3DPOD Episode 93: Bound Metal 3D Printing with Mantle CEO Ted Sorom

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
Ted Sorom, CEO and co-founder of Mantle, is looking to revolutionize metal 3D printing. Mantle has a paste extrusion method that features a post-machining step to mill unfinished parts and achieve better results. The paste is unique in that results in parts that harder than green components made using metal binder jet, which are likely to collapse under their own weight. Mantle’s parts can then be machined, making them ideally suited for end use. Less finishing, less post-processing, fewer supports, better surface quality, and lower costs could be a result. Rather than present its technology as the end-all-be-all of all metal 3D printing, Mantle is, for now, targeting tooling alone. This tight focus accelerates the firm’s go-to market. This was really an interesting chat and we hope that you enjoy it.

3D Printing Guides