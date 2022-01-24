3DPOD Episode 93: Bound Metal 3D Printing with Mantle CEO Ted Sorom

Ted Sorom, CEO and co-founder of Mantle, is looking to revolutionize metal 3D printing. Mantle has a paste extrusion method that features a post-machining step to mill unfinished parts and achieve better results. The paste is unique in that results in parts that harder than green components made using metal binder jet, which are likely to collapse under their own weight. Mantle’s parts can then be machined, making them ideally suited for end use. Less finishing, less post-processing, fewer supports, better surface quality, and lower costs could be a result. Rather than present its technology as the end-all-be-all of all metal 3D printing, Mantle is, for now, targeting tooling alone. This tight focus accelerates the firm’s go-to market. This was really an interesting chat and we hope that you enjoy it.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Designing and Metal 3D Printing a Dental Implant
Les Kalman is Assistant Professor of Restorative Dentistry and Academic Lead for Continuing Dental Education at Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. He will be participating in Additive...
Middle East Deal Spreads 3D Printing Influence of China’s Farsoon
At the end of 2021, I wrote about Farsoon Technologies’ impressive year, which concluded with the Chinese laser sintering specialist announcing record sales for November. I finished the post with...
3D Printed Car Part from Fraunhofer Could Crack Automotive Market
Up and until now 3D printing was considered for mass customized parts in which one unique part would fit the driver’s style or body. On supercars and in racing, 3D...
AMS 2022 3D Printing Event: Early Bird Registration Ends January 19th
In less than two months, Additive Manufacturing Strategies, the 3D printing summit co-hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, will return as a hybrid event March 1-3, 2022. While last year...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.