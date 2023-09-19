EPlus3D

The 8th Consecutive AM Salary Study from Alexander Daniels Global Launches

8 hours by Team Alexander Daniels 3D PrintingBusinessSocial IssuesSponsored
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

Alexander Daniels Global, the specialist recruitment company for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, has initiated the data collection process for its annual global Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey. This marks the 8th consecutive year that the company has undertaken this comprehensive salary study, shedding light on critical aspects of the AM sector.

In recent years, the AM industry has witnessed significant transformations, with market consolidation emerging as a prominent trend, particularly in recent news with the Stratasys-3D Systems-Desktop Metal merger battle ongoing. As AM companies merge and expand, this has far-reaching implications for both talent and the job market within the industry. The 2024 survey takes a close look at the repercussions of market consolidation, making it more imperative than ever for businesses to grasp talent motivations and professionals to gauge hiring intentions amidst these shifts.

While last year’s survey delved into the impacts of AM’s integration into the wider supply chain, this year’s edition assumes even greater significance. It aims to unravel not only salary trends for 2024 but also provide valuable insights into the talent market dynamics, hiring landscape, and the evolving impacts of this pivotal moment in AM’s history. Many companies have been directly and indirectly affected by current merger talks, making it crucial – now more than ever – to assess what this means for professionals and organizations alike.

The 2024 survey seeks to address several pivotal questions through its spotlight topic of ‘Market Consolidation’ on the following:

  1. Innovation: How is/will market consolidation impact on the product development and innovation projects in the industry? How will this impact on the evolution of the workforce and the introduction of new players into the market?
  2. Compensation: What can the workforce expect from compensation trends in the market if companies consolidate? How will cost-reduction programs impact on the rationalization of the compensation landscape and how will this influence the addition of new Talent into the market?
  3. Staffing and Headcount: How big of an impact will lay-offs as result of consolidations have on the job and talent market? In which industries are laid-off professionals most likely to go to in search of their next opportunity?
  4. Financing and Funding: How are organizations being impacted by lack of funding in the industry? How will this in turn impact new innovation and development of the industry? Will this push companies towards further consolidation?
  5. Impacts on Customers / End Users: Is market consolidation positive or negative for customers and end users? How prepared are end users for short term instability following market consolidations? How will this affect customers going forward?

Considering the current landscape of the AM industry, Alexander Daniels Global anticipates that the 2024 survey results will diverge significantly from previous years. Founder and CEO, Nick Pearce, notes “the period of high wage growth and unquenchable demand for talent in the AM industry has come to an end! 2023 is being shaped not only by consolidation amongst some of the leading players in the industry but also inside organisations too, who look to ‘right-size’ their organizations for current market conditions.”

Participating in the survey offers numerous benefits, including early access to the comprehensive 2024 Salary Survey Report, scheduled for release in January.

For AM professionals and employers looking to contribute to the survey, detailed information can be found on the Alexander Daniels Global website. By sharing their insights, they play a crucial role in shaping the future of the additive manufacturing industry and the job market it encompasses.

– Employers can participate in this year’s survey here: https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/AvBjfP

– Professionals can take part in this year’s survey here: https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/8zBjsT

Stay tuned for the unveiling of the 2024 Salary Survey Report, which promises to be an illuminating resource for all stakeholders in the dynamic world of additive manufacturing.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Meltio Releases Robotic Cell for DED Metal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: HI-RAM, Golf Shoes and Style2Fab

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingConsumer GoodsEurope

OECHSLER and Sneakprint 3D Print Truly Custom Sneaker Midsoles

German plastics manufacturing firm OECHSLER is teaming up with Sneakprint GmbH to offer sneakers featuring custom 3D printed midsoles. These midsoles will be manufactured in Germany by OECHSLER using 3D...

September 18, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 17, 2023

It’s another busy week filled with 3D printing webinars and events! Topics include photopolymers and industrial automation, aerospace and 3D scanning, DIGITAL FOAM and composite 3D printers, biomaterial bioinks, and...

September 17, 2023
3D PrintingEnergyMENAQuality ControlSustainability

Saudi Arabia’s NAMI to Begin Qualifying 3D Printed Oil & Gas Parts

National Additive Manufacturing & Innovation Company (NAMI), an AM services bureau based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) capital of Riyadh, announced at the AM Conclave in Abu Dhabi...

September 15, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Nexa3D Teams with Headmade Materials to Enable Metal 3D Printing on QLS Systems

Nexa3D has teamed up with Headmade Materials to add metal 3D printing to its fast QLS series of 3D printers. The partnership introduces ColdMetalFusion, an innovative metal 3D printing process,...

September 15, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
EOS AMCM
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
3D Systems
Flashforge
Velo3D
HP
Formnext
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides