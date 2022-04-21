Rapid

Bound Metal 3D Printing to Make $54B in Metal Parts through 2030

3 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou BusinessMetal 3D Printing
IMTS

Share this Article

SmarTech Analysis has released the latest edition of its report on bound metal 3D printing. Dubbed “Bound Metal & Metal Binder Jetting AM 2022,” the report projects that metal binder jetting and bound metal extrusion technologies will produce $54 billion in parts through 2030.

The report tracks a segment that SmarTech describes as “evolving at a pace faster than any other technical 3D printing segment, even exceeding that of the incumbent and more widely adopted metal powder bed fusion sector.” This is reflected in the numerous companies that have entered the space, ranging from established industrial firms, like ExOne/Desktop Metal, to low-cost extrusion manufacturers, such as 3DGence.

A 3D printed gearshift knob that VW revealed with the unveiling of MetalJet in 2018. Image courtesy of HP.

SmarTech looks at the sector from its roots, with the invention of metal binder jetting by ExOne, and continues to present day, projecting into the future. While ExOne previously required the secondary infiltration of metal binder jet parts, typically one-off components or short runs. As a result, binder jetting suffered from less market adoption and growth.  More recently, however, the technology has received renewed interest as a result of new players, like HP, Desktop Metal, and GE.

The study analyzes the roles of the most important companies in the segment as they attempt to confront the casting industry. This is a significant development, as these technologies were previously targeted toward metal injection molding (MIM) suppliers. Names discussed in the report include: Desktop Metal, MarkForged, GE Additive, ExOne, HP Inc., Xerion, Smith Metal Products, IndoMIM, Digital Metal, Hoganas, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Triditive, Ipsen USA, Elnik Systems, Abbot, SECO Warwick, FreeFORM Technologies, Riven, Hexagon, MSC, and more.

The market research company notes that metal 3D printing is sold for the unique value it can provide a specific application. This includes bound metal AM. SmarTech suggests that much of what is holding back binder jetting in particular is the perception of its capabilities. To do away with those preconceptions, power users could advertise their use cases for production parts. This is one major take away from the report and we’ve already seen that the public teasing of mass binder jet usage by Volkswagen and Ford have generated a great deal of press.

BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L – Metal filament for 3D printing stainless steel parts

Meanwhile, bound metal extrusion is also extremely promising. Still new, it hasn’t picked up the steam that it will. So far, Desktop Metal and Markforged make equipment dedicated to this process, while BASF and The Virtual Foundry produce bound metal filaments for use with standard desktop 3D printers. In general, these may be used to prototype metal parts, but there could be strong potential to manufacture end parts in large batches with printer farms.

The entire bound metal segment is an exciting one, due to its low cost and we have yet to see its full potential. SmarTech describes this as “the first full featured market study specific to bound metal additive manufacturing processes.” It combines both a broad database of market forecast data and an extensive analysis of the current innovators, strategic considerations, and the key applications and adopters of the technology. To learn more or to purchase the study, visit the SmarTech report page here.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Ultimaker’s Latest Cura Update is a Huge Step Forward for User Control

Nano Dimension’s Electronics 3D Printing HQ in US Moves to Massachusetts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

A Trip to Nano Dimension HQ: Electronics 3D Printing Live and In-Person

Earlier this month, I traveled to Israel for a 3D printing event and several site visits. The final company I had the opportunity to see while in the Tel Aviv...

April 19, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingEnergyMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 2, 2022: Business, Research, Shoes, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with business today, as UpNano announced it is expanding to the US. Then we’ve got news about medical 3D printing, aerospace 3D printing,...

April 2, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 20, 2022

This is the busiest week for webinars and other online events we’ve had in some time! Topics include how to streamline CAM programming, 3D printed cycling saddles and metal medical...

February 20, 2022
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 12, 2022: Business, Aerospace, Guns, & More

Business, post-processing, aviation, automotive, and guns—that’s what on the menu in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs! AMT appointed Magnus René as Chairman of the Board, Optomec announced major growth in...

February 12, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
ExOne
Forecast 3D
Arburg
Fabweaver
Velo3D
FacFox
Desktop Metal logo
TronHoo
Flashforge
Omni3D
Rapid.Tech
EOS
GE Additive
3d systems
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides