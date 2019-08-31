Morf3D Secures Round of Funding with Boeing, Driven by High Customer Demand

More news for the aerospace sector shows that Morf3D, established in 2015, continues to act as a leader within the industry, offering metal 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes to clients manufacturing complex structures for use in space. The California-headquartered company has just secured another round of funding, this time from Boeing HorizonX Ventures, as they propel Morf3D further ahead in meeting continued and increasing customer demand.

“Our latest strategic investment in Morf3D extends our commitment to our Industry 4.0 efforts —technologies that can transform aerospace supply chains for future growth and competitiveness,” said Brian Schettler, Senior Managing Director, Boeing HorizonX Ventures. “We continue to work closely with Morf3D to help them bring innovation through additive manufacturing to more aerospace manufacturing partners.”

Just a few of their current aerospace OEM customers include:

Boeing

Honeywell

Collins Aerospace

As their skills are in demand, the Morf3D team has continued to invest in more equipment, expanding their AM ‘footprint,’ along with adding precision machining technology—and a workforce that has doubled to include more engineers and quality assurance and support staff. Their ongoing goal is to create an entirely new level of involvement with their customers, as they encourage them to be more engaged and collaborative regarding projects—offering access to expertise in engineering and continued ways to increase performance and functionality.

“It is amazing to see our strategy come to life! Our vision to become a world-class leader in metals additive manufacturing for the aerospace industry is truly taking form,” said Ivan Madera, Morf3D’s founder and CEO. “At Morf3D, we don’t sell parts in the traditional sense. We sell a process that evokes certainty,” said Ivan Madera.

Privately held, the team at Morf3D is AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2008 certified and ITAR registered, offering a full range of services to include:

Conceptualization

Parameter optimization

Metallic 3D printing

Finishing

Metallurgical examination

Certification

Data analysis

Morf3D also offers advisory services in AM strategy and technology, assisting their clients in becoming more proficient regarding technology like additive engineering and manufacturing, along with providing innovative solutions for the manufacturing of designs which may be complex. Being able to produce more complicated geometries is one of the greatest benefits of both 3D printing and AM processes as users are able to create more lightweight parts that may not have been possible to manufacture previously.

3D printing for aerospace is anything but new; in fact, organizations like NASA have been using the technology behind the scenes for decades. While 3D printing was designed as a rapid prototyping system mainly for engineers in the 80s, interest has exploded in the last few years for users on all levels—meaning that accessibility and affordability have increased exponentially.

Now, developers around the world continue to design innovative parts and prototypes such as engine rocket parts, polymer antennas, and even materials for bioprinting at the ISS. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

