The Aachen-based Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (Fraunhofer ILT) is to research titanium aluminide hydrogen reactors and heat exchangers. The hope is that lightweight, better-performing 3D printed components will make the production of hydrogen for transport more efficient. Specifically, this project wants to allow for onboard hydrogen creation. Power-hungry vehicles like mining excavators, combines, or aircraft could possibly be candidates for this.

I personally am a hydrogen sceptic thinking. That this will be akin to standardizing your energy system on a single battery technology seems rather costly now and in the future. At the same time, things that move with lots of hydrogen on board seem like they could be a boon for terrorists. For additive, hydrogen storage, dissemination, and creation are also big opportunities, however. Hydrogen tanks could be made using DED or large-format composites, while many filtration, reaction, and heat-exchange components could be printed.

This project is called InnoWaerm and consists of 1.5 million euros from the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR) and will take 2 years. Fraunhofer ILT will work together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Microengineering and Microsystems (Fraunhofer IMM). The Mainz-based institute has extensive experience in developing small hydrogen reactors.

Parliamentary State Secretary at the BMFTR, Matthias Hauer, stated that,