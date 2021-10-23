3D Printing News Briefs, October 23, 2021: Business & Software News

Kicking off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Sartomer has launched a new global website with next-generation product finders. Roboze has welcomed two new members to its Advisory Board, and 3D Solutions has become a France-exclusive sales agent of Farsoon Europe. Finally, Autodesk recently released Netfabb 2022. Read on for the details!

Sartomer’s New Global Website

Part of Arkema‘s Coating Solutions segment, Sartomer has launched a new global website in order to offer its current and prospective customers the best digital journey, which is why the new site also includes next-generation online product finders as well. Featuring a new interface, this is Sartomer’s first website that includes information from Asia, the EMEA, and the Americas, making it easy for users to find global market innovations, sustainability strategies, solutions, as well as specialty resin, photoinitiator, and additive product lines. Additionally, the regional hubs contain a large library of recorded webinars and important documents.

“The website is designed to easily and thoroughly provide information that helps customers develop next-generation products, increase efficiency and improve time to market. The new global website also includes a dedicated section on sustainability where customers can learn about our commitment to sustainable technologies, including safer products, renewable-based solutions, regulatory support and responsible manufacturing, to drive together healthy and environmentally safer innovation,” said Julie Haevermans, Sartomer’s Global Communication and Digital Marketing Director.”

Roboze Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

Italian-American 3D printing solutions provider Roboze has welcomed two renowned aerospace and industrial manufacturing members to its Advisory Board, in order to help speed up the adoption of 3D printing for production. Steven Gonzalez and Alain Harrus each bring a plethora of skills and experience to the Board, which is good news as the company is working to promote a new manufacturing paradigm that’s focused on bringing the value of production back to the point of use. Gonzalez, who joined the NASA team in 1988, is a major expert in the space industry, wanted to work with Roboze to help redefine the space sector standards, as the company’s AM technology is dedicated to metal replacement. Harrus, Chairman of the board at California-based electronics company Kateeva, is an expert in industrial manufacturing, with more than 20 years of venture capital experience in Silicon Valley and a background in physics.

“We are glad to welcome Steven Gonzalez and Alain Harrus to our Advisory Board. Steven is one of the most experienced managers in the space industry. He has always been at the forefront of the management and development of innovative projects, even in the long term, and I am convinced that he will help us redefine industry standards in terms of performance and quality,” said Roboze Founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso. “Having Alain, on the other hand, is confirmation for us that we have worked well over these years, orienting the company in the right direction. The whole team is enthusiastic about the arrival of Alain who adds an important wealth of experience and skills to accelerate the development and both industrial and financial growth of Roboze. Alain will help us in identifying the possibility of disruptive growth also thanks to access to important capital markets.”

3D Solutions Is France-Exclusive Farsoon Europe Sales Agent

Farsoon Europe, the Stuttgart-headquartered subsidiary of Farsoon Technologies, has signed an Exclusive Sales Agreement with 3D Solutions, partnering to support 3D printing industrialization in France with Farsoon’s open laser sintering systems. Farsoon supplies industrial-grade plastic laser sintering and metal laser melting systems, while 3D Solutions distributes 3D printing materials, 3D scanners, and 3D printers, in addition to other rapid prototyping equipment. By working with a company like Farsoon, Paris-based 3D Solutions can make a solid entrance into the SLS 3D printing market.

“Farsoon’s strength in industrial Laser Sintering Systems, ideally supports our strategy to enter into the 3D Printing market. We support industrial customers in France for more than 17 years with top quality tools, machine tools and especially top quality technical and customer service,” said Kevin Manchon, Managing Director of 3D Solutions. “We are glad to start cooperation with such solid partner as Farsoon, whose approach and vision is similar to ours. This cooperation opens huge possibilities to bring even more solutions for our customers on solving their needs. 3D printing is a future of industry, and we are sure, that connection of Farsoon and our team will have big influence on this industry in France.”

Autodesk Releases Netfabb 2022

Finally, 3D software giant Autodesk has released the latest version of its Netfabb connected software for design, simulation, and additive manufacturing. Netfabb 2022 has three focus areas of new functionality, outlined in a new video. This version features more integrated support than ever, including for the Stratasys Origin One, ExOne X1 160Pro binder jetting, Spectroplast’s silicone extrusion SAM technology, and more. Plus, there are improvements focused on User Experience and Toolpathing Simulation, though additional support for hardware systems is the main thing here.

“In this release we focused our efforts on three key areas: machine integration, user experience, key utility improvements, such as toolpathing and simulation,” the video states. “The 2022 release improves existing integrations with EOS and Mimaki printers by utilizing the software development kit provided by those hardware partners. We also partnered with Stratasys to improve our existing integration with the Origin One printer, and we’re releasing a native connection to the Origin online platform, making it easier to set up your print jobs.”

To learn more about Netfabb 2022, you can watch the highlights video below:

