3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 24, 2022

The last few weeks have been a little slow in terms of 3D printing webinars and events, but this week is more than making up for it! Topics run the gamut from lasers, SLA 3D printing, SOLIDWORKS, and 3D printed medical devices to quality assurance and inspection, developing alloys, 3D printing in the aerospace industry, 3D printed drill guides, and more. Read on for all the details!

The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

Stratasys continues its Experience Tour this week in California, with the Mobile Showroom first making a stop in San Diego on Monday, April 25th at Ballast Point Miramar, hosted by GoEngineer. On the 26th, GoEngineer is hosting again at the Carlsbad Brewery. The tour is back in San Diego on the 27th, with Purple Platypus hosting at Park Commons. Finally, on the 28th, the tour will come to the Purple Platypus office in Irvine.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Webinar Series

This week, HCL Technologies is holding a free webinar series on “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks.” Attendees will have the chance to sharpen their CAM skills, as well as learn about more advanced features and functionalities that could be useful. The first session will be on Tuesday, April 26th, at 11 am EST, on “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started.” This training session will show attendees how to use SOLIDWORKS CAM Standard, and topics will include 2 ½ axis and 3 axis milling. The second class, “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB,” will be held later that same day at 2 pm EST.

On Thursday, April 28th, at 11 am EST, “Technologies to Reduce Machining Cycle Time and Increase Tool Life” will take place, with a focus on the technologies and toolpath generation that can help machine shops reduce machining cycle time and increase tool life. The final session, “SOLIDWORKS® CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs,” will be held at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 28th. Attendees will learn how SOLIDWORKS automation tools and SOLIDWORKS CAM can help automate and improve designs, reduce costs, and make parts easier to manufacture.

LASER World of Photonics 2022

From April 26-28 in Munich, Germany, the LASER World of Photonics 2022 will be held at Messe München. This is the leading trade fair for components, systems, and applications of photonics, and it will feature five tracks: BMBF-Network Quantum Computing, Forum World of QUANTUM, Laser systems for industrial production engineering, Forum Lasers and Optics, and Forum Biophotonics and Medical Applications/ Optical Metrology and Imaging. Nanoscribe, a BICO Company, will be exhibiting at the trade fair, along with ULT AG, which will present its latest solutions for air purification during laser processes.

“At LASER World of PHOTONICS 2022, our supporting program will offer an exciting and application-oriented program of presentations on the current areas of application for lasers and photonics. In addition, other program highlights such as the opening of LASER World of PHOTONICS together with the new World of QUANTUM, discussion rounds and award ceremonies will take place here.”

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

3D Systems: Increasing SLA Performance & Productivity

At 5 am EST (11 am CET) on the 26th, 3D Systems will hold its first webinar of the week, “Multiplying SLA Performance & Productivity for the Factory of Tomorrow.” David Leigh, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing, will introduce attendees to the company’s new SLA 750 full workflow solution, which features automation compatibility, AI-based integration with factory floor equipment, and production-grade materials. The large SLA printer is said to offer improved cost efficiency, material performance, speed, and throughput for factory floor production, whether your needs are prototyping or production.

“Recognized over the years for its exceptional prototyping quality and part accuracy, SLA-based additive manufacturing is changing in a big way, with an automation-ready solution that offers up to twice the print speed and up to three times the throughput of existing SLA systems.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing with Materialise & Bath Hospital

Materialise is holding a webinar with Bath Hospital at 9 am EST on the 26th, “3D Printing for All with the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust.” The hospital’s Chris Keating, Advanced Digital OMFS & Dental Technologist, and Andrew M Felstead, Consultant Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon & OMFS Clinical Lead, will discuss how to successfully implement a 3D printing lab within a district hospital, introduce attendees to a live segmentation based on a CMF case, and more.

“A growing number of interventionists and surgeons are using 3D printing in their practice to prepare for procedures with more confidence. Did you know that this technology is not only used by renowned hospitals but can also be used in small district hospitals?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Using a High-Temperature ESD-Safe Photopolymer with Fortify

While Electrostatic Discharge seems fairly mild to most of us, engineers have to worry about it a lot more. Just one static discharge can ignite flammable vapors or ruin a whole PCB, and buildup of static can mess up powder handling applications. That’s why Fortify developed what it says is the AM industry’s first High-Temperature ESD-safe photopolymer. To learn more about the ESD space and Fortify’s ESD-HT material, join their “When and Why to use a 3D Printable High Temperature ESD Safe Photopolymer” webinar at 11 am EST on Tuesday, April 26th.

“Here at Fortify, we have many of these same fears which have led us to develop the industry’s first High-Temperature ESD-safe photopolymer. Able to withstand temperatures of up to 284C, the ESD-HT resin is uniquely positioned to be a “one-stop shop” for all static dissipative needs. From basic jigs and fixtures to customized reflow pallets and everything in between, Fortify’s ESD-HT can deliver safe static dissipation. In this upcoming webinar, we will talk about all things at the intersection of additive and ESD. Items like materials development, why ESD-safe materials are extremely important, and when to use them.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Markforged & Hangar One Avionics Talk Strong Parts

Also at 11 am EST on the 26th, Markforged will join San Diego-based avionics, maintenance, repair and installation services provider Hangar One Avionics for “Onward and Upward: Strong Parts Take Off With Help from CFR and Blacksmith at Hangar One Avionics.” Matthew Roth, Head of Machining for Hangar One Avionics, will discuss why the company relies on Markforged technology to print lightweight, strong, fiber-reinforced parts for aerospace application. Joining him for the live demonstration, discussion, and Q&A session will be Markforged team members Charles Lu and Mark Levitt, Product Marketing Managers, and Chloe McGuffin, Strategic Application Engineering.

“Additive manufacturing produces strong lightweight 3D printed parts for use on land, sea and in the air.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP Offering Virtual Tour

Later in the day on the 26th, at 12 pm EST, HP will hold a live, virtual tour of its 3D Printing Demo Center. Attendees will learn how HP’s 3D printing technology works, see an overview of the 3D printing E2E workflow and a 3D printing applications showcase, and more. Speakers will be HP’s Carolina Rubio, 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and Wes Kramer, Application Engineer, along with Eric Folsom, Director of Technology for HILOS. The company recently competed against 45 startup finalists from around the world in the SXSW Pitch competition, and won the World Innovative Technologies category and Best in Show. During the webinar, Folsom will discuss the unique application of AM for shoe manufacturing.

“Learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

You can register for the tour here.

Designing Medical Devices for AM

Also on the 26th, at 2 pm EST, HP is sponsoring a webinar on “Designing Medical Devices for Additive Manufacturing.” Topics covered will include how to identify which parts can be 3D printed, tips and tricks for getting started, design and functionality capabilities only possible with 3D printing, how to modify an existing design to get a more cost-effective and efficient part, and more. Speakers will be David Johnson, HP Application Engineer; Drew Baggen, Sales & Marketing Manger, Avid Product Development; Pete Temple, Operations Manager, E.I. Medical Imaging; and Tom Salemi, Editorial Director, DeviceTalks, WTWH Media LLC.

“The medical device industry has always pushed the boundaries and innovated beyond expectations. Now, with 3D printing, you can take it a step further and unlock brand new design potential like never before and get to market faster. Join us as we share how to get started with designing for 3D printed medical devices and how you can reimagine designing and producing end-use parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

QA & Inspection for AM

America Makes, Castheon Inc., and ASTM International‘s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will hold a virtual certificate course, “Intro to Quality Assurance and Inspection for AM,” from 10 am to 3 pm EST, April 27-28. Meant for individuals looking to increase their basic experience in QA and inspection, or those experienced with other manufacturing technologies and wanting to learn how AM is different, this course includes a Certificate of Attendance given by ASTM International. Instructors will be Shane Collins, a senior associate consultant at ASTM International; Castheon founder Dr. Youping Gao; Steve James, who has over 40 years’ experience in aerospace nondestructive testing; and Dr. Martin White, the Head of Additive Manufacturing Programs – Europe Region at ASTM International.

“The Intro to Quality Assurance and Inspection for Additive Manufacturing (AM) course will provide attendees with a strong baseline knowledge of what Quality Assurance means for AM, and what inspection methods can be applied to the process. There is a practical aspect to the course, using the America Makes Educational Sample (AMES) which contains examples of flaws that can potentially be found in AM products.”

You can register for the course here.

3D Printing Aluminum with 3D Systems & Elementum 3D

3D Systems will hold its second webinar of the week, together with Elementum 3D, at 11 am EST on Wednesday, April 27th. “Bridging the Gap Between 3D Printing & Aluminum” will focus on why aluminum is now one of the most desired metals for AM, how engineers are applying its properties to real-world 3D printed applications, and what materials development advances have made it possible to print high-strength aluminum alloys using laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology. The expert speakers are Dustin Crouse, Senior Application Development Engineer with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group; Dr. Jeremy Iten, Materials Scientist & CTO, Elementum 3D; Dr. Chloe Johnson, Elementum 3D Materials Engineer; and Aaron Schmitz, 3D Systems Process & Validation Engineer.

“Technical experts from 3D Systems and Elementum 3D will share exciting new applications and explain how high-strength aluminum alloys and reliable AM processes are meeting the requirements of industry today. An interactive Q&A session will follow. “Expect to walk away with valuable insights into the capabilities of high-strength aluminum alloys for AM in critical industrial applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Manufacturing a Sustainable Future with 3DEO

3DEO continues its Webinar Series with “Manufacturing a Sustainable Future” at 1 pm EST on the 27th. With a subhead of “The Promise of Production 3D Printing,” the webinar will focus on how sustainability applies to subtractive and additive manufacturing, as well as the increased relevance of sustainable manufacturing in today’s climate.

“3DEO President, Matt Sand, will be leading the discussion on sustainability in manufacturing and its increased relevance in today’s climate.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME on Accelerating AM Alloy Development

At 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 27th, the latest webinar in the ASME series, “Accelerating Alloy Development for AM,” will take place. Presenter Jeff Williams, the CEO and Co-Founder of Exum Instruments, will discuss how a better understanding of material chemistry at the micron level can help speed up the AM process and its applications. Topics will include how first adopters are using mass spectrometry to develop improved metals for AM, new alloys you can expect when using a manufacturing floor mass spectrometer, and more.

“Now you can analyze your powder on the manufacturing floor with mass spectrometry. Deploying a mass spectrometer on the manufacturing floor takes powder assessment beyond R&D. The ability to analyze materials during production supports quality assurance and can enable reverse engineering of your alloy. By understanding material chemistry at the resolution of printing, the additive manufacturing process and application can be accelerated.”

You can register for the webinar here.

AM Transforming Aeronautical & Space Industries

NAMIC Singapore and the Indian Institute of Metals are holding a free webinar on “The Role of Additive Manufacturing in Transforming the Aeronautical & Space Industries” at 11:30 pm EST on the 27th, which is 11:30 am SGT on the 28th. Marc Lee, Head of IP & Commercialisation for NAMIC, will moderate the event, featuring topics like the role of 3D printing in advanced space propulsion, successfully qualified AM applications for gas turbines, and more. Speakers will be Ali Baghchehsara, the President of Plasmos; Dr. Dheepa Srinivasan, Chief Engineer at Pratt & Whitney; Dr. Govind Bajargan, Senior Research Scientist, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; and Gene Miller, Velo3D Technical Sales Engineer.

“In recent years, we have witnessed disruption in the space industry brought about new technologies including non-traditional hybrid propulsion engines and 3D printed rockets. Meanwhile, the aviation industry has seen an increasing number of qualifications for 3D printed materials and components. “With growth in these industries, this webinar will see 3D printing experts coming together to dive into the transformative role of additive manufacturing in Aerospace including benefits, successful use cases with increasing adoption in critical aerospace components, and addressing challenges faced in adopting the technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Mass Personalization Summit by Materialise

Materialise is holding a free “Mass Personalization Summit” starting at 9 am EST on Thursday, April 28th. The summit will feature discussions on the five key drivers of mass personalization: predictive planning, personalization at the point of care, scalable and cost-effective operations, regulation and health economics, and the next generation of 3D printed medical devices. Speakers are Masha Dumanis, Senior Director, Health Advances; Pras Pathmanathan, Senior Research Scientist, FDA; Rajit Kamal, Worldwide President, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction, DePuy Synthes; René van Dormolen, Mixed Reality Lead, Microsoft HoloLens; Saravana Kumar, CEO, 4C Medical; Mohit Chhaya, Co-Founder & CEO, BellaSeno; and Mickey Librus, Synergy3DMed.

“One size fits no one. That’s why mass personalization is crucial to ensure predictable and efficient patient care. “Join other medical device industry leaders during our virtual event to discuss how together we can make personalization scalable for a more sustainable future in healthcare.”

You can register for the summit here.

Metal 3D Printing Live with Cimquest

A few weeks ago, Cimquest finished its four-part webinar series on the World of Metal 3D Printing. This Thursday the 28th, from 9 am to 5 pm EST, “The Acceleration of Metal 3D Printing at Cimquest Headquarters” will be held live in Branchburg, New Jersey to complete the series. AM technologies from Desktop Metal, Xact Metal, Formlabs, HP, Ultimaker, MakerBot, XYZprinting, and 3DGence will be on display, and FreeFORM co-founder Nate Higgins will share his journey in developing a path for a concept, all the way from prototyping to mass commercialization. The event is free, but registration is required.

“Metal Additive Manufacturing has become the hottest growth engine in the 3D printing Space. Come and visit our 20,000 square foot facility in New Jersey. Attendees will be able to tour our new Metal 3D Printing showroom, interact with parts, and participate in the live panel discussion.”

You can register for the informational in-person event here. The last one will be held at ABCorp in Boston on May 4th.

Roboze ARGO 500 Experience

At 11 am EST on the 28th, Roboze will hold the “ARGO 500 Experience,” a webinar all about its industrial-scale ARGO 500 system. The printer features a beltless system, automatic X axis calibration, a heated chamber, vacuum system, self-leveling, a print log system, and more. During the webinar, Roboze experts Giancarlo Scianatico, EMEA Business Development Director, and Enea Sacco, Application Engineer & Customer Success, will guide attendees through an interactive path so they can get to know the ARGO 500 and all its features.

“Designed to produce finished parts using the highest performing super polymers and composites of the entire sector, ARGO 500 is an advanced additive manufacturing system developed to streamline and make production processes flexible, with a reduction of time and costs up to 90% compared to traditional methods.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing & Electric Vehicles

The last webinar HP is sponsoring, “Innovation in the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem with Polymer Additive Manufacturing,” will be at 11:30 am EST on the 28th. Attendees will learn about the EV Ecosystem, how AM can accelerate product cycles in EVs, opportunities with polymers for EV component optimization, post-processing options to enhance part functionality and surface quality, sustainability in polymer AM, and more. The speakers are HP’s Aaron DeLong, Solutions Architect, and Wes Kramer, 3D Application Engineer, and WTWH Media’s Aimee Kalnoskas, Senior Editor at EE World Online.

“Major automakers are focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production as they incorporate selling only zero-emission vehicles in their future plans. In parallel, EVs have grown in popularity with recent research predicting explosive global growth in EV demand.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys & 3D Printed Drill Guides

At 12 pm EST on Thursday the 28th, Stratasys will hold a webinar on “How to Meet Production Schedules While Reducing Cost With 3D Printed Drill Guides.” Speakers Patrick Price, Sr. Applications Engineer at Stratasys, and Ruslan Pshichenko, Manufacturing Engineer at Boom Supersonic, will discuss why you should consider 3D printing as a way to manufacture drill guides. Price will talk about designing drill guides and material property considerations, while Pshichenko will focus on why the company chose 3D printing to fabricate over 700 drill guides for its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator.

“Explore why 3d printing should be considered when manufacturing drill guides.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SprintRay Showcasing Solutions in Arizona & Louisiana

Finally, SprintRay will bring its professional dental 3D printing solutions on the road this week! From April 29-30, the company is heading to Pathway Symposium at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, and also to the Southern District Meeting of American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) in the Marriot Warehouse Arts District of New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Learn what you need to know to start 3D printing in-office with the fastest 3D printing workflow by SprintRay.”

