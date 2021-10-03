3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 3rd, 2021

We have an extremely packed week of webinars and events, both virtual and in-person, to tell you about! From design for additive manufacturing and high-temperature 3D printers to aluminum 3D printing, multimaterial 3D printing, and more, you’ll want to make room on your calendar for some of these this week. Read for the details!

TriMech & Javelin: Annual Tech Talks Event

Kicking things off this week is the annual online Tech Talks event by TriMech and Javelin, where attendees will get to experience live broadcasts on a variety of topic sessions, including a live shop tour, new features on SOLIDWORKS, drawingless MBE processes, the latest in digital technology for 3D printing and cloud collaboration, and more. From 10 am to 6 pm EST on Monday, October 4th and Tuesday, October 5th, you’ll have the opportunity to improve your skills, streamline your workflows, and discover new technology, all from the comfort of home.

“Attend the TriMech and Javelin – A TriMech Company, 2-Day Live Broadcast Event to discover the new enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2022 and the latest in digital technology for 3D Scanning, Additive Manufacturing, and Cloud-Collaboration.”

You can register for the online Tech Talks event for free here.

ASTM’s DfAM Certificate Course

We have a lot of multi-day events and webinars this week, like this “Design for Additive Manufacturing Certificate Course” by ASTM’s AM Center of Excellence. This online class will be held from 9 am until 1 pm EST on Tuesday, October 5th and Wednesday, October 6th. Instructors for this course will be Dr. Eujin Pei, the Director for Postgraduate Research, and Director for Product Design Engineering, at Brunel University London, and Dr. David W. Rosen, Professor of CAE and Design at Georgia Tech George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. After this course, attendees should be able to determine the limitations of AM processes and how to design for them, discover how AM affects typical engineering product development processes, learn how to convert a design model into a manufacturing plan, and more.

“The Design for Additive Manufacturing Certificate Course provides foundational knowledge, design methods and techniques, an overview of design technologies, and practice exercising this knowledge. Topics include the scope and drivers of design for AM, examples of design creativity, methods for part consolidation, generative design methods, material selection, design rules and detailed design, and design standards. The course also includes interactive discussions to share and exchange knowledge.”

You can register for the virtual course here. The cost is $799 for ASTM members and $899 for non-members.

TÜV SÜD Continues Training Courses

International service corporation TÜV SÜD continues its training courses this week with the second iteration of its “Quality and Production Management In Additive Manufacturing,” held across three four-hour-long virtual sessions from 2 – 6 am EST October 5th, 6th, and 7th. The practice-oriented training will teach attendees how to implement a high-quality level of AM production in a targeted manner, as well as how to avoid implementation hurdles. In terms of methodology, participants will learn through case studies, lectures, discussions, and group exercises.

“Quality management as an umbrella term for organizational measures to improve process quality plays a major role in additive manufacturing. In addition to the measures generally known from existing quality management standards, such as a clear definition of roles and processes or the creation of clear communication structures, process specific aspects must also be taken into account in additive manufacturing. High complexity, a partial lack of general standards and little staff experience are just some of the aspects to be mentioned here.”

You can register for the course here.

SME’s Manufacturing Technology Series: HOUSTEX

The Manufacturing Technology Series by SME and the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) consists of four face-to-face events that connect decision makers from multiple industries with leading advanced manufacturing technology, equipment, and tooling suppliers. The first of these is the southwest region’s industry-leading manufacturing trade show, HOUSTEX, held October 5th through the 7th in Houston, Texas, which will focus on advanced materials, CNC machining, precision manufacturing, additive manufacturing, welding, lean manufacturing, and more, through educational sessions, an exhibit floor, and networking sessions. 3DPrint.com is a media sponsor for the event, and as such can offer our readers the opportunity to register for free, which is a $50 value!

“Three days of exploring brand new manufacturing technologies, learning from industry experts, and networking with like-minded professionals only begins to describe the southwest premier manufacturing trade show – HOUSTEX.”

You can register for HOUSTEX 2021 for free here.

AMRGT 2021 Symposium

Hosted by the Gas Turbine Segment and International Gas Turbine Institute (IGTI) Division of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the four-day 2021 Advanced Manufacturing & Repair for Gas Turbines (AMRGT) symposium will be held online from Tuesday, October 5th through Friday, October 8th. The unique, interactive event brings together designers, engineers, business leaders, and repair professionals with companies that design, manufacture, own, and repair gas turbines. Attendees will experience case studies of gas turbine repairs, short live presentations as well as on-demand full video presentations, panel sessions, tutorials, keynote presentations, and more.

“You will not want to miss the opportunity to participate in the 2021 AMRGT Symposium – a robust and flexible virtual event, with unopposed sessions, that provides the latest insight on advanced manufacturing and the opportunity to connect with industry experts. The 2020 event attendance growth was 22% reaching over 120 registered gas turbine community members.”

You can register for the symposium here.

INTAMSYS Continues FUNMAT PRO 610 HT Webinar Series

INTAMSYS recently began its FUNMAT PRO 610 HT webinar series, focused on the company’s latest FFF 3D printer for industrial materials. The first of three rounds in the series was held last week, and the second, “Customers’ Feedback: Why Choosing INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 610 HT,” will be this Tuesday, October 5th. The 30-minute webinar, ending with a Q&A session, will be held at 10 am Central European Time (4 am EST), while the one with the US team will be at 10 am EST. Attendees will get the full overview of the printer, in addition to learning about its full capabilities, professional applications, and case studies.

“Our FUNMAT PRO 610 HT customers will share with you their experience with the product, with our company services, and how it increased efficiency, and how it brought profit to their business.”

You can register for the EMEA webinar here, and the US webinar here.

Design-2-Part Show in Akron, OH

Moving on to Wednesday, October 6th, the Design 2 Part Show in Akron, Ohio will be held from 9 am until 3 pm EST, the 6th and 7th. The free event will represent more than 300 service categories, including castings, plastics, 3D printing, machining, forming, inspection, and more, and also feature 115 exhibitors—all suppliers from North America. These suppliers can help attendees figure out how to shorten the supply chain, mitigate risks in business, and get their parts manufactured on time.

“The Design-2-Part Show is the most efficient place to meet hundreds of high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies —get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for the show here.

Manufacturing World Osaka 2021

Another multi-day event starting on October 6th is Manufacturing World Osaka 2021, going through Friday the 8th. This is the largest trade show in Western Japan for cost reduction and quality and productivity improvement solutions in the manufacturing industry, and it’s actually seven specialized shows in one at the physical event in INTEX Osaka, though you can also watch the show remotely. Attendees can check out new products like 3D printers and materials, as well as metal and resin processing technologies, measuring and testing instruments, IT solutions, and more.

“This is the perfect place to introduce solutions for R&D cycle shortening, productivity improvement, quality improvement, VA/VE, and cost reduction to industry professionals. Manufacturing World Osaka consists of 7 specialized shows for each product category.”

You can request visitor tickets here. Live streaming is open to all visitors, but you have to sign up as a viewer first.

AM Solutions Continues Live Event Series

At 9 am EST on the 6th, AM Solutions continues its interactive “Inside AM” live event series, moderated by Georg Schöpf and conducted in English. Company representatives from different industrial sectors discuss their AM applications, experience, obstacles, and visions, and viewers are encouraged to ask them questions. The first guest was Christoph Hansen, the Director of Technology & Innovation at Sauber Engineering AG, while the second was Andreas Knöchel, Head of Program Management Additive Manufacturing Lattice for Oechsler AG, and the third was Jan Hötter, GKN Additive‘s Global Operations Manager for Additive Manufacturing. This week, Sebastian Piegert, Technology Field Lead Additive Manufacturing for Siemens Energy, will join the series as its fourth guest.

“Additive Manufacturing is changing the world! Vision or already real?” Our new interactive and live series “inside AM” will discuss this with leading industry experts.”

You can register for the livestream here.

GE Additive: Aluminum 3D Printing

GE Additive will teach attendees all about 3D printing aluminum in its October 6th webinar, “What’s Your Additive Manufacturing Strategy? Spotlight on Aluminum 3D Printing,” at 10 am EST. Presenters Martin Pröbstle, Advanced Lead Process Engineer for GE Additive, and Thomas Davis, a Field Applications Engineer currently working with rapid manufacturing company Protolabs, will teach attendees all about the various benefits and challenges of 3D printed aluminum, and touch on the different industries adopting the metal material.

“Aluminum is a widely used material for applications requiring fatigue resistance and lightweighting, and aluminum parts printed through additive manufacturing (AM) have proven to be a cost-effective and efficient manufacturing strategy when your design and application is right. In this webinar, we’ll cover the benefits and challenges of AM aluminum and highlight the industries adopting this material as a go-to manufacturing option for production parts. Also learn about advancements in additive machines that are enabling the production of large additive aluminum parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Markforged on Hybrid Part Production

Also at 10 am EST on Wednesday the 6th, Markforged is holding a webinar called “Hybrid Part Production in Metal and Composite Printing.” Attendees will learn the context and basics of 3D printing hybrid parts in composite and metal materials from Markforged Strategic Applications Engineer Pete Schulte, who will discuss what constitutes a hybrid part, different types of hybrids, why you should use them, and when you shouldn’t. Additionally, there will be time for a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.

“Many Markforged customers use our technology to 3D print standalone parts and fixtures. However, combining individual parts with other elements – such as hardware or other fabricated parts – can achieve better outcomes in many situations. “With access to both metal and composite printing, hybridization options – as well as the ability to hybridize – increase significantly.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Clearing Up the AM Transition Process

In a webinar at 2 pm EST on the 6th, hosted by Machine Design and sponsored by HP, attendees will learn about “Demystifying Transition to Additive Manufacturing Using Best-in-Class Methods & Tools.” Daniel Fradl, Lead Engineer – Structural Modeling at HP, will speak during this webinar, and attendees will learn about how Finite Element Analysis (FEA) works, generative design methods and tools, real-world applications, how to convert traditional designs for additive manufacturing, and more.

“The growth of additive manufacturing as a method of manufacturing final parts has brought with it questions about designing for additive to produce robust parts that behave structurally as expected. FEA (Finite Element Analysis) software can be used to reduce the number of physical prototypes and experiments to optimize components and develop better products faster. Topology optimization is another tool that can be used to get the best parts possible.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Enhance the Supply Chain with Stratasys

Moving on to Thursday, October 7th, Stratasys is holding a webinar at 12 pm EST called “Enhancing Your Supply Chain.” The company has invited Sachin Saswade and Gopal Ramanujam, the co-founders of IndusIntel, and Link3D‘s President and CTO Vishal Singh, to speak during the webinar about using trusted data solutions to enhance the AM supply chain and improve visibility into your processes.

“Manufacturing companies rely on data to monitor all of a factory’s equipment metrics. And most manufacturing companies have a variety of machines and software. Relying on good, accurate equipment data provides insight into ways to improve workflow efficiencies. “But how do you know you can trust the data? And how do you ensure the data flows seamlessly together between the mix of equipment?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Multimaterial 3D Printing with ARBURG and Würth Additive Group

Later in the day on the 7th, a panel of experts from Würth Additive Group and ARBURG will host a virtual discussion, “Multi-Material Prints & Their Applications,” at 1 pm EST. Gerry Berberian, National Sales Manager Additive at ARBURG, along with AJ and Jacob from Würth Additive Group, will discuss multimaterial printing and its various additive applications, and how Arburg’s Plastic Freeforming (APF) technology can be used in your process.

“ARBURG’s APF technology utilizes thermoplastic pellets to print single or multi-material components. With no material restrictions, the APF technology can combine any materials with similar heat profiles. Multi-material printing can range from combinations of rigid materials, soft materials, or a combination of both on the same build.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS on Microfluidics & Commercialization

Finally, our last webinar of the week is by 3DHEALS, sponsored by HP, called “Microfluidics, Technology, Commercialization.” Held at 2 pm EST on Thursday, October 7th, moderator and 3DHEALS Community Manager Kate Clancy, a Research Associate at Angle Biosciences Inc. (ABI), will lead the discussion between four academic and industrial experts: Nick Allen, Bio Services Manager, StarFish Medical; Mohsen Akbari, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Laboratory for Innovations in Microengineering (LiME) at the University of Victoria; Simon Beyer, Chief Technology Officer at Aspect Biosystems; and Albert Folch, Professor in the Department of Bioengineering at the University of Washington. These experts will share their latest industry insights, research, and entrepreneur activities, and breakout rooms for networking will be available after the webinar presentations.

“Microfluidics refers to the behavior, precise control, and manipulation of fluids that are geometrically constrained to a small scale (typically sub-millimeter) at which surface forces dominate volumetric forces. It is a multidisciplinary field that involves engineering, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology. It has practical applications in the design of systems that process low volumes of fluids to achieve multiplexing, automation, and high-throughput screening. Similar to 3D printing, microfluidics emerged at the beginning of the 1980s and is used in the development of inkjet printheads, DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip technology, micro-propulsion, and micro-thermal technologies, organ-on-a-chip, and more. 3D printing has been both a manufacturing method and an application for microfluidics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

