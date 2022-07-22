Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

Velo3D to Distribute Metal 3D Printers to US Government Customers via Hartech Group

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingStocks
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

Velo3D announced that it has entered into a partnership with Hartech Group, whereby the latter will distribute Velo3D machines to US federal government agencies. The partnership will be particularly focused on providing solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD).

Hartech Group, based in Denver, provides advanced technology equipment solely to the U.S. government. Lockheed Martin Space received Velo3D’s latest machine, the Sapphire XC, this past April, and Raytheon subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is currently evaluating the Sapphire X’s potential for jet engine production. Since Velo3D specializes in additive manufacturing (AM) platforms for two industries most directly reliant on federal contracts — aerospace and space — Hartech’s experience makes it an ideal sales partner for the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

In a press release, Velo3D’s founder and CEO, Benny Buller, said, “It’s no secret that the federal government can be slow-moving and difficult to navigate for newcomers, but Hartech’s background and capabilities will help us grow our presence with these customers so they can leverage the benefits of advanced [AM]. Director of [AM] at Hartech Group, Gary Bredael, added, “…[W]e know what it takes to not only supply the piece of technology, but also supply everything needed to make the equipment fully operable to the DoD end user.”

As Braedel notes, in addition to providing the equipment, Hartech Group handles installation, training, and customer support services on behalf of its partners. Securing this sort of alliance would seem indispensable, for any company hoping to attract increasing amounts of business from the federal government, and especially the DoD, in the near future.

Additionally, it is currently both a more opportune — as well as a more urgent — moment than it ever has been for a company like Velo3D to solidify its long-term integration into the federal procurement process. That is, a brief window currently seems to have opened in which a select number of standalone AM firms will be able to ensure and enhance their future growth paths by forging ties with the forces controlling the US federal budget. This window is being signaled by broader developments such as the Biden administration’s AM Forward program, as well as individual use-case projects, like the US Navy’s recent successful deployment of Xerox’s ElemX aboard the USS Essex.

It is uncertain, of course, exactly how brief the window will be. But the point is that there is an enormous, yet still limited, amount of government funding that will pour into the industry over the next decade: thus, the companies that establish themselves as government suppliers now will likely be the greatest beneficiaries of that funding when all is said and done.

Stock markets have obviously performed quite poorly in general over the last six months or so, and AM has been as bad as just about any other sector. In turn, until markets are less volatile, it will be difficult to utilize stock performance as a truly reliable metric to gauge the outlook for any company. On the other hand, the possibility that markets may finally be starting to hit a nadir does provide an opportunity to pay attention to which stocks are now considered “discounts” by large investors.

Along these lines, it’s perhaps worth mentioning that Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased an as-yet-undisclosed additional quantity Velo3D two weeks ago. This comes two months after the fund bought 419,575 shares of Velo3D: which made for a total of 10.6 million shares owned by ARK, or a little over five percent, as of May, 2022.

Whether or not Cathie Wood’s endorsement is still a plus is up for debate. Nevertheless, if anyone could be expected to outpace any upcoming rebound of the general market (should that eventually happen), it’s probably Wood. With that in mind, the momentary ups-and-downs of the market are generally more related to sector performance than they are to the performance of individual companies. Thus, we can view this (along with other recent developments) as a potential sign that the elusive rebound of the market and that of the AM sector will happen within similar timeframes. Among other things, this means it’s not unreasonable to think that AM will outperform the next sustained market rally.

Images courtesy of Velo3D

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Airbus Taps Liebherr for Complex 3D Printed Part for A350 Fleet

3D Printed Reefs Aim to Restore Cod in Scandinavian Waters

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEnergySustainability

US DoE Awards $3M to Fortify and polySpectra for 3D Printed Tooling

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced 30 projects that have been selected to receive a total of $57.9 million in grants from the Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO). Among the...

July 20, 2022
3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

New Technique Reduces Metal 3D Printing Waste

In the process of re-using powder for metal 3D printing, splattered metal, known as powder condensate, must be sieved out and disposed of. Now, the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association...

July 18, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSustainability

3D Printed Wheat Bran Combines with UV Printing to Create Colorful Designs

Polish startup GREENFILL3D continues to expand the applications for its wheat bran 3D printing feedstock. To make its GF3D Branfill3d material, the company combines PLA with waste from pasta manufacturing....

July 12, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchSustainability

New Research Optimizes Weed Pulling with 3D Printing

Backyard gardeners view weeds as a nuisance to be pulled. They may be viewed even more negatively by the agricultural industry. Uncontrolled weeds on a piece of farmland can damage...

July 12, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Flashforge
Velo3D
3d systems
HP
FacFox
GE Additive
EOS
Nano Dimension
Desktop Metal
ExOne
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides