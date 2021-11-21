3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 21, 2021

This week will be a bit of a breather after last week’s Formnext, and all the other events and webinars we told you about. We’ve got just five events and webinars to share with you, on topics ranging from sustainable production in plastics to biocompatibility in DLP 3D printing and more. Keep reading for all the details, and enjoy this slower week!

Materialise at PCS London Valves 2021

First up, PCR London Valves 2021, an Interventional Cardiovascular Community event, will take place starting today, November 21st, and running through Tuesday, November 23rd. Materialise will be there in booth 6, giving demos of its leading Mimics Enlight software and discussing the latest innovations in structural heart planning. But the company is also holding training sessions, with a maximum of five attendees, during the event about how 3D-CT planning can help transform structural heart procedures, like TMVR and TAVI. There will be two sessions on Monday the 22nd, at 7:30 am and 10 am EST, and then two more on the 23rd, at 4 am and 4:30 am EST.

“In these short training sessions, you will take a quick dive into the Mimics Enlight software and learn the basics of planning your own TMVR cases. You’ll also have the opportunity to try out our VR goggles to perform your procedure virtually and discover the possibilities of training.”

You can register for virtual or in-person attendance to PCR London Valves 2021 here.

Artec 3D at AM Medical Days 2021

On the 22nd and 23rd, AM Medical Days 2021 by IPM will take place in a hybrid format at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin. Attendees will learn about the possibilities that 3D printed medicine has for the future in workshops, keynote presentations, master classes, and other formats, across five strategic applications of AM in the medical sector: surgical preparation and implementation; bioprinting and implants; orthotics and prosthetics (O&P); medical systems maintenance; and applications of the future. Artec 3D will be attending the event, showcasing some of the many use cases in which its 3D scanners were put to good use, and on Monday afternoon, the CEO of Artec 3D Gold-Certified reseller Antonius Köster GmbH & Co. KG will present on how doctors and specialists in the O&P area use Artec 3D’s professional 3D scanners to create custom O&P devices tailored to patients’ individual needs.

“The show will bring together over 250 physical and 500 virtual participants: doctors, hospital executives, medical technology developers, health insurers, and AM solution providers such as printer manufacturers and material suppliers. The goal? To make new connections and discuss ways to improve patient outcomes using additive technologies.”

You can register for the event here. AM Medical Days 2021 is following the 2G rule, so only people who have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 will be admitted on site.

NAMIC Global AM Summit

On Thursday and Friday, November 25th and 26th, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) in Singapore is holding its flagship Global AM Summit 2021 in a virtual format for the second year running. The theme is “Revolutionising the Future of Additive Manufacturing with Leaders in 3D Printing,” and topics that global thought leaders will discuss are to center around the evolution of 3D printing in manufacturing and the global supply chain, breaking new ground with emerging applications, a global investment perspective on AM, and more. In conjunction with the summit, NAMIC is launching its own one-stop platform, NAMIC.TV, to host the conference and other exclusive content.

“The yearly AM Summit is NAMIC’s flagship series where the global AM community and experts gather for the exchange of ideas. With the buzz surrounding AM and its capacity to disrupt and innovate across industries, many may wonder – is AM a hype or truly a game-changer? Leading thought leaders will deep dive into the implications of the Industry 4.0 wave with AM on startup investments and the global supply chain, as well as the emerging applications and positive social impact of the technology.”

You can register for the NAMIC Global AM Summit here.

arburgXvision on Sustainable Production in Plastics

Nearly a year ago, Arburg launched its new digital format, called arburgXvision, which has continued offering interactive live broadcasts about plastics processing topics on a monthly basis. The 10th and final program of 2021, “Sustainable production: Conserving resources in the plastics industry,” will take place on the 25th. Moderated by Guido Marschall, expert contributors Bertram Stern, Sustainability Manager, and Dr. Philipp Kloke, Application and Process Development Engineer, will address this very relevant topic, explaining the important parts of sustainable and future-proof production, and how to efficiently and reliably process bioplastics and recyclates. There will also be multiple live feeds during the day as well.

“In a series of live feeds, we take you deep into our production facilities in Lossburg. Our experts will show you clearly which energy and building services adjustments you can make to reduce CO 2 emissions. “Find out how you can process recyclates and bioplastics reliably – including interesting tips from our application specialists.”

You can register here in order to view the live stream and Media Centre, and then you can use your access data to watch any of the episodes.

Biocompatibility in DLP 3D Printing with In-Vision

Finally, at 11 am EST on Thursday, November 25th, In-Vision Technologies AG will hold a live webinar called “Achieving Biocompatibility in DLP 3D-printing.” Participants will learn all about the creation of biocompatible polymers, and the rigorous regulatory processes required to get these materials approved, from Luxinergy GmbH co-founder Professor Thomas Griesser, whose research at Montanuniversitaet Leoben is in the field of light-reactive polymer systems, and Wiebke Jahr, project manager and specialist for research projects at In-Vision. Participants will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions.

“Biocompatibility is a key property for materials used in bioprinting, regenerative medicine and biomedical applications. For the innovators and researchers looking to leverage the speed and high-resolution of DLP 3D-printing in these areas, it is also critical to consider the biocompatibility of the photosensitive materials they use.”

You can register for the webinar here.

