3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 24, 2021

ViscoTec’s Virtual Dispensing Expo

Last year, ViscoTec held a very successful online event, and now it’s second virtual Dispensing Expo is coming up this week, October 26th through 28th. The trade show will feature a live chat function and four exhibition halls regarding products, partners, lecture, and more, as well as an informative, exciting program, with presentations available for download on the website after the event is over.

“Visitors can expect presentations and videos on a wide range of dispensing applications used worldwide in areas such as e-mobility, aerospace, electronics, 3D printing and many other industries in a total of four halls. In addition, the company will be offering a Video Guided Company Tour, which will take visitors on a virtual tour.”

You can register for the virtual Dispensing Expo here. Participation is free, but for each registration, ViscoTec will donate €5 to the NatureFund project.

SOUTHTEC 2021

Also from the 26th through the 28th, SOUTHTEC 2021, which is part of the Manufacturing Technology Series produced by SME and The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), will take place at the Greenville Convention Center in South Carolina. In addition to hundreds of exhibitors showcasing new services and products, a digital transformation panel, and three keynote presentations, there will also be panel discussions, an integrated solution center, Knowledge Bars, and more.

“The 42,000 manufacturing companies situated in the Southeast region sustain two and a half million manufacturing jobs and generate $434 billion in annual manufacturing output. Three states within the region have been ranked as among the top seven best states to do business in the United States.”

You can register for SOUTHTEC here.

Markforged & the Battle Scarred Motorsports Team

At 11 am EST on Tuesday the 26th, Markforged is hosting “Markforged Gives Back: Battle Scarred Motorsports,” a live webinar with time for Q&A at the end. Battle Scarred Motorsports is a mental health resource for active duty military members, veterans, and first responders who are suffering from depression and PTSD, and the team uses Markforged’s advanced technology to print automotive parts. Brian Czech, the Founder and CEO of Battle Scarred Motorsports, will joined Markforged’s Federal Sales Manager Tony Higgins and Strategic Application Engineer Nate Samson to discuss why Markforged became an official sponsor, what parts they’ve been printing and installing over the last six months, what’s next for the team, and more.

“Since late 2021, the Battle Scarred Motorsport racing team has leaned on the Markforged platform for engineering and printing customized parts for their vehicles. The result? Maintenance and repair cycles got faster, enabling them to get their race cars back on the track faster.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Informational Webinar on Latest America Makes Project Call

Later on the 26th, at 2 pm EST, America Makes will hold an informational webinar on its latest project call, “Maturation of Additive Geometric Management Approaches for High Mach Applications (MAGMA).” This project, funded by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), will focus on advancing US additive manufacturing capabilities to create aerospace and defense components for high Mach applications prone to distortion, or that fail to meet geometric design requirements. Proposals should regard applications that will improve thermal management, producibility, and geometries of 3D printed components.

“With this project call, our goal is to gain a better understanding of geometric tolerancing as it relates to thermal management by leveraging model-based technologies to advance designs and demonstrate measurable improvement in the producibility of AM components for high Mach applications. We highly encourage members to team with a design authority who has a deep understanding of design intent in this area,” said America Makes Technology Director Brandon D. Ribic.

You can register for the webinar here. There will be a brief Q&A session at the end.

AM Medical Summit by ASME

Dubbed the world’s most comprehensive medical 3D printing event, the virtual AM Medical Summit—powered by ASME—returns this week, October 27th through 28th. The main focus is on medical, but the program will also include cross-industry AM discussions about advancing processes and applications to drive cost reduction, performance, and safety. With over 40 technical sessions, more than 50 expert speakers, and 20+ technology and solution providers, you won’t want to miss this one.

“Collaboration. It’s at the heart of Medical Additive Manufacturing. It’s what drives innovation. It’s what changes lives. And now, it’s at the center of the only event of its kind: AM Medical Summit.”

You can register for the summit here.

TÜV SÜD Continues Online Training

Continuing its virtual AM training series, TÜV SÜD will focus on “Risk assessment and management in additive manufacturing” this week. Part of the bundled training course iAM Quality Manager certificate line, this paid training course, about how to properly conduct AM-specific risk assessment and management, will be held over two four-hour-long virtual sessions, each beginning at 2 am EST on Wednesday, October 27th and Thursday, October 28th. Quality management standard ISO 13485 requires risk management, and associated documentation, for the whole product realization process in the medical industry, which means the requirements “in ISO 14971 for this purpose must in turn be transferred to additive manufacturing technology.”

“The training is intended to provide a holistic overview of risk assessment and management for AM products, the required know-how and input how to conduct the risk assessment with examples from the medical sector but the topics discussed are applicable for all. Risk management will cover the systematic management of the analysis, evaluation and control of risks. The second part of the training will be a workshop to discuss specific situations in conjunction with the new input, so that you will have first results and ideas that will be useful for your specific situation and can continue working on them in your company in an effective manner.”

You can register for the course here.

TriMech and Understanding the Potential of AM

In TriMech‘s latest webinar, “Understanding the Potential of Additive Manufacturing” at 10 am EST on the 27th, Additive Manufacturing Application Engineer Ricky Shannon will discuss how PolyJet 3D printing is used today to save money, time, and resources to help improve the bottom line. In addition to relevant case studies from companies that have benefited by adopting PolyJet printing, topics will include how the technology works, applications for PolyJet, how full-color 3D printing is changing the industry, and more.

“Most engineers and innovators are familiar with 3D printing, however, many have only experienced filament-based extrusion processes like Stratasys’s FDM printers. Did you know there is another exciting technology that produces smooth, accurate parts, prototypes, and tooling? Stratasys PolyJet Technology allows for printing in multiple materials, including clear parts, rubberized overholds, and even full color graphics and labeling.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Nanoscribe on Advanced 3D Microfabrication

At 11 am EST on Wednesday the 27th, Nanoscribe is holding a materials and life science engineering webinar, “Advanced 3D Microfabrication concepts and printing materials.” The company’s technical expert Dr. Benjamin Richter and Professor Alice White, the Chair of Mechanical Engineering at Boston University, are hosting the webinar, and will discuss the role of specially developed 3D printing materials for tissue engineering, cell cultivation, and more, in addition to the basics and principles of 2PP 3D printing, special requirements on microfabrication in life sciences, advanced 3D printers and materials—complete with a live demo—and more.

“Because the opportunities for deeper understanding of biology and developing solutions to diseases or injury are as great as the microfabrication challenges in this field. Understanding 3D printing at this scale is thus essential for cell behavior studies and tissue engineering, among many other applications. Therefore, biocompatible materials, specialized biomaterials, as well as multimaterial microstructures and complex tissue-based solutions are needed.”

You can register for the webinar here, though you’ll have to create a free premium account first to sign in.

3D Printing and Drill Bits

Right after Nanoscribe’s webinar on Wednesday, you’ll want to tune in to “A New Twist on a Boring Bit,” a live webinar at 12 pm EST by Velo3D focused on understanding how advanced manufacturing and modern software can open up new capabilities for down hole drill bits, which is estimated to be a $5 billion market by 2026. The company’s Technical Sales Engineer Matt Karesh and the CEO & Co-Founder of Cognitive Design Systems (CDS), Rhushik Matroja, will discuss topological optimization of the drill bit, ANSYS fluent CFD analysis of the bit design, benefits of the new design, and more.

“In drilling, optimization means a higher rate of penetration (ROP) of the rock substrate. Current drill bit designs are optimized for hydraulics but are also designed to be manufactured through conventional means. Analyzing the results of modern topological optimization and CFD, designers at CDS (Cognitive Design Systems) found room for further improvement by updating the manufacturing technology and using the geometric freedoms created by advanced metal additive manufacturing (3D Printing).”

You can register for the webinar here.

ExOne’s Special Webinar Event

From 1-4 pm EST on the 27th, ExOne is holding a special half-day webinar event, “Fast X1 Tooling Solutions to Solve Supply Chain Delays,” that will look at the company’s broad portfolio of tooling options for final production of composite, metal, and plastic parts. Each hour will feature guest speakers explaining the binder jet process and benefits, in addition to application examples, and answer audience questions. The first hour will focus on Tooling for Plastics, while the second hour is Tooling for Composites and the third will be Tooling for Metals, and throughout, attendees will learn how to shorten lead times, improve design flexibility, lower tooling costs, and more.

“Fast ExOne binder jet technology provides the speed of on-demand production with the nimbleness of local, digital tooling. With the broadest range of tooling available, ExOne is transforming the tooling landscape with 3D printed solutions for virtually any challenge.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DQue’s Quinly 2.0 Software Launch

The final October 27th webinar, at 7:30 pm EST, will actually be the latest livestream by the 3DQue YouTube channel Perpetual Printing. This week’s livestream, called “This is How 3D Printing SHOULD BE,” will focus on the launch of the company’s new Quinly 2.0 software, which will reliably and automatically queue and print all of your parts until the que has been emptied.

“Say goodbye to the time-consuming tasks associated with running a 3D printer. Quinly software is the “virtual operator” that runs your 3D printer. When you open up Quinly on your browser, you can set up a queue of prints, and Quinly will print all of your parts reliably, one-by-one, until the queue is empty. Join us this week for the launch of Quinly software 2.0!”

Don’t forget to set your YouTube notifications for Wednesday’s livestream.

nTopology Essentials Training

Moving on to Thursday, October 28th, nTopology will be holding a hands-on, online workshop at 11 am EST, called “nTop Training: Essentials.” Yuki Okada, Technical Marketing Engineer at nTopology, will use short demonstrations and practical exercises to teach attendees the basics of nTopology, and how it can be used to create innovative design solutions. The workshop will cover basic lightweighting workflows, lattice generation and optimization, how to create reusable workflows and package them into custom blocks, and more. Plus, all eligible registrants will receive a free 7-day trial of nTopology, in order to follow along with the demonstrations during the live session.

“You’ll have a chance to experience first-hand the versatility and power of nTopology from creating your design quickly in an intuitive interface all the way through finalizing it with CAD output ready for production — without leaving your desk! “You will also learn how lattice structures can be used to lightweight materials thanks to their lightweight and high strength ratio.”

You can register for this in-depth workshop here, but don’t delay, because registration closes at 5 pm EST on Tuesday the 26th.

Materialise Mimics TMVR Training

For the first time in a while, Materialise is holding an online, hands-on Mimics Enlight Mitral Workshop, and this one on TMVR ViV/ViR Planning will take place at 12 pm EST on the 28th. Limited to ten attendees, this workshop will offer firsthand experience in 3D-CT planning for TMVR procedures, and teach tips and tricks of the Mimics Englight planner for structural heart interventions. You’ll receive a three-week evaluation license afterwards, so you can become a 3D-CT planning expert yourself.

“The complexity of procedures is increasing along with the need for enhanced planning and training. A growing number of clinicians are using 3D-CT planning to prepare for structural heart interventions with more confidence. Unprecedented insights are revealed when using 3D-CT planning to create pre-procedural plans.”

You can register for the workshop here.

HP’s 3D Printing Virtual Tour

Also at 12 pm EST on the 28th, HP is offering a live virtual tour of its 3D Printing Demo Center. During the tour, attendees will learn how the company’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing method works, as well as hear about applications and an overview of the 3D printing workflow. There will also be an HP customer panel, and an audience Q&A session at the end.

“In this session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

You can register for the tour here.

Singapore Startup Showcase by 3DHEALS & NAMIC

Finally, on Thursday, October 28th and Friday, October 29th, depending on what time zone you’re in, 3DHEALS and Singapore’s NAMIC (National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster) are hosting a Startup Showcase: Singapore, moderated by 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen and Mahendran V. Reddy, Business Development Director at NAMIC. From 6 to 8 pm PST and 9 to 11 pm EST on the 28th, and 9 to 11 am Singapore Time on the 29th, this showcase event will connect investors, local business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovation enthusiasts in the medtech, healthcare 3D printing, and bioprinting space. Panel experts from US startups Nanochon, Dimension Inx, and Fluidform 3D, and Singapore startups FlexoSense, Biorithm, Craft Health, and Kosmode Health, will share their latest industry insights, research and development, and entrepreneurial activities.

“This showcase event is a premier opportunity to hear directly from founding team members to learn more about the thriving Singaporean start-up ecosystem as they strive towards shaping the future of patient care. In the lead up to the event, gain a deeper understanding of the contributing factors to Singapore’s start-up success through our in-depth guide found here.”

You can register for the event here.

