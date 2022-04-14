Rapid

Lockheed Martin Space Takes on Metal 3D Printing from Velo3D

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessQuality Control
IMTS

Share this Article

One of the most financially impressive companies in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector last year was Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), which went public in October, 2021, after an SPAC merger with Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation. The company’s share price has been down a bit lately — but, of course, so has been the stock market in general, and especially the currently quite volatile S&P 500.

On the bright side, the company has announced that one of the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers, Lockheed Martin Space, recently acquired Velo3D’s Sapphire XC printer. The printer is in use at Lockheed’s Additive Design & Manufacturing Center, in Sunnyvale, CA. The Sapphire XC is capable of printing parts up to about two feet in diameter, and up to just under two feet in height — 500% larger than what the previous Sapphire system is capable of — and was probably the key to the company’s 2021 financial performance.

Image courtesy of Lockheed Martin Space

Notably, when Velo3D’s customers buy the Sapphire, they aren’t just purchasing printers. Rather, large industrial outfits like Lockheed are buying into Velo’s “end-to-end” platform, as is becoming increasingly standard for customers in the AM sector across the board. For instance, a story I covered earlier this week highlighted the world’s largest supplier of parts for wind turbines, Vestas, and its end-to-end adoption of Markforged’s Digital Forge platform.

Image courtesy of Velo3D

In Lockheed’s case, in addition to the Sapphire XC, the company is also using Velo3D’s print preparation software, Flow, and its quality assurance and control software, Assue. Moreover, all three products (the printer and the two software platforms) are integrated by Velo’s Intelligent Fusion technology, which is built into all Sapphire hardware, and is the key to truly making the entire process “end-to-end”. The purpose is not simply to ensure optimal repeatability and reliability for an individual printer, but to provide such an experience for customers on any Sapphire printer, anywhere in the world.

As Velo3D’s CEO and founder, Benny Buller, puts it, “An additive manufacturing solution that can print identical parts anywhere you have a printer can not only help solve some very specific, complex challenges in our global supply chain, it can also lower production costs and lead times, and enable the manufacturing of parts in closer proximity to where they’re needed.”

The higher that the prices of energy sources of every kind continue to climb, alongside the growing unreliability and changing dynamics of existing global supply chains, the more likely it is that companies of all kinds, no matter the size or sector, will turn to distributed manufacturing solutions. In this sense, the firms that “got there first”, when it comes to creating end-to-end platforms, will be in the best position to capitalize in the AM sector. This has been surmised by analysts in the sector for some time; 2022 may be the year when that prediction finally begins to materialize, in practice.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing for the Holidays: Celebrating Easter, Passover, & Ramadan

Cemented Carbide 3D Printing Powders from Sandvik Open up Tough Applications

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing MaterialsEnergySocial IssuesSustainability

Saudi Arabia Taps 3D Systems for New 3D Printing Center

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is expanding its role in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The 3D printing stalwart has signed an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Industrial...

March 31, 2022
3D PrintingBusiness

3D Printed Mining Parts from Sandvik Begin Trials in Sweden

Sandvik (Nasdaq Stockholm: SAND) has already established itself as a force to be reckoned with in additive manufacturing (AM). The Swedish metals, mining and engineering giant has become a substantial...

March 25, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 20, 2022

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events to share with you in today’s roundup! Topics include metal 3D printing, simulation software, the oil and gas industry’s supply chain,...

March 20, 2022
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 93: Bound Metal 3D Printing with Mantle CEO Ted Sorom

Ted Sorom, CEO and co-founder of Mantle, is looking to revolutionize metal 3D printing. Mantle has a paste extrusion method that features a post-machining step to mill unfinished parts and...

January 24, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Omni3D
TronHoo
EOS
Desktop Metal logo
Flashforge
Velo3D
GE Additive
Fabweaver
Rapid.Tech
ExOne
3d systems
Forecast 3D
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides