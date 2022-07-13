Velo3D

Pratt & Whitney Evaluates Large Velo3D System for 3D Printing Jet Engine Parts

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Desktop Metal

Share this Article

Velo3D has announced that its Sapphire XC will be evaluated for use in the production of jet engine components by Pratt & Whitney, at the Raytheon Technologies Research Center, in East Hartford, Connecticut. A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, Pratt & Whitney is one of the world’s largest aero-engine manufacturers.

Released at the end of 2021, the Sapphire XC currently has the largest build capacity of any Velo3D machine, although that will change later this year, when the XC 1MZ is released. Lockheed Martin Space received one of the first Sapphire XC’s, in April, 2022, after Velo3D announced shipment of the first machine, to an unnamed “key aerospace customer”, last December. Additionally, Texas-based contract manufacturer Knust-Godwin, which makes parts for a variety of heavy industry sectors including oil & gas and aerospace/defense, received a Sapphire XC earlier this month.

In a press release, Velo3D’s founder and CEO, Benny Buller, commented, “Metal additive manufacturing [AM] can transform aviation and space systems by delivering unprecedented part consolidation, lighter weight components, and more efficient systems. …We’re eager to see how [Pratt & Whitney] innovate their most mission-critical designs using our end-to-end solution, and how the economies of scale of an in-house system help increase addressable use-cases.”

It is notable that Lockheed and Raytheon are among the earliest customers for the Sapphire XC, beyond the fact that they’re two of the world’s largest defense corporations. They’re also two of the five initial corporate participants in the Biden administration’s AM Forward program, launched in May of this year. The program’s objective is to stimulate the adoption of AM by American small and medium enterprises (SMEs), mainly by directing a large number of existing SME-related federal agencies to start facilitating and encouraging the incorporation of AM.

Thus, Velo3D — as well as any company servicing one of the five AM Forward corporations — will grow increasingly integrated into the federal procurement supply chain for 3D printing. In other words, Velo3D can be expected to be one of the many beneficiaries of increasing amounts of federal funding for the AM sector throughout the rest of this decade.

Moreover, assuming Pratt & Whitney’s evaluation of the Sapphire XC is successful, Velo3D will continue to get more and more customers from the aerospace sector. This would put it in good position to be considered the industry standard for powder bed fusion metal printing.

Images courtesy of Velo3D

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Electronics 3D Printing Technology Completes Latest Parabolic Flight Testing, CEO Explains

Fuse 1+ ups Low-Cost SLS 3D Printing with 30W Laser

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 10, 2022

It’s another busy week of 3D printing-related events and webinars! Markforged and Stratasys are both conducting tours, 3D Systems is holding a webinar on lightweighting structures for NASA, and the...

July 10, 2022
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingFeatured Stories

High Temp 3D Printer’s Filament Diameter Control Ensures Consistent Quality

French custom 3D printer manufacturer QUALUP has been in operation since 2011. The firm was previously associated with the high-temperature delta Spiderbot 3D printers, but it now makes its own...

July 8, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

NASA 3D Prints Space-Bound Parts with Formlabs Machines

SpaceX’s 25th commercial resupply services (CRS-25) mission will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) crew, including 3D printed electroplated samples. The supporting parts...

July 1, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 26, 2022

Events for this week have already started, like the ISTE Live conference for technology in education down in New Orleans. Stratasys continues its Experience Tour in Ohio, Divide by Zero...

June 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
3d systems
HP
Nano Dimension
Desktop Metal
GE Additive
Velo3D
ExOne
EOS
Flashforge
FacFox
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides