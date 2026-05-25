Asia AM Watch: Creality Launches $177M Hong Kong IPO as HKEX Trading Debut Nears

Creality has formally launched its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), marking one of the biggest public market moves by a 3D printing company in 2026 and offering a new look at the growing global influence of Chinese additive manufacturing (AM) firms. The Shenzhen-based company plans to raise HK$1.38 billion (roughly US$177 million) through the offering, with trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) expected to begin on May 29 under the ticker symbol 3388.HK.

According to Hong Kong IPO filings and other reports, Creality is offering more than 73 million shares at HK$18.80 (US$2.40) per share. The company reportedly opened the public subscription period on May 20, with retail subscriptions expected to close on May 26.

3DPrint.com first reported on Creality’s plans to go public in 2025, when the company’s possible Hong Kong listing was still in its early stages. At the time, the potential listing raised questions about how a major Chinese consumer 3D printing company could affect the broader AM market and the broader public industry landscape. Nearly a year later, those plans are now moving onward, towards an actual market debut.

Creality’s current HKEX offering follows earlier listing efforts in mainland China and Hong Kong. The company began preparing for a mainland China A-share listing around late 2023 or early 2024, when Chinese reports say it entered IPO counseling with the China International Capital Corporation (CICC), one of China’s largest investment banks. However, Creality ended that process in mid-2025 and shifted to Hong Kong. The company first filed for a Hong Kong IPO in August 2025. In February 2026, Creality received approval from Chinese regulators for the overseas listing. By March 2026, the company had updated its HKEX filing, and on May 11, it passed the HKEX listing hearing before launching the current offering on May 20.

While many public 3D printing companies in North America and Europe focus on industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and metal printing, Creality built its business around lower-cost desktop 3D printers for consumers, schools, hobbyists, and small businesses. Over the last decade, the company became one of the best-known names in consumer 3D printing, especially through affordable machines like the Ender series. But the market around these systems has also evolved. Many desktop printers today are being used for small production runs, print farms, tools, fixtures, aftermarket parts, and other real manufacturing work, not just hobby projects or prototyping.

What’s more, Chinese 3D printing companies have been expanding quickly in recent years, especially in lower-cost hardware markets. Companies like Creality, Bambu Lab, and other Chinese manufacturers have aggressively expanded into global desktop 3D printing markets by releasing faster, cheaper, and more user-friendly systems at a speed many Western companies have struggled to keep up with.

We can see that shift happening across much of the 3D printing hardware market. Chinese companies are now major players in desktop FDM printers, resin systems, metal 3D printers, and materials, often bringing out new machines faster and at lower prices than many Western competitors.

Creality’s scale may still surprise parts of the industrial 3D printing industry. The company is not usually mentioned alongside industrial names like Stratasys, 3D Systems, or EOS, but its printers are everywhere. Over the years, Creality has built a massive global user base through large reseller networks and strong online maker communities.

The IPO also shines a light on a different side of the 3D printing market than the one public investors usually hear about. Most publicly traded 3D printing companies are tied to industrial manufacturing, and many have struggled in recent years with weak sales, falling stock prices, and restructuring efforts. Creality is different. The company built its business by selling large volumes of lower-cost desktop 3D printers.

The offering is being sponsored by CICC. Reports also say several major investors have already committed to the IPO ahead of the expected market debut. Those investors reportedly include Taikang Life, CITIC Industrial, and Jump Trading.

Earlier this month, Creality moved closer to its Hong Kong listing when its post-hearing documents appeared on the HKEX website, one of the final steps before the company begins trading publicly. If the IPO proceeds as expected, Creality is expected to begin trading on the HKEX, completing one of the largest 3D printing IPOs seen in recent years.

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