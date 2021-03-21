3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 21, 2021

We’ve got over ten different webinars, online trainings, and virtual events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, covering topics from 3D modeling and electroplating to 3D scanning and measuring surface defects. So let’s jump right in so you can get all the details and plan your week!

ASTM CoE General Personnel Certificate Course

Starting on Tuesday, March 23rd, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is holding a comprehensive, virtual training course the cover the general concepts of the entire AM process chain. The “Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course” was designed by the AM CoE and will be presented by 18 industry experts across eight modules taught over four weeks, ending on April 15th, with two modules covered each week. Attendees will learn how to support the growing AM industry with technical knowledge, such as terminology, design and simulation, feedstock, safety, metrology and post-processing, mechanical testing, qualification, and more. Plus, you’ll earn a General AM Certificate and 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course, as well as find the schedule and list of presenters, here.

TriMech Talks 3D Modeling

At 10 am EST on the 23rd, Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech is holding the first of two webinars for the week. In “Next-Gen 3D Modeling: 3D Sculptor and xShape,” TriMech Application Engineers Stephen Choi and Sawyer Gara will teach attendees how to use some powerful 3DEXPERIENCE tools—the 3D Sculptor Role and xShape—to handle complicated curves and angles on a model, as well as control the mesh of your geometry and achieve great curvature continuity. Attendees will learn about using cloud-based collaboration to work on Team Projects, how to use subdivision tools to create organic and ergonomic models on a web browser, sharing files with teammates, and more.

“Do you need to create shapes and curves for an ergonomic or organic-shaped design that you just can’t get with traditional solid-modeling? The 3D Sculptor Role on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform offers xShape, a powerful web-based subdivision program that allows you to handle your model geometry in a more advanced and intricate way.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SOLIDWORKS Electrical Schematics Webinar

If you’re tired of repeating tasks when creating electrical schematics, and have limited automation options with the design tool you’re currently using, then you’ll want to check out the “Automation Meets Intelligent Design with SOLIDWORKS Electrical” webinar at 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 23rd. Thomas Smith, a member of the SOLIDWORKS ECAD Solutions Technical Team, will take attendees through some of the advanced features in SOLIDWORKS Electrical, such as project templates, macros, Excel automation, and PLC automation, that can help you streamline the design process.

“In this webinar we will be taking a look at some of the out-of-the-box features in SOLIDWORKS Electrical that will allow you to easily automate your workflow and processes. There are no additional modules or add-ins required in order to perform the features that we will cover during this webinar; everything you see is available when you are ready. We will explore all levels of automation available during this presentation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Women in 3D Printing Next Gene: Aerospace Edition

Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) held its first Next Gen event in January, spotlighting young female professionals from LEGO, Tapestry, SpaceX, New Balance, and Facebook. Next Gen events are meant to highlight career opportunities in the AM industry for students, as well as help close the gap between industry and academia, and provide a professional support network to young women. The next virtual event in this new series, “Meet the Stars of 3D Printing: Aerospace Edition,” will be taking place at 7 pm EST on Tuesday, March 23rd, and features an all-female panel of speakers from Airbus, NASA, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies. During the two-hour event, which will be moderated by Sanjana Narayanan, attendees will get to learn from and connect with these professional women in real-time following a panel discussion.

“Today, we are facing a widening skills gap, especially in the United States and Europe. If not solved, manufacturers may strain their workers, resulting in higher turnover, lower-quality output, and potentially loss in profit causing them to lose their competitive edge, which affects local economies. Deloitte estimates put the labor shortage at potentially 2.8 million by 2028,” said Women in 3D Printing’s Founder Nora Touré. “Time is ticking, the current workforce is aging, and there aren’t enough qualified applicants to replace them. And whenever there’s an economic crisis, like the COVID-19 pandemic we’re currently facing, manufacturers and their workforce suffer in large numbers, and that is terrifying.”

You can register for the event here.

Zygo Measuring and Quantifying Surface Defects

On Wednesday, March 24th, optical metrology company Zygo Corporation, which is a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., will be holding a free webinar at 9 am EST, and at 7 pm EST called “Efficiently Measuring and Quantifying Defects on Surfaces. More Than Meets the Eye.” Kyle Delldonna, an engineer in Zygo’s Advanced Applications Group, will lead the webinar, which is focused on the available software tools, such as the company’s Mx software, that can be used to support and deploy a defect analysis solution, determine the correct data processing techniques you’ll need to effectively find and analyze defects, and configure an application to automate defect detection analysis.

“This webinar will provide an overview of defect analysis using ZYGO’s Mx™ metrology software. We’ll explore a wide variety of methods for identifying and quantifying defects on different surfaces, which will allow you to determine the best defect analysis technique for your samples and learn how to employ the appropriate analysis tools in your process.”

You can register for the webinar here, though don’t wait, as registration is limited.

TriMech Holds Virtual Facility Tour

In its second webinar of the week, TriMech is taking attendees on a virtual, in-depth tour of the company’s new 6,900 square foot facility, which it calls “one of the largest 3D print shops in the Northeast,” at 10 am EST on the 24th. TriMech 3D Print Services Shop Manager, Rich Annino, and Hardware Application Engineer, Dennis Barnum, will show attendees how the company has more than doubled its space to make for even more Stratasys 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and rapid prototyping services staff. They will also discuss the company’s improved in-house rapid prototyping service offerings, and provide a first-hand look at most of the 3D printing hardware that is available for sale through TriMech.

“Get a close-up look at some of the latest 3D printing solutions from Stratasys including the versatile F123 series, the new J55 with a revolutionary spin-printing PolyJet platform, and our large production Fortus machines if we have time. This virtual tour of our 3D Printing Shop is going to be a great way for you to visualize the possibilities of additive manufacturing and the machines that could help produce some incredible results for you.”

You can register for the virtual tour here.

DyeMansion Premieres New Powershot Series

Also at 10 am EST on the 24th, so you’ll have to choose, DyeMansion is having the Digital World Premiere for its new Powershot Performance series, along with the next generation of its classic Powershot C and C models. At the premiere, attendees can expect to see these three new products revealed, and enjoy a Tech Talk with DyeMansion experts, in addition to a live question and answer session with Chief Customer Officer Kai Witter, Head of Global Marketing & Corporate Communications Pia Harlaß, and company co-founders Felix Ewald, CEO, and Philipp Kramer, CTO. In addition, there will also be a live demonstration of the new Powershot Dual Performance system.

“Discover not only one, but three new systems taking the Print-to-Product workflow to the next level and boosting your performance. Learn why we as DyeMansion are your partner for the future.”

You can register for the virtual event here.

GE Additive on Using AM to Develop Future Water Solutions

10 am EST on Wednesday, March 24th will be a busy hour, as GE Additive is holding its webinar at that time as well. The webinar, “Pioneering New Water Solutions by Creating an Additive Mindset,” will focus on how global water technology company Grundfos has refined additive manufacturing over the last ten years for improved production of advanced components. Together, GE Additive Senior Sales Director Vincent Deborde and Grundfos Additive Manufacturing R&D Manager Thorsten Brorson Otte will discuss how Grundfos “kickstarted an additive transformation in every corner of the company to develop the future water solutions for the benefit of the world.”

“Grundfos aims to mature AM for future production, scaling into high-volume production of complex applications. This is made possible through broad collaboration across business functions and customer interaction to develop an additive mindset – from R&D to the factory floor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise: Mimics Innovation Awards Research Presentations

The Mimics Innovation Awards celebrate the important, cutting-edge work by early-stage researchers who use the Materialise software in their work to advance personalized healthcare. On Thursday, March 25th, at 7 am EST, Materialise is holding a webinar, titled “Cutting-Edge and Innovative Research with Mimics Innovation Suite: Mimics Innovation Awards 2020 Asia Pacific Finalists Presentation,” that will give last year’s finalists from the APAC region the chance to present how they used Materialise Mimics software in their medical research projects. Tamara M. Grant from Australia’s Griffith University, and her research team in the Centre for Musculoskeletal Research, developed and validated the statistical shape models of the foot’s primary functional bone segment, and Dr. Sandeep Dahake, together with his team from VNIT in India, worked with the Government Dental College & Hospital (GDCH) and the DattaMeghe Institute of Medical Sciences (DMIMS) to design a customized surgical osteotomy guide that was used to help with accurate mandibular tumor resection and implant/scaffold fixation for 15 patients.

“The Mimics Innovation Awards celebrate the most meaningful innovations in personalized care and open our minds to new and previously unimaginable possibilities. The two finalists from the previous Mimics Innovation Award 2020, Asia Pacific Region will be presenting their innovative approach and use of Materialise Medical software in their research projects.”

You can register for the webinar here.

arburgXvision Focusing on Additive Manufacturing

In January, Arburg launched its new digital format, arburgXvision, which continues on a monthly basis with interactive live broadcasts about plastics processing topics. After the successful premiere, about 1,000 people tuned in for the second broadcast in February, which was about “Producing plastic parts – (almost) with limits!”, and Arburg received positive feedback on both the Chat forum and the interactive surveys it sent out to the injection molding community. The next live program in the Arburg TV series will take place this Thursday, March 25th, at 9 am EST, and will be focused exclusively on additive manufacturing, with a title of “Limitless play – additive manufacturing breaks boundaries.” Attendees will get to enjoy a live feed of the company’s Freeformers, and AFP process, from the Arburg Prototyping Center, and questions will be answered in an interactive manner.

“The Arburg experts Lukas Pawelczyk and Martin Heff will share their professional insights into how additive manufacturing speeds up the production process and moves boundaries, and offer practical insights into how additive manufacturing accelerates the production process and breaks boundaries. “

Visit the arburgXvision website to complete the one-time registration process, which also proves access to all events and the Media Center, where you can watch all broadcasts on-demand.

Thor3D Holding Online Training for Calibry Mini

Also on the 25th, Thor3D will be holding an online training for its Calibry Mini 3D scanner, which I am currently in the process of reviewing! The free training, which will be available on the company’s official Calibry YouTube channel, will be given in two sessions, with the first at 6 pm Sydney, Australia time (which is 3 am EST) and the second at 3 pm Berlin time (10 am EST).

“The training course was specifically developed for new users who will get an in-depth explanation on scanning and the post-processing workflow. Those considering buying the Calibry Mini scanner will also find the course useful as they will have a chance to see the scanner live in action and ask questions.”

To get additional information and reminders ahead of the training sessions, follow #calibrytraining on the Thor3D Calibry Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

ASME: SLA 3D Printing and Electroplating

This busy week’s final webinar will be held at 2 pm EST on the 25th, as part of ASME‘s ongoing webinar series. Sponsored by Formlabs, the webinar, “3D Printing: Adding Function with Electroplating,” will explore how electroplating can help transform SLA 3D printing material properties, as well as best practices to prepare for electroplating. Three AM experts—Dr. Analisa Russo, User Applications Manager for Formlabs, RePliForm’s President and Founder Dr. Sean Wise, and USNA’s MakerSpace Lab Director Captain Brad Baker—will discuss the end-to-end workflow, all the way from design best practices and 3D printing to post-processing and plating. They’ll also share a few example applications as well.

“Using electroplating with an in-house SLA 3D printer can achieve high-detail, metal-like parts at a low cost. While 3D printing enables creation of complex custom parts, a thin metal coating transforms plastic parts to obtain metal-like properties including high modulus, electrical conductivity, or aesthetic finishes. You can use this integrated workflow to broaden the spectrum of what’s possible for your 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Let us know!

