Alexander Daniels Global Releases 2024 AM Salary Survey Report

Marking its 8th consecutive year of publication, Alexander Daniels Global has released the much-anticipated 2024 AM Salary Survey Report. In a year characterized by ‘right-sizing’ and numerous challenges in the additive manufacturing industry, the report offers insights into the sentiments of both hiring companies and talent.

The report delves into the talent market, compensation landscape, hiring intentions, and reasons for job changes. It includes a salary analysis of six key disciplines in AM across five seniority levels. Additionally, it scrutinizes industry turnover rates and examines the market’s response to consolidation activity observed over the past two years.

In 2023, the industry experienced layoffs, displacement, and market shifts, including the rise of private-equity service bureaus, increased adoption of AM technologies, and the emergence of Chinese manufacturers in the market. The report sheds light on market consolidation and its potential impact on AM professionals.

As the industry faces evolving market dynamics, the 2024 AM Salary Survey Report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders navigating through uncertainty. Its findings will inform decision-making and shape conversations around talent acquisition, compensation practices, and organizational strategies within the additive manufacturing sector.

What’s Included in the Report?

The comprehensive 2024 AM Salary Survey report comprises the following key sections:

Market Overview

Predictions from Industry Experts for 2024 Featuring insights from Arno Held (Managing Partner, AM Ventures), Hamid Zarringhalam (Corporate VP, Nikon), and Michael Molitch-Hou (Editor-in-Chief, 3DPrint.com).

State of the Talent and Hiring Market

Talent Market Dynamics

Factors Influencing Talent Attraction

Spotlight on Market Consolidation in AM Influence on Innovation and New Product Development Influence on Salaries and Compensation Influence on Funding and Investment Influence on Staffing and Headcount Influence on Customers / End Users

Salary Analysis by Discipline (Across EMEA, North America, and APAC)

What’s New This Year?

In its ongoing effort to provide practical value to the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, Alexander Daniels Global has introduced updates to its annual salary survey report based on industry feedback. Here are the new features for 2024:

1. Enhanced Salary Data Presentation:

The report now includes box and whisker plots alongside salary benchmark data. These visualizations offer insights into salary distribution and average weighting across different seniority levels within six key disciplines. This addition helps professionals better understand how their salary compares to others in their field.

2. Detailed Respondent Data Breakdown:

The demographic and firmographic data of survey respondents have been broken down and included in this year’s report. This includes company types, number of participating organizations, and geographic data, providing readers with context for the survey results.

3. Insight into Most In-Demand Roles:

Employers were asked to identify not only the disciplines they plan to hire for in the next 12 months but also the specific roles within those disciplines. This information will help professionals gauge the demand for their skills in 2024.

With these updates, Alexander Daniels Global aims to offer transparent and practical insights to AM professionals and employers. The 2024 AM Salary Survey Report serves as a valuable tool for navigating the industry landscape and making informed decisions.

For updates on related content and insights, visit the Alexander Daniels Global website or LinkedIn page.

When and Where Can I Download the Reports?

Getting your hands on the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Report is as quick and easy as following this link: https://www.alexanderdanielsglobal.com/salary-survey-report/

You will be able to download the report from January 29th, 2024.

Got questions about the report?

Get in touch with the Alexander Daniels Global team

