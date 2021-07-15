Dar Al Arkan to Build Saudi Kingdom’s First 3D Printed Home

In the 3D printing industry, companies often boast about their printing accomplishments without having the evidence to back up their claims. Everyone wants to be the leader in the race toward a 3D-printed future, but it’s no simple task.

However, in Saudi Arabia, property development company Dar Al Arkan is working on a project that will revolutionize the modern construction industry. The hope is that this project will increase the use of 3D printing technology across industries worldwide.

The BOD2 3D printer on the Tempe construction site. Image courtesy of PERI Group.

Additive construction is framed as advantageous for many reasons, the number one being the reduced environmental impact on the surrounding area. Construction typically adds to the carbon emissions that enter the atmosphere, but 3D printing eliminates the need for certain building materials. Concrete, cement, and other unsustainable materials may have a reduced impact on the environment with 3D printing, to a degree.

So, what are the project specifications, and when will it be ready?

The Shams Ar Riyadh Project

For the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan is creating a luxury, premium living experience for those willing to pay the price. It’s a compound with attractive features like high-end restaurants and beautiful landscapes to tour.

The project area spans a massive five million square meters and allows residents to enjoy an exclusive lifestyle. There will be a mix of commercial and residential buildings, so people can live and work within the community. The property development juggernaut plans to make the project a smart neighborhood, with audio and visual communication services connecting to one network.

Across the network will be management systems for heating, cooling, safety, lighting, and security, to name a few. Homeowners in this area will be able to program their equipment easily. For example, it’s a great advantage to know how energy-efficient an HVAC system is, especially in an area known for its warm temperatures. Shams Ar Riyadh will allow members of the community to thrive and live sustainably at the same time.

With these unique features, residents are being promised an interactive, premium living experience. The project is expected to finish in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, the Shams Ar Riyadh project is close to the city of Riyadh and only a few minutes away from some of the most prominent attractions in the area.

Collaboration with COBOD

To 3D print the facility, Dar Al Arkan has turned to Construction of Buildings on Demand (COBOD), a 3D printing company located in Denmark. COBOD is handling the 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) technology side of the project. In contrast, Dar Al Arkan will focus its efforts on the finer details of construction.

The BOD2 3D printer. Image courtesy of COBOD.

3DCP technology provides an array of benefits to the construction workers on-site. For example, when 3D printers are laying the groundwork for a structure, workers are less likely to be injured on the job. Not only that, but 3D printers also work much more quickly than humans and are less likely to make costly mistakes.

COBOD’s technology has already been deployed for a range of firsts, from the first 3D printed one-, two-, and three-story buildings in Europe to Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D printed home. It’s worth considering how the BOD2 3D printer will hold up in the extreme temperatures of Saudi Arabia. As we know, Apis Cor struggled with the environment of Dubai when 3D printing on-site. Because COBOD also prints on-site, it may need to modify its materials for the heat.

