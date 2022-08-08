Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3DPOD Episode 114: Industrial 3D Printing Services with Ivan Madera, Morf3D CEO

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Manufacturing consultant Ivan Madera went to California knowing no one there and little about additive manufacturing. Now, his company, Morf3D, 3D prints aerospace and defense parts to the highest tolerances. Picking up investments from EOS, Boeing, and Nikon, the company makes parts that power rockets and satellites. Ivan’s ambitions stretch further still. He wants his company to partner with others to make production cells that can lead to a more industrialized form of manufacturing with 3D printing. We talk about what got Ivan to where he is now and where he wants to be in the future. We hope that you really enjoy this episode!

Recent News

3D Systems Buys High-Speed 3D Printing Firm dp polar

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels – Monday 8th of August

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Research4D Printing

New Zealand Experts in 4D Printing Create Liquid Printed Structures with Stratasys

Whenever design artist Nicole Hone brings one of her ideas to life, she creates a world of wonder. Her mesmerizing 4D printed structures are genuinely one of a kind, evoking...

10 hours
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Covestro Sells 3D Printing Unit to Stratasys

Covestro (FWB: 1COV) has sold its 3D printing business to Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) for €43 million. Additionally, there is a possible earn out of €37 million. This is rather unexpected....

12 hours
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 7, 2022

Things are picking up a little in terms of 3D printing webinars and events this week! Fortify will be at the SmallSat Conference, ASTM is continuing its virtual certificate course,...

August 7, 2022
3D Printing

Unpeeling the 3D Printing News, Live Today, Thursday August, 5th

Unpeeling the 3D Printing News Live is a 15 to 20 minute live videocast every workday. We aim to provide you with a succinct, impactful roundup of the days most...

August 4, 2022

