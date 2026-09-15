Printing Money Episode 42: Q2 2026 Public Markets 3D Printing Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor

Welcome to Printing Money Episode 42. Troy Jensen (Managing Director, Cantor) returns, joining Danny Piper (Managing Partner, NewCap) to review Q2 2026 publicly traded 3DP/AM company earnings reports. Troy’s quarterly appearances on Printing Money provide listeners with a consistent touchpoint to take the pulse of Wall Street’s outlook for 3D printing / additive manufacturing.

The theme of Episode 42 is squarely a nod to growth in global manufacturing, nice timing for North America’s largest manufacturing event, IMTS, which is this week in Chicago. Growth is a trend the 3DP/AM industry is experiencing as well, and you can even find it in the public markets, you just have to look a little harder.

The heart of Episode 42 is the 3DP/AM public company earnings analysis. Troy and Danny break down the balance sheets, P&Ls, and strategies for Stratasys, 3D Systems, Velo3D, Materialise, Xometry, and Protolabs.

Easter eggs: Companies mentioned but not timestamped include: EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, Divergent, VulcanForms, Freeform, Incodema, AFM, I3D, BTX, Burloak, Sintavia, Oerlikon, Bambu Labs, and more.

Please enjoy Episode 42, and check out our previous episodes too.

This episode was recorded September 11, 2026.

Timestamps:

00:13 – Welcome to Episode 42, and welcome back to Troy Jensen, Cantor

00:59 – The ISM PMI, AMT machine tool data, and more indicators all look positive in advance of IMTS (this week in Chicago!)

03:43 – The 3D printing industry seems healthy and growing, but is at the expense of the public markets companies?

05:38 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 2026 earnings review

09:13 – The “race to the bottom” is not just against Chinese 3D printing companies

12:10 – Can pellet based systems such as AIM3D disrupt the polymer AM market?

12:53 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q2 2026 earnings review; CEO transition announced

17:23 – Velo3D (VELO) Q2 2026 earnings review

24:48 – SpaceX’s (SPCX) direct and indirect role in shaping Velo’s business and the 3D printing industry

27:27 – Materialise (MTLS) Q2 2026 earnings review

30:45 – Xometry (XMTR) Q2 2026 earnings review

33:11 – Protolabs (PRLB) Q2 2026 earnings review

37:08 – Thanks again to Troy for joining, and see you all at IMTS!

37:33 – Disclaimer

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Danny Piper is a registered representative of Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult with their own tax, legal, and financial professionals before investing. Real estate investments are generally highly risky. They can be volatile, unpredictable, illiquid, and are subject to ebbs and flows and market shifts. Investors also risk the loss of all principal investments.

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