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3DPOD 314: Debinding, Sintering, and Metal Binder Jetting with Stefan Joens, Elnik Systems and DSH Technologies

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing
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Stefan Joens of Elnik Systems sells ovens. Their debind and sintering equipment powers a lot of high-volume binder jet and MIM production. We learn about Elnik and its origins. But we also get a deep dive into sintering, debinding, shrinkage, and binder-jet part production. We talk about different parts, part sizes, where binder jet shines, and where it does not. We talk about the future of binder jetting but also of other processes such as bound filament. This is a super useful episode if you want to learn more about binder jetting or sintering in general.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, the industry leader in large-scale 3D metal printing and operator of the world’s largest wire arc additive manufacturing facility. Backed by Lincoln Electric’s 130-plus years of deep expertise in welding, metallurgy, automation, and process control, Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions helps manufacturers push beyond the limits of traditional part production, enabling greater design flexibility, more agile sourcing strategies, and new possibilities for producing large, complex metal components. 

 

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