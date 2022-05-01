3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 1st, 2022

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events ahead! 3D Systems has multiple offerings, while Stratasys continues its Experience Tour, Formlabs hosts The Digital Factory in Boston, and Nexa3D and Henkel will discuss enterprise partnerships. Other topics include sustainable solutions, metal 3D printing for production parts, thermal management, and more. Read on for the details!

The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

First up, Stratasys continues its Experience Tour this week in California, taking the Mobile Showroom to Hawthorne. On Monday, May 2nd, Purple Platypus will be hosting at SpaceX, which should be really interesting. Then, GoEngineer will host at the Common Space Brewery on Wednesday, May 4th.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

Offshore Technology Conference 2022

In its first offering of the week, 3D Systems will be attending the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas from May 2-5. This is the premier event for advancing scientific and technical knowledge in the competitive offshore energy sector. In addition to technical presentations, awards programs, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities, there will be more than 700 in-person exhibitors at OTC 2022, including 3D Systems at booth #1274. Company representatives will be there to discuss the latest AM application advancements for the energy sector.

“Given 3D Systems’ extensive experience in complex components development and manufacturing, our team stands ready to guide OEMs and suppliers from the energy sector through design optimization and rapid manufacturing deployment. Our integrated software, complete additive manufacturing solutions, advanced services, application experts, and technology transfer consultancy can help you advance operational efficiency with high performance components and streamlined supply chain, and open possibilities for transitioning to a sustainable future.”

You can register for OTC 2022 here and schedule a meeting with 3D Systems here.

MedtecLIVE 2022

3D Systems will also be attending the MedtecLIVE International Exhibition and Congress in Stuttgart, Germany this week. The event, held from May 3-5, welcomes product developers and purchasers from distributors and OEMs to meet the leading suppliers of medical technology in Europe. The focus will be on the supply chain for producing medical technology, devices, and solutions. 3D Systems and Kumovis will share booth #10-151, and exhibit the Figure 4 Standalone system, the R1 FLM 3D printer, and 3D printed medical instruments and implants.

“At the 2022 MedTecLIVE event, Kumovis and 3D Systems team up to deliver 3D printing technologies to help you accelerate innovation and personalize patient outcomes. We’ll showcase extrusion 3D printing with PEEK and discuss our expansive portfolio of printers, software, materials, and surgical planning solutions—intended to give our healthcare customers the additive advantage.”

You can get your ticket to MedtecLIVE 2022 here and schedule a meeting with 3D Systems here.

Control Show in Stuttgart

From May 3-6, Control Show—the international trade fair for quality assurance—will be held at the Stuttgart Exhibition Centre. Manufacturers, exhibitors, and suppliers of measuring, vision, and sensor technology and QA equipment will be at the technical event, which will include an Innovations Marketplace and a total of six exhibition halls, along with accompanying events held by renowned research facilities of the Fraunhofer Institute, a major event partner. Volume Graphics, which provides software for analyzing and visualizing industrial CT data, will be exhibiting at the Control Show in Hall 5, Booth 5201. Version 2022.1 of its VGSTUDIO MAX software includes many new capabilities, including adaptive measurement templates that follow the shape of deformed, distorted parts.

“No matter what the manufacturing method or material used to create parts, Volume Graphics provides critical tools for CT-based quality assurance: geometric dimensioning and tolerancing, tool correction, wall thickness analysis, nominal/actual comparison, porosity and inclusion analysis, virtual machining, and stress simulation.”

You can purchase tickets for the Control Show here.

Formlabs Holding Digital Factory Conference

Starting at 9 am EST on May 3rd, Formlabs will hold its fourth Digital Factory Conference at the Cruiseport Boston, with a virtual attendance option as well. The focus will be on emerging digital systems and technologies that are needed to create a more resilient workforce and supply chain, and how to increase accessibility to strategies that were successful during the pandemic. A prestigious lineup of speakers will present at the technical conference, including Carl Bass, the former CEO of Autodesk; Jane Arnold, VP of Advanced Manufacturing Technology at Stanley Black & Decker; Formlabs CEO Max Lobovsky; Senior Editor of Forbes Amy Feldman; Professor John Hart, MIT; and more.

“Global manufacturing continues to transform into an increasingly automated and digitized global network, and the last two years have further accelerated that transition. But there are still many questions that need to be answered to reimagine and improve these systems, and help us find new ways to innovate, collaborate and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

You can register for the Digital Factory Conference here.

AM Coalition on Sustainable AM Solutions

In its latest live Zoom forum this Tuesday, May 3rd, at 2 pm EST, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will discuss “Additive Manufacturing: Creating Sustainable Solutions.” Panelists will be Tim Bell, Additive Manufacturing Business Manager at Siemens Digital Industries USA; Rosa Coblens, Vice President Sustainability, Public Relations Israel & Global Internal Communications for Stratasys; and Mary Cronin, Vice President of Government Affairs, 6K Additive.

“Join us for an in depth discussion about how Additive Manufacturing can play a role in improved sustainability.”

You can RSVP for the forum here.

Aerospace and Defense Supplier Summit

America Makes is holding the first annual Aerospace and Defense Supplier Summit, sponsored by NCDMM and hosted by the Innovation Network for Manufacturers, which is powered by UTEP-Aerospace Center, UTEP-W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, the El Paso Chamber, the City of El Paso, and NCDMM. From 8 am-6 pm EST on May 4th, manufacturers and industry and agency partners will tour the facilities of UTEP-Aerospace Center and UTEP-W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation to learn about talent development resources and technology innovation. At the same time on the 5th, manufacturers will get to connect with aerospace and defense industry and agency partners in one-on-one matchmaking sessions.

“The two-day Supplier Summit is designed to introduce El Paso manufacturers to potential customers in aerospace and defense markets, to provide information about how to successfully compete for business in aerospace and defense markets and to provide information about resources that are available to support local manufacturers.”

You can register for the free summit here.

Metal 3D Printing Live with Cimquest

After completing its four-part webinar series on the World of Metal 3D Printing, Cimquest held the first of two live events at its New Jersey headquarters to finish the series. This Wednesday, May 4th, the company will hold its second live in-person event, “Acceleration of Metal 3D Printing with ABCorp and Cimquest,” at ABCorp in Boston. ABCorp has come a long from being the secure printers for the First Bank of the United States, and now designs, manufactures, and personalizes credit carts, and 3D prints detailed parts and prototypes. The Desktop Metal Shop System, HP 5210, and Xact Metal XM200C will be on display at this free event, and four 1.5-hour time slots will be available, starting at 9 am and ending at 3 pm EST, with a maximum of eight people per session.

“Attend this event hosted by ABCorp and Cimquest to learn about key industry insights in Metal additive. See how it can help propel your business by opening an entirely new world of applications and jobs. You’ll get to see the Desktop Metal Shop System live, tour ABCorp’s Shop Floor, interact with parts, and participate in the live panel discussion.”

You can register for the event here.

GE Aviation 3D Printing Metal Production Parts

At 10 am EST on the 4th, GE Additive is holding a webinar called “Beyond the Fuel Nozzle: How GE Aviation is Using Metal Additive for Production Parts.” GE Aviation speakers Benito Trevino, General Manager for the Additive Integrated Product Team, and Chris Philp, Additive Technology Center Site Leader, will discuss how GE Aviation’s early experiences 3D printing a production part have evolved into 3D printing industrial-scale parts for multiple engines. Additionally, attendees will hear how enhancements to GE Additive’s M2 Series 5 system have made it ideal for fabricating aerospace production parts.

“GE Aviation garnered international recognition for the development of the LEAP fuel nozzle, the first jet engine part designed specifically for metal additive. Hundreds of thousands of the fuel nozzles have been produced since its introduction, ushering in the era of metal additive production. “But, what has been happening since the fuel nozzle was developed? Where has GE Aviation taken metal additive beyond the production of that single part and what have they learned from their experiences?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Nexa3D & Henkel Discuss Enterprise Partnerships

At 11 am EST on Wednesday the 4th, Nexa3D‘s latest 3D Printing Leadership Forum will focus on how “Enterprise Partnerships Need Both Technical and Value Alignment to Move AM Forward.” Nexa3D’s Sarah Goehrke, Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystems, will be joined by Cindy Deekitwong, Head of Customer Experience & Market Intelligence for Henkel Adhesive Technologies, for a live conversation on how the value alignment of companies underpins a technical-driven enterprise partnership. They will examine the qualities and technological compatibility that make the relationship between their two companies so strong.

“How do commitments to sustainability and diversity inform application-specific materials development? How do the people from each team help create new opportunities? There’s more to enterprise partnership than process validation.”

3D Systems Holding Open Houses with CAD BLU

Continuing with its busy week of events, both virtual and in-person, 3D Systems is holding a pair of Additive Manufacturing Open Houses with CAD BLU at the CraftHaus Brewery in Las Vegas from 4-7 pm EST on May 4th. One is focusing on the newest materials for dental applications, including the company’s new CrownTec composite resin for permanent crowns, inlays, onlays, verneers and denture teeth. The other one will feature discussions about the current state of the industry and where it’s going, complete with additive solutions for the tooling, aerospace, and automotive sectors. Attendees will have the chance to meet with 3D printing experts in a casual setting and ask questions while enjoying food and beverages.

“As the industry has evolved, so must your business and its ability to compete in a rapid turn environment.”

You can RSVP for the dental open house here and the state of the AM industry one here.

3D Systems on 3D Printing Tissues & Organs

For its final webinar this week, Allevi by 3D Systems continues its Meet the Innovators: Conversations in Advanced Bioprinting series with a presentation and interview focused on “3D Printing Tissues and Organs.” During the May 4th webinar, which starts at 4:15 pm EST, the company’s Vice President and General Manager of Bioprinting, Taci Pereira, will facilitate a Q&A session with Dr. Anthony Atala, the G. Link Professor and Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), and the W. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

“During the webinar, Dr. Atala will present his work on 3D Printing Tissues and Organs and will share:

Groundbreaking research from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Insights on the fifteen applications of technologies developed in his lab that have been used clinically in humans

Where Dr. Atala sees the most promise in the field of bioprinting

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Bioprinting Cancer with 3DHEALS

Moving on to Thursday, May 5th, 3DHEALS is hosting a panel on “3D Bioprinting Cancer” at 11 am EST. Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder/CEO of 3DHEALS, is moderating the webinar, and the speakers will be Dr. Antti Arjonen, Chief Scientific Officer at Brinter; Dr. Karolina Valente, CEO & CSO of VoxCell BioInnovation and an Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Victoria; and Raphael Lichtnecker, Business Development Manager at ViscoTec.

“Cancer, what a modern-day existential threat to humanity, is a word that triggers a cringe from the most fearless. Over the past decades in modern medicine, we have made much progress in cancer care, ranging from diagnosis, surgical advancements, to therapeutics. Despite that, cancer is surpassing heart diseases as a leading cause of death in the United States in 2020. [Ref] The demand for faster diagnostics and better treatment is driving researchers to technologies like 3D printing and 3D bioprinting. This webinar invited field experts, from scientists to startup founders, to focus specifically on how 3D bioprinting is making that leap in cancer management(Check out our latest guide on how 3D printing and bioprinting are revolutionizing cancer treatment.)“

You can register for the webinar here.

Ceramics Expo Webinar on Thermal Management

As 12 pm EST on the 5th, the Ceramics Expo—coming to Cleveland, Ohio in August—is holding a free webinar on “Selecting the Optimal Thermal Resistance Solution to Meet Your Application Requirements” for materials. Brandon Brown, Vice President Of Engineering, C-Therm Technologies Ltd., will moderate a panel consisting of Steve Chernack, Global Technical Manager, Thermal Ceramics; Shahab Zekriardehani, PhD, Technology Manager, Polymers & Nanocomposites, Eaton; and Will Goertzen, PhD, Center Engineering Manager, Schlumberger. These expert panelists will share their insight into how advanced materials can help with thermal resistance challenges and improve the overall performance of your component.

“Demands for thermal management solutions are increasing alongside trends such as electrification, demands for increased energy density, and higher performance applications. High performance plastics and advanced ceramic materials both provide excellent properties to cater to this requirement, providing a thermal management solution for existing and emerging technologies. This webinar will provide critical insight in to how these materials can effectively and efficiently solve thermal issues to improve overall performance.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME: Desktop 3D Printing

Also on the 5th, at 2 pm EST, ASME is holding a Mechanical Engineering webinar called “Honey, I Shrunk the Industrial 3D Printer.” It can be tricky to bring new products to market, what with design and redesign, prototyping, finalizing, and scaling up to mass production, but 3D printing can be an effective tool for the task in terms of reducing the process. Michael Currie, General Manager of the Desktop Business Unit at Nexa3D, will discuss how product designers can speed up design cycles, ensure precision and accuracy with multiple applications, scale to low-volume production, and more by using the same AM technology at the desktop as on the production floor.

“In this webinar, we’ll explore how to maximize efficiencies by using the same 3D printing process throughout the design and production cycle. Join us to delve into the seamless transition from desktop to production floor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

IAM3DHUB’s Healthcare & Medical Open House

Finally, on Friday, May 6th, IAM3DHUB in Barcelona is holding an OpenHouse x Healthcare & Medical. More than 50 participants from various companies, hospitals, and entities in the medical and healthcare sector participated in a meeting in the new DFactory 4.0 to set the foundation for the AM3DP Medical Platform, under the umbrella of the IAM3DHUB. This platform will work to speed adoption of AM to help develop personalized medicine. After the event kick-off for the AM3DP Medical Platform, there will be presentations of successful use cases and applications of 3D printing in the medical sector by a Materialise Medical representative and a colleague from the IAM3DHUB technical team. Then, attendees will visit the IAM3DHUB laboratories, and finally enjoy lunch and networking.

“We then took advantage of the celebration of the 1st IAM3DHUB OpenHouse (themed each month for an industrial sector) to focus on the Healthcare & Medical sector, and thus also do the KickOff of the AM3DP Medical Platform, trying to add the maximum synergies and diffusion between both activities,” David Adrover Iglesias, General Secretary IAM 3D HUB, wrote in an email.

You can register for the open house here.

