First 3D Printed House in Germany Officially Opens

15 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

Share this Article

After unveiling the building in October 2020, the PERI Group announced the official opening of the first 3D printed home in Germany. Cutting the ribbon on the 160 m2, two-story structure was Ina Scharrenbach, Minister for Construction, Home, Municipal Affairs and Equality of the State of North Rhine Westphalia. At the event, Scharrenbach noted:

“With the first 3D printed residential building in Germany, positive pressure is being generated in the construction industry: for innovative construction with new technologies, for greater attractiveness in construction professions and for modern architecture with new styles. Now we need to gain experience with the building and establish the manufacturing process on the market, because only more housing provides affordable rents.”

The exterior of the building. Image courtesy of PERI Group.

This is really a minor event in the additive history of a company that has being gaining significant traction with 3D printing globally. PERI acquired a stake in COBOD, a Danish construction 3D printer manufacturer, in 2018. It has used the firms BOD2 3D printers to produce structures in Europe and the U.S., including most recently a home with Habitat for Humanity in Arizona. It is also in the process of constructing a three-story apartment building in Germany.

The ribbon cutting ceremony. Image courtesy of PERI Group.

This, along with COBOD’s other partners, has led to profitable growth for the Danish company, which is worth highlighting given the niche nature of the additive construction segment. With support from PERI, COBOD has grown its footprint to Saudi Arabia.

The 3D printed building. Image courtesy of PERI Group.

PERI is an important supplier of form work equipment for the manual casting of concrete. By backing additive construction, PERI is aiming to automate and digitize what is an otherwise slow-moving industry in the midst of an upheaval. Thomas Imbacher, director of Innovation & Marketing of the PERI Group, explained why the home in Germany is particularly significant:

“Together with our Danish technology partner COBOD, the PERI team has shown that 3D concrete printing technology is ready for the market. The project in Beckum is a milestone that has set many things in motion in the industry. The house in Beckum was the first of its kind and for PERI and for all those involved, this project will always remain something very special.”

The interior of the home. Image courtesy of PERI Group.

Though 3D printing in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) space is quite small, often seems futuristic, and may seem to have limited utility, it is an important enough technology that not only is COBOD doing well financially, but large firms in the space, such as Saint-Gobain, LafargeHolcim, and Sika, are investing in it to some extent. Even GE has partnered with COBOD to 3D print platforms for wind turbines.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Systems Sells Medical Simulation Business for $305M

3D Printed Microneedles Make for Less Painful Continuous Glucose Monitoring

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printing

Engineer Spent Over 900 Hours Designing and 3D Printing Miniature Roller Coaster

If it ever comes up in conversation, I will freely admit that I am a total roller coaster junkie. I love them—the higher and crazier, the better. Give me inversions,...

July 23, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsFeatured Stories

Direct Image Sintering: Visitech Introduces New DLP-PBF 3D Printing Tech

In fall 2020, Visitech quietly made news with the release of a scrolling DLP projector capable of sintering plastic powder, potentially opening up new levels of throughput and reduced cost...

July 1, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBioprinting

Readily3D Bioprinting Pancreas to Help EU-Funded Program Develop Diabetes Treatment

As the World Health Organization reports, the prevalence of diabetes has been rising over the last few decades, and there are currently around 422 million people around the world who...

June 10, 2021
Sponsored
BioprintingMedical 3D PrintingSponsored

ROKIT Healthcare’s bioprinting-based diabetic foot treatment kit registered as a U.S. FDA medical device

ROKIT Healthcare has completed registration of its Dr. INVIVO-based diabetic foot treatment with the U.S. FDA and has successfully completed clinical studies in the U.S. Since 2019, the company has...

May 26, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides