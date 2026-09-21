3DPOD 315: Dirk Simon, from BASF to Farsoon to FKM, and now Square New Business

Dirk Simon had already spent years in the chemicals industry before joining and pioneering BASF‘s 3D printing effort. We get to hear how that firm looked at 3D printing and entered the market. We also look at Dirk’s time at Farsoon, where he pioneered their early entry into Europe and beyond. Then we talk about FKM and the economics of sintering. We discuss some history and look at when to use additive too before talking about how Dirk now wants to help people generate new businesses and grow new opportunities with his Square New Business venture.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal-jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.

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