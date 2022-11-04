AM Investment Strategies
3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Fully Martensitic 17-4 PH Steel, a New Ender and a Meniscus Bioprinted in Space

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
17-4 Percipitation Hardened steel has been produced with the same quality and strength of wrought steel. A fully martensitic 17-4 PH steel could become a very popular material in powder bed fusion. Creality´s new Ender 3D printer is a step up for the brand to a more expensive fully featured machine. The BFF bioprinter in space is to be used to bioprint a meniscus on ISS.

3D Printing Guides