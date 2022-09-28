3D Printing News Unpeeled: General Atomics, SLA on Textile, Dyze Design

General Atomics works with Conflux to 3D print Fuel Oil Heat Exchanger (FOHE) for the MQ-9B. The company also says that it saves $2 million on tooling and $300,000 in costs per aircraft by using 3D printing.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 25, 2022
We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events ahead! Nanoscribe is attending the Biofabrication Conference, Stratasys, Velo3D, and Markforged continue their tours, and Formlabs will hold a...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 11, 2022
We’ve got several in-person events to tell you about in today’s roundup, as SMASIS, IMTS, and more will be held this week. Webinars will focus on topics including post-processing, using...
Mantle 3D Announces Commercial Launch of “the Only 3D Printer Designed for Toolmaking”
Mantle 3D, a San Francisco-based, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) startup, announced that its metal printers for tooling will now be commercially available. Mantle is making the announcement ahead of its...
Aussie Cold Spray 3D Printer Maker Enters Mining Market
Titomic, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in cold spray additive manufacturing (AM), announced a second order this month from mining services company Brauntell, also based in Australia. Additionally,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.