Pratt & Whitney Evaluates Large Velo3D System for 3D Printing Jet Engine Parts

Velo3D has announced that its Sapphire XC will be evaluated for use in the production of jet engine components by Pratt & Whitney, at the Raytheon Technologies Research Center, in East Hartford, Connecticut. A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, Pratt & Whitney is one of the world’s largest aero-engine manufacturers.
Released at the end of 2021, the Sapphire XC currently has the largest build capacity of any Velo3D machine, although that will change later this year, when the XC 1MZ is released. Lockheed Martin Space received one of the first Sapphire XC’s, in April, 2022, after Velo3D announced shipment of the first machine, to an unnamed “key aerospace customer”, last December. Additionally, Texas-based contract manufacturer Knust-Godwin, which makes parts for a variety of heavy industry sectors including oil & gas and aerospace/defense, received a Sapphire XC earlier this month.
It is notable that Lockheed and Raytheon are among the earliest customers for the Sapphire XC, beyond the fact that they’re two of the world’s largest defense corporations. They’re also two of the five initial corporate participants in the Biden administration’s AM Forward program, launched in May of this year. The program’s objective is to stimulate the adoption of AM by American small and medium enterprises (SMEs), mainly by directing a large number of existing SME-related federal agencies to start facilitating and encouraging the incorporation of AM.
Thus, Velo3D — as well as any company servicing one of the five AM Forward corporations — will grow increasingly integrated into the federal procurement supply chain for 3D printing. In other words, Velo3D can be expected to be one of the many beneficiaries of increasing amounts of federal funding for the AM sector throughout the rest of this decade.
Moreover, assuming Pratt & Whitney’s evaluation of the Sapphire XC is successful, Velo3D will continue to get more and more customers from the aerospace sector. This would put it in good position to be considered the industry standard for powder bed fusion metal printing.
Images courtesy of Velo3D
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 10, 2022
It’s another busy week of 3D printing-related events and webinars! Markforged and Stratasys are both conducting tours, 3D Systems is holding a webinar on lightweighting structures for NASA, and the...
High Temp 3D Printer’s Filament Diameter Control Ensures Consistent Quality
French custom 3D printer manufacturer QUALUP has been in operation since 2011. The firm was previously associated with the high-temperature delta Spiderbot 3D printers, but it now makes its own...
NASA 3D Prints Space-Bound Parts with Formlabs Machines
SpaceX’s 25th commercial resupply services (CRS-25) mission will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) crew, including 3D printed electroplated samples. The supporting parts...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 26, 2022
Events for this week have already started, like the ISTE Live conference for technology in education down in New Orleans. Stratasys continues its Experience Tour in Ohio, Divide by Zero...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.