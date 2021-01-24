3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 24, 2021

We’ve got a full slate of webinars and virtual events to tell you about for this upcoming week, including an AM Coalition Forum with a member of Congress, a 3D printing featuring all female speakers, a company’s new digital format launch, and more! Let’s dive right in!

AM Coalition Forum on 117th Congress

The Additive Manufacturing Coalition is a national membership organization committed to connecting members with the federal government and help them navigate complex legislative and public funding challenges. This Tuesday, January 26th, at 10:30 am EST, the coalition will be hosting a live Zoom forum about what our industry can expect from the 117th Congress, which convened for the first time in Washington D.C. on January 3rd, 2021.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) is a leader in promoting advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing. During the forum, Representative Stevens will discuss the upcoming session of Congress, and what the additive manufacturing community in the US can expect from it. You can RSVP for the forum here; more instructions will be sent to you then.

AM Industry Summit Webinar Series: Post-Processing

Also on the 26th, from 1-2 pm EST, ASME is holding a free webinar, sponsored by PostProcess Technologies, titled “Maximizing Post-Processing Efficiency to Optimize and Scale Additive Manufacturing.” The speakers—David Bolognino, the founder of Integrated Additive Solutions; PostProcess VP of Americas Nathan Harris; and Anna Tomzynska, Chief Engineer with Boeing Additive Manufacturing—will discuss some of the common post-processing challenges, and how they can vary by scale of operation and print technology, how to ease the post-processing bottleneck, and what part post-processing plays in a digitized additive workflow.

“Whether you’re thinking of implementing additive manufacturing or already printing regularly, post-processing is an often overlooked, critical step in your overall process. Focusing on your workflow efficiency requires looking beyond the build to achieve parts that meet final end-use requirements. Optimizing operations, includes speed, capacity, quality, and repeatability of each step.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SME on Strengthening Supply Chain with MJF

At 2 pm EST on Tuesday the 26th, SME is holding a webinar called “Making Your Supply Chain More Robust with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology.” HP Application Engineer Liz Stortstrom, who helps companies learn how to take full advantage of HP’s MJF technology, will speak during the webinar, and attendees can explore HP’s materials and solutions, learn about its AM strategy and how it can be applied to their own supply chains, and find new business models and customer applications that MJF has helped make possible.

“How do you minimize risk when unforeseen circumstances arise? Join this webinar to learn how HP Multi Jet Fusion technology can help you safeguard your supply chain and decrease risks from supply chains reliant on overseas manufacturing. We will be focusing on how to introduce additive manufacturing technology for bridge production and the advantages it provides.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech Webinars on Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS

For another week running, Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech is hosting two short webinars. The first, “Get to Know DriveWorks,” is at 10 am EST on Tuesday the 26th, and TriMech Application Engineer Dave Ramsey will discuss how you can use automation tool DriveWorks Solo to increase profitability while decreasing costs by automating your custom designs. Ramsey will explain what DriveWorks is, how it connects to SOLIDWORKS, how to use its 3D CPQ configurator software to streamline your custom part quoting process, and more, such as setting up interactive user input forms.

At 10 am EST on Wednesday, January 27th, Alex Pestana, another TriMech Application Engineer, will present “Maintenance Tips and Tricks to Start Your New Year.” A lot of people make New Year’s Resolutions, and one that TriMech often hears is how people aim to keep up with their 3D printer maintenance. Pestana will discuss some good maintenance tips and habits, such as material storage and handling and replacing print heads, and focus specifically on how to properly care for Stratasys FDM and PolyJet printers.

GE Additive on Designing for Binder Jet 3D Printing

Also on Wednesday, at 10 am est, GE Additive is holding its latest webinar, titled “The Technical Drivers Behind Designing for Binder Jet and How the Technology Compares to Casting.” Attendees will learn about the new innovations in binder jetting, its advantages and what drives design consideration for this technology, and how it compares to traditional casting. The speakers will be GE Additive consulting engineers Shannon Jagodinski and Valeria Stoughton, as well as Jacob Brunsberg, GE Additive’s Modality Leader, Binder Jet.

“Over the past several years, many industries have embraced the design freedoms and production capabilities of additive manufacturing. Even though AM has realized increasing acceptance as an alternative to traditional manufacturing, it has not been seen as an economical replacement for castings. However, as additive technology advances, it is becoming a viable, cost-effective method for large-scale production. “Binder Jet is one emerging additive technology that can have a tremendous impact on traditional supply chains and is an efficient method for producing innovative components quickly and at scale.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Markforged on AM’s Environmental Impact

On the 27th at 11 am EST, Markforged will hold an open house webinar called “Environmental Impact of Additive Manufacturing and the Supply Chain.” Daniel Lazier, a Strategic Application Engineer with the company, will be the featured speaker in this webinar, which examines conventional supply chains and their carbon footprints, and how we can reduce carbon emissions and lower the footprint by adopting additive manufacturing with digital supply change. There will be time for questions and answers at the end.

“As we continue to grapple with the existential threat of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the reference frame in which we think of other crises is shifting dramatically. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic in the coming year the number one crisis we will be confronted with is Climate Change. While many of us take conscientious actions as individuals to reduce our carbon footprint, the decisions we make as companies and organizations can have a far greater impact on climate change objectives.”

You can register for the webinar here.

VELO3D: Powerful 3D Printed Cooling Channels

Engineers from VELO3D and nTopology will discuss how customer KW Micro Power used 3D printing in a webinar at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 27th, titled “How 3D Printed Cooling Channels Equal More Power.” Gene Miller, a Senior Applications Engineer for VELO3D, and Dr. Ryan P. O’Hara, nTopology’s Technical Director for Aerospace and Defense, will discuss with KW Micro Power president Enrique Enriquez how 3D printing was able to help the company achieve a 44% weight reduction and a higher power density for one of its cooling parts. Attendees will hear how nTopology’s design software and VELO3D’s metal 3D printing can combine to help fabricate a lightweight part with conformal channels that helps make the system more efficient.

“Engineers have long understood that keeping components at their critical operating temperature leads to higher performance and longer lifetimes. Adding cooling channels into a design to aid in thermal management can be both difficult to design and expensive to manufacture. Through the use of nTopology and VELO3D’s advanced solution managing heat in your systems is easier than ever.

You can register for the webinar here.

TIPE 3D Printing Conference

The AM industry’s first event with all-female speakers and panelists on the agenda is finally coming up this week. The virtual TIPE 3D Printing Conference will take place from January 27th-28th, and is powered by Women in 3D Printing. More than 120 organizations will be taking part in the event, including such big names like NASA, Desktop Metal, Carbon, Autodesk, America Makes, Ford, Boeing, and many more, and Dr. Sara Safari, author, speaker, mountain climber, college professor, Electrical Engineer, and advocate for women empowerment, will present the opening keynote, “Climb your Everest.” There will be opportunities for networking, visiting company booths, watching panel presentations, and the event features five separate tracks: Technology, Industry, People, Economics, and Youth.

“With a focus on case studies, additive manufacturing user applications, visionary talks on the future, and people shaping the industry, TIPE | 2021 curates an inspirational all-female agenda of speakers and panelists. Long-lasting connections and networking opportunities are emphasized throughout this human-centered event, which welcomes all members of the additive manufacturing and related community.”

You can register for the virtual TIPE 3D Printing Conference here.

arburgXvision Goes Live This Week

On Thursday, January 28th, Arburg is launching its new digital format, arburgXvision, which will then continue on a monthly basis with interactive live broadcasts about plastics processing topics. On the first day, there will be six live internet TV shows, and rather than focusing on specific processes or industries, the programs will be about subjects that relate to the everyday lives of those who process plastic. Topics will be presented by Arburg experts through clips and presentations, and then participants will have the change to ask questions live on the air; the digital format series will kick off with “0 ppm production of plastisc parts.” Everything is hosted by Guido Marschall, and while the broadcast language will be German, a second channel will offer simultaneous English translation.

“We will make sure that our format of a digital themed day will offer participants clear added value in terms of knowledge transfer, which they will not get anywhere else. There will also be a reasonable amount of entertainment, so people can really have fun learning with this infotainmen,” said Arburg Managing Partner Juliane Hehl, who is responsible for the marketing department. “With arburgXvision, we want to fully exploit the digital potential to present exciting topics in a practical, concise and above all entertaining way once a month.”

You do need to register in order to use the live stream and Arburg’s media library, and then you can use your access data and decide for yourself which episodes you want to watch.

cytena Webinar on New Single-Cell Technology

Earlier this week, we told you about a new novel single-cell technology system, launched by Cellink and its subsidiary cytena, that is said to offer an improved rate of monoclonality, faster speed, and lower costs, and be a significant upgrade to cell line development workflows. Right now they’re keeping pretty quiet about the details of this new technology, but the world will soon know all about it, as the technology launches tomorrow, January 25th. cytena will also provide more details about this technology in a webinar titled “Changing the World of Single Cell Technologies,” which will be held on Thursday the 28th at either 3 am or 11 am EST, whichever you’d prefer.

“The ultimate upgrade to cell line development workflows. Improved rate of monoclonality, faster speed, lower costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

