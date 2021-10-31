3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween, and welcome to this week’s webinar and event roundup! We’ve got several multi-day events, both in-person and online, to tell you about, starting with ICAM 2021, and then plenty of webinars about topics ranging from cybersecurity and cardiac 3D reconstruction to software, 3D printing for animals, and more. Read on for all the details!

ASTM’s ICAM 2021

The first event this week is a hybrid one: the International Conference on Additive Manufacturing (ICAM) 2021, hosted by ASTM International’s Additive Manufactured Center of Excellence (AMCoE) from November 1-5. The conference will be held in-person at the JW Marriot, Anaheim Resort in California, with the option to attend virtually as well, and whichever option you’re more comfortable with, you don’t want to miss it, as the event will include nearly 600 presentations covering 26 symposia, four certificate courses, and an Awards Ceremony for the Student Presentation Competition winners and recipients of the ASTM International Young Professional in AM Award and the Awards of Excellence. Keynote speakers include Tracy Frost with the Department of Defense, Tom Kurfess with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Terry Wohlers from Wohlers Associates, and more. Plus, I will be attending this event in-person, and I’m excited to see everyone and check out some really interesting presentations.

“This is ASTM International’s sixth annual flagship event related to standardization, qualification and certification with an emphasis on industry specific requirements addressing the entire AM process chain. ICAM 2021 will involve numerous ASTM committees and external stakeholders, setting the stage to bring experts from all around the world to exchange the latest developments in the field of additive manufacturing with emphasis on transition of research to application.“

You can register for ICAM here, and don’t forget to come say hello!

Kornit Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event

Also in California, just a little north in Los Angeles, Kornit Digital is holding its Fashion Week Los Angeles + Industry 4.0 Event, celebrating fashion technology innovation and sustainability. From Tuesday the 2nd through Friday the 5th, technology innovators, visionaries, fashion designers, influencers, celebrities, and major brands will gather to showcase and view digitally-created, environmentally-responsible designer collections. There will be 17 individual shows during the event, where designers like threeASFOUR will debut their latest collections produced with digital means, such as 3D printing, and reflecting diversity in all its forms. Attendees will learn tips for effective e-commerce to increase margins and revenue, strategies for shortening production cycles, quickly taking concepts from inspiration to repeatable, finished pieces, and more.

“We’re writing the operating system for sustainable fashion on demand, and those who join us in L.A. will witness firsthand that environmentally and socially responsible production is here, offering superior quality, profitability due to a waste-free approach, and more creative freedom than ever. They’ll see how Kornit’s customers succeed and grow by putting these digital production strategies into practice, eliminating supply chain vulnerability and inventory limitations to provide a frictionless experience that’s more efficient, more responsive to a dynamic marketplace, better suited to today’s web-driven consumer, and more adaptable to meet unforeseen challenges,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit Digital Chief Marketing Officer. “Sustainable, unbridled inspiration is ready to wear—not fast fashion, but extraordinary fashion, quickly.”

You can register for the free event here.

DMC at Advanced Engineering Show

The 12th edition of the Advanced Engineering Show, held from November 3-4, will welcome manufacturing innovators to Birmingham’s NEC for industry insight and networking. The event is the UK’s top annual gathering of OEMs and engineering supply chain professionals, and digital manufacturing production and engineering facility Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) will be there, attending as part of Silverstone Technology Cluster’s VIP Lounge and Innovation Zone.

“We are looking forward to this year’s Advanced Engineering Show and connecting with industry partners and customers alike. It is a privilege to be attending as part of the Silverstone Park cohort alongside many members of the Silverstone Technology Cluster,” said Kieron Salter, CEO of the DMC. “I would like to encourage everyone to stop by and talk to us about the future of advanced manufacturing and the DMC’s role within it.”

You can register for the show here.

ASME’s Digital Twin Summit

Also from November 3-4, ASME will be holding its Digital Twin Summit, “Gateway to the Future of Manufacturing.” The online event welcomes operations managers, data scientists, engineers, manufacturers, and other industry leaders that want to identify, implement, and scale predictive, analytics-driven business operations by deploying digital twins that can help deliver ROI. Event features include daily keynotes, product presentations, exhibitor showcases, and more.

“This cross-industry virtual event is designed to provide you with the critical insights needed to successfully build intelligent operations that function with the speed and resilience required by today’s challenging market conditions.”

You can register for the event here.

AM Solutions Continues Live Event Series

On Wednesday the 3rd, AM Solutions will continue its interactive “Inside AM” live event series at 9 am EST. Featuring representatives from companies in different industrial sectors discussing their AM applications, experience, obstacles, and visions, the first guest was Christoph Hansen, the Director of Technology & Innovation at Sauber Engineering AG, followed by Andreas Knöchel, Head of Program Management Additive Manufacturing Lattice for Oechsler AG, and the third was Jan Hötter, GKN Additive‘s Global Operations Manager for Additive Manufacturing. The fourth guest was Sebastian Piegert, Technology Field Lead Additive Manufacturing for Siemens Energy, and this week, AM Solutions will welcome Jan Philippe Grage, Business Manager 3D Printing for Dunlee, a brand of the Philips Company group.

“‘Additive Manufacturing is changing the world! Vision or already real?’ Our interactive and live series “inside AM” will discuss this with leading industry experts.”

You can register for the livestream here.

AM Coalition on Cybersecurity & the Supply Chain

Also on the 3rd, at 3 pm EST, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding its latest forum, called “‘Cyber’ Securing the Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain.” Several experts will discuss cyber threats to AM, the regulatory framework companies should follow to avoid these threats, and what technologies are coming to protect us from future threats. A member of Congress has been invited to speak, and other speakers include Landscape panelists Jennifer Tisdale, Principal at forum sponsor GRIMM, and Brian Finch, Partner at Pillsbury Law, in addition to AM panelists Jonathan Faia, Director of Quality/Cybersecurity at Laboratory Testing Inc., Dr. Vyas Sekar, CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, and Dr. Howard Grimes, with the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII) at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“The Additive Manufacturing Coalition will be hosting a discussion about the importance of cybersecurity for additive, and have a discussion of some of the ways companies and government are working to address it.”

You can RSVP for the Zoom forum here.

3DQue’s CR-10 Livestream

In technology startup 3DQue‘s latest livestream, Mateo and Steven will discuss “How to Slice for Mass Production on CR-10.” At 7:30 pm EST on Wednesday, November 3rd, 3DQue will show off its Quinly “virtual operator,” and how it can be used for more efficient slicing with the Creality CR-10. Attendees will also learn some helpful tips about slicing large parts.

“Get the most out of your CR-10! With Quinly automation and efficient slicing, you can print more with less work!”

You can set your notifications for Wednesday’s livestream here.

Nano-Micro-Lithography Symposium

Moving on to Thursday, November 4th, BICO company Nanoscribe, a 3D laser lithography innovator, will present the third Nano-Micro-Lithography (NML) Symposium, hosted on gather.town and co-hosted by Raith Nanofabrication, Heidelberg Instruments, GenISys, and microresist technology. The symposium focuses on direct write, optical, ion, and electron beam lithography, welcoming customers, users, and technical experts to learn more about the latest products and technologies for NMLS, and will also feature a new dedicated job fair, student project pitch, presentations, and online networking opportunities. The first session will start 2:40 am EST, with the undergraduate student project pitch taking place at 7 am EST; the second and final session will begin at 8 am EST.

“We especially invite you to the talk of our technical expert Dr. Benjamin Richter on “Rapid prototyping and production of 3D mechanical microparts”. In addition, Antoine Barbot from the FEMTO-ST Institute in France will proceed with a presentation on “Two-Photon 3D-printed structure on capillary tip for micromanipulation and fluid manipulation” to show how Nanoscribe systems and solutions are advancing research on sophisticated microfluidic devices.”

You can register for the symposium here.

Materialise Mimics & Cardiac 3D Reconstruction

At 9 am EST on the 4th, Materialise will hold a Mimics Innovation Course on “Cardiac 3D Reconstruction: Making the Complex Simple in Conjunction with King’s College London.” Cardiac surgery experts from King’s College London, University of Bristol and Imperial College London, East Midlands Heart Centre, Sheffield 3D imaging Lab, and Guys & St Thomas’s Hospital Trust will present their cases, and Materialise Application Engineers will show optimized workflows so that attendees can learn how to most efficiently prepare for complex cases. Attendees will hear about the latest 3D technology advancements for surgical planning, participate in a live Q&A, learn about segmentation challenges and how to overcome them, see how to get the most out of the Mimics Innovation Suite for even the toughest adult and pediatric cases, and more.

“Agenda:

‘Setting up a 3D lab & researching the use of clinical models in communication’. – Mr Giovanni Biglino ‘How does 3D planning add value to complex DORV clinical cases?’ – Dr Greg Skinner & Mr Saravanan Durairaj ‘Using 3D planning for complex cardiac reconstruction’ – Mr Peter Metherall ‘Fundamentals of setting up a 3D planning service for congenital heart disease in a hospital – Dr Kuberan and Mr Nick Byrne

You can register for the webinar here.

Sivó’s Hybrid Manufacturing Workflow powered by ESPRIT and Meltio

Recently, laser metal deposition manufacturer Meltio added ESPRIT TNG hybrid manufacturing CAM software to its technology ecosystem, which will make its Direct Energy Deposition (DED) technology accessible to any machine shop through a single interface. This collaboration will streamline both additive and subtractive manufacturing workflows for Meltio Engine CNC Integration system users in a hybrid workflow. To learn more about how operations can advance through this hybrid solution, Meltio and Hexagon will jointly present a webinar at 10 am EST on November 4th about the hybrid manufacturing process that combines its own technology with ESPRIT’s CAM system. Spanish industrial machine shop Sivó will discuss how its hybrid manufacturing applications are powered by ESPRIT TNG and Meltio.

“Join Clément Girard, Product Manager Additive & AI/ML at Hexagon, Francesc Martinez Mirón, Director of R&D Integrations at Sivó, and Gerard Garcia, Head of Marketing and Sales at Meltio as they present the perfect synergy to advance your operations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys GrabCAD AM Platform Launch

Also at 10 am EST on the 4th, Stratasys is holding a virtual launch event, “Experience Stratasys: Software,” to unveil the “super-charged” GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing platform. When combined with Stratasys 3D printers, this new software should offer supply chain flexibility, majorly reduced production costs, SKU reduction through part consolidation and geometric freedom, and more—all helping users change how they manufacture production parts. The changes to GrabCAD should enable better connectivity and production at scale.

“Additive manufacturing continues to evolve at a rapid pace! Stratasys technologies are at the forefront of the transformation of using 3D printers exclusively for prototyping applications to leveraging them to produce componentry for production use cases. Through a combination of cutting-edge 3D printers, materials and operating software, Stratasys smashed the glass ceiling into the production arena long ago; but we didn’t stop there! We can’t wait to share our latest production-enabling innovations with you.”

You can register for the live launch event here.

AM Post-Printing 2021 Survey Results

PostProcess Technologies will present the results of its third annual Additive Manufacturing Post-Printing 2021 survey during a brief webinar at 12 pm EST, and discuss what’s on the horizon for post-printing processes. Attendees will hear what respondents had to say during the industry’s only in-depth look into the end-user perspective of 3D post-processing, as well as hear some expert insights and enjoy a time for Q&A with post-printing experts.

“Post-printing is becoming an even more critical step in the Additive Manufacturing workflow as users look to reduce costs and lead times and increase throughput. Join this webinar to learn what trends, opportunities, and challenges users are facing and what it might mean for the future of industrial 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing for Animals with 3DHEALS

Finally, at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 4th, 3DHEALS will discuss “3D Printing for Animals” with a group of international speakers who use 3D printing and other innovative technologies to take care of our furry family members and other animals. Sponsored by HP, the speakers for this webinar are Matteo Zanfabro, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and R&D member for PlayCast and PlayVet; veterinarian Dr. Johnny Uday, a 3D biomodeler and researcher and owner of AXIS 3D Medical Printing; Mateusz Pawlik, co-founder of CABIOMEDE and CEO of Pets Analytics; and Alexander Tholl, Co-Founder of DiveDesign.

“According to American Pet Product Association (APPA), the current pet-related product industry is worth more than 100 billion dollars, where one-third is veterinary-related products based on 2020 data. There is a steady growth of this remarkable industry, but there are definitely more pet owners now than ever after the pandemic. Some interesting veterinary-related data can be found here. “According to AVMA, Vets experienced a 50% increase in new pets per week Mar-Aug. 2020. Similar to human society, the pet market experiences similar supply chain and manufacturing challenges. Can 3D printing provide better, more efficient veterinary care and a more robust supply chain than the traditional way of things?”

You can register for the webinar here.

