3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 29, 2021

As we move from August into September, we have a slower week of webinars and events ahead of us, covering topics from ceramics printing and SOLIDWORKS 2022 to 3D printing for medical simulation and more. Read on for all the details!

Ceramics Expo in Cleveland, Ohio

This week, the Ceramics Expo returns to a live, in-person event format at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Starting with an invite-only VIP and exhibitor reception on Monday, August 30th, and followed by two days of presentations and exhibits, the technical ceramic and glass industry-focused conference is free and focused on exploring ceramic advancements for a clean, efficient, and electrified future. The theme on the first day, August 31st, will be sustainability and innovation, followed by materials and processing on September 1st.

“At the free-to-attend conference in the hall, 30+ expert speakers will share insights into the latest developments in applications and manufacturing of technical ceramics and the critical role that they will play in ‘enabling a clean, efficient and electrified future’. “Don’t miss this unique opportunity source new materials, components and technologies, gain a 360° view of the ceramic materials market, and make new business connections via our dedicated B2B meetings service.”

ASTM Concludes AM General Personnel Certificate Course

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will finish up its eight-module virtual General Personnel Certificate Course this week. Previous module topics included an overview of the AM process, design and simulation, feedstock, AM safety, and more, and after completing a multiple-choice exam after the course, attendees can earn a General AM Certificate. The 7th module, “Non-Destructive Inspection,” will be held from 9 am until 12 pm EST on Tuesday, August 31st, and taught by Don Roth of Roth Technical Consulting. The final module, “Qualification and Certification,” will be taught in two parts, with the first from 9 am until 12 pm EST on September 1st and the second from 9 am until 1 pm EST on the 2nd. Dr. Matthew Di Prima, a Research Materials Scientist with the FDA, will teach Part 1, and NASA’s Douglas Wells and the FAA’s Michael Gorelik will be teaching Part 2.

“EARN A DIGITAL BADGE after successful completion of this course. These badges are an innovative way to showcase career knowledge, skills, and abilities obtained through professional development. Add the badges to your digital portfolios or share on social and professional networks.”

TriMech and SOLIDWORKS 2022

At 10 am EST on Tuesday, August 31st, TriMech is holding a webinar called “What You Need to Know Before SOLIDWORKS 2022.” The company’s Elite Application Engineer John Landis will discuss SOLIDWORKS and PDM system requirements, options for installation, and how to plan for a successful update. Attendees will hear about best practices, how to back up their systems and user settings, custom file locations, best practices, and more.

“SOLIDWORKS 2022 has been in public beta since June and the new version is scheduled to be released in late November. Whether you update every year or only occasionally, there are things you should do that will assure your SOLIDWORKS update is an interruption-free process.”

Sinterit: Compact SLS Setup Webinar

SLS technology leader Sinterit is again offering its popular hybrid webinar about compact SLS 3D printing, “What do I really need to get into SLS 3D printing?” at 11 am EST on the 31st. The main part of the webinar has been pre-recorded, and at the end, Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz will take part in a live Q&A session with attendees. Attendees will learn about SLS 3D printing, how to compose an SLS solution, how many materials they’ll need for an SLS setup, and more.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology.You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

RIZE on Free Coloring Tools for 3D Models

Moving on to Wednesday, September 1st, RIZE is holding a webinar titled “Free Tools to Color 3D Models” at 2 pm EST. Attendees will learn about the company’s patented Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD) process for full-color composite 3D printing, as well as the latest free 3D model coloring software and its limitations and benefits. They’ll also get to see a demonstration of coloring 3D models using several different free platforms.

“RIZE engineers have made major breakthroughs in color mapping technology with the release of Rize OneTouch v2.2.1.21 and corresponding firmware updates. Don’t miss the chance to join RIZE and learn effective methods to add color to your models.”

Operational Excellence Through Personalized Medical Devices

In a webinar titled “Bringing Personalized Medical Devices to the Masses: How Terumo Aortic Optimizes its Case Management,” medical device company Terumo Aortic will discuss how it used SurgiCase, an online case management platform by Materialise, to enhance the operational excellence of its clinical operations, specifically in scaling up its custom stent-graft business. The webinar, at 10 am EST on Thursday, September 2nd, will be co-taught by Materialise Marketing Manager Bastien Pirson and Jamie McCarte, the Head of Global Custom Devices for Terumo Aortic. They’ll discuss the challenges that the medical device company faced when adapting to increased demand for its services, in addition to other topics as well.

“Personalized care is moving from novel to mainstream. However, there are still considerable hurdles, such as administrative overhead for physicians and operational inefficiencies for businesses when it comes to adopting personalized devices.”

3DHEALS on 3D Printing for Medical Simulation

The final webinar this week, “3D Printing for Medical Simulation,” is by 3DHEALS, sponsored by HP, and will be held from 3-4:30 pm EST on September 2nd. A major 3D printing application is medical simulation for education and surgical training, and with all the progress being made with additive manufacturing in the healthcare field in terms of hardware, materials, and software, medical simulation is also seeing advances. Four speakers will discuss this topic during the webinar: Abdel Hakim Moustafa, MD, a cardiologist at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona; Robert S. Pugliese, Director of Innovation Design at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health; Stephen Wilson, Director of Engineering at Boston Children’s Hospital’s pediatric Simulator Program (SIMPeds); and Ziad Rouag, President and CEO of Biomodex.

“In this upcoming virtual event, we invited experts with clinical, industrial, and educational backgrounds to share their latest works, perspectives, and outlooks on the sector. We will also have breakout rooms after the webinar presentations for networking purposes, which will last around 30 minutes. This serves to network freely and also to connect Pitch3D startups and investors during the breakout session, and you can apply here.”

