 pm EST, about how to “Get Control of Your Design Release Process with the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform!” Steve Fick, Industry Process Consultant and Certified SOLIDWORKS Expert, will teach attendees how they can fast-track the release of their next design by having a single source for part numbers, product definition, and easy-to-use data visualization in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

“Assigning vendors, issuing part numbers, anticipating lead times, and managing release status – there’s so much more that goes into getting a product to market than just designing it. To manage the complexities associated with the design release process, and get your design released efficiently, you need more than just disconnected spreadsheets.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 10: Bridging Production in Pediatrics with AM

Also at 1 pm EST on the 10th, Metrix Connect, An ASME Company, will discuss how to “Get to Market Faster: Bridge Production with Additive Manufacturing.” A common pediatric procedure is the insertion of ear tubes, as well as the main reason for exposing children under three years old to general anesthesia, which can cause side effects and definitely costs more money since an OR is required. During the webinar, Andreas Deibel, VP of Operations and Development at Preceptis, and Drew Richardson, Sr. Technical Fellow at Resolution Medical, will talk with Emily Rose Williams, Business Development Director at Carbon, about how they worked together to use 3D printing and medical device manufacturing to bring an FDA-cleared system for ear tubes to market faster.

“Preceptis wanted to broaden the options available to ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctors and parents— focusing on the safety and comfort of the child while reducing healthcare costs. Working with Resolution Medical, Preceptis created the Hummingbird® Tympanostomy Tube System (TTS): a breakthrough technology enabling ENT surgeons to perform ear tube procedures in the comfort of the office without putting a child under general anesthesia.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 10: 3D Printed Parts with Advanced Ceramic Coatings

Formlabs will hold a webinar at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 10th about “How to Create High Performance 3D Printed Parts with Advanced Ceramic Coatings.” Applications Engineer Peter Unger and Partnerships Manager Dan Kirchgessner, both of Formlabs, will join forces with Tim O’Malley, the Industrial Account Manager for Cerakote, to teach attendees about both the Formlabs and Cerakote workflows and technologies, their applications, and more, as well as answer any questions you might have.

“Join us live for the next webinar in our modern product development series where we’ll explore how Cerakote ceramic coatings can enhance the performance of your 3D printed parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

November 10: AM in Space Applications

The final November 10th webinar will be about “The Use of Additive Manufacturing in Space Applications” by the Additive Manufacturing Coalition at 3 pm EST. Attendees can join the live Zoom forum to discuss this important topic.

“The AM Coalition will explore how additive manufacturing on earth for space applications and in space, are changing the way we explore strange new worlds.”

You can RSVP for the Zoom forum here.

November 10: SprintRay on 3D Printing Dental Prosthetics

The last webinar on the 10th is also the final webinar of the week, as SprintRay discusses “3D Printing Dental Prosthetics Featuring OnX Tough” at 5 pm EST. Dr. Ryan Dunlop will discuss his workflow for delivering same-day 3D printed dental prosthetics that are strong and attractive. Attendees will learn about 3D printing dental prosthetic workflows using OnX Tough hybrid ceramic resin, how to use SprintRay 3D printers, nesting prosthetics, and more.

“SprintRay’s next generation hybrid ceramic resin, OnX Tough, has proven itself to be the first of its kind and the last innovation you’d want to miss—thanks to proprietary NanoFusion™ technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

