3D Printing Innovator’s Roundtable Webinar: Ditching DfAM and Embracing Design Freedom

In an industry where change is constant and unpredictable, professionals across the manufacturing industry have turned to additive manufacturing (AM) to overcome design and supply chain challenges. But conventional AM technologies are not perfect, and they bring with them certain limitations, namely, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM).
DfAM is a process that requires designing a part in ways that alleviate the need for supports in places where they are impractical to remove or where their removal might negatively impact surface quality. DfAM forces engineers to make concessions in the name of manufacturability, rather than produce the best possible part, and is most often associated with conventional AM technologies.
The good news is we need not remain shackled to its constraints.
To discuss DfAM—along with strategies and insights on how to overcome its limitations—join manufacturing experts from Mohawk Innovative Technology, IMI Critical, The Barnes Global Advisors, and Velo3D, for a roundtable on how advanced AM is enabling true design freedom and helping organizations achieve new heights of innovation.
The session will cover four key insights you can leverage when considering advanced additive manufacturing.
They include:
- How advanced metal AM has delivered on the original promise of 3D printing to help IMI and Mohawk achieve unprecedented feats of engineering
- The journey to advanced metal AM and how to overcome common roadblocks
- How to step outside of DfAM limits to print complex parts with the high-performance material you need
- The cost-benefit of additive manufacturing without DfAM limitations
We hope you’ll learn from this deeper exploration of DfAM and advanced AM. We look forward to your attendance on September 23 at 1:00 pm ET.
