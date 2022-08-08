3DPOD Episode 114: Industrial 3D Printing Services with Ivan Madera, Morf3D CEO

Manufacturing consultant Ivan Madera went to California knowing no one there and little about additive manufacturing. Now, his company, Morf3D, 3D prints aerospace and defense parts to the highest tolerances. Picking up investments from EOS, Boeing, and Nikon, the company makes parts that power rockets and satellites. Ivan’s ambitions stretch further still. He wants his company to partner with others to make production cells that can lead to a more industrialized form of manufacturing with 3D printing. We talk about what got Ivan to where he is now and where he wants to be in the future. We hope that you really enjoy this episode!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.