Swiss Chemical Giant Sika Introduces Concrete 3D Printer

7 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

Share this Article

If there was any doubt that additive construction was becoming a serious sector, those doubts should be eliminated now. Sika Corporation has unveiled its own concrete 3D printing technology. Tackling this emerging market, Sika has introduced its own concrete 3D printing system, including material supply, mixing technology, patented print head, printer, and software control.

With annual revenues of nearly $9 billion, Sika AG is a multinational chemical company headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. It employs over 25,000 people across more than 100 countries, manufacturing products related to bonding, sealing, reinforcement and more. The firm has among the earliest and largest to get involved in concrete 3D printing, with projects dating back to at least 2017, when it was involved in the additive construction of a concrete canoe. By 2018, it was winning awards for its concrete 3D printing technology and, in 2020, it partnered with Pikus Concrete to introduce its technology to the U.S.

Founded in 1999 in Utah, Pikus has developed a significant amount of experience related to casting concrete before taking the bold step to adopt additive construction technology with Sika. Now, the firm’s 3D printing subsidiary, Pikus3D, will be the first to deliver Sika’s finished product in the U.S. market. Sika lists its technology as capable of 3D printing up to five meters in size at a rate of one meter per second, with accuracy of less than one millimeter.

An element 3D printed by Pikus3D. Image courtesy of Sika.

Using the technology, the company has delivered a number of projects that range in scale from tables and benches to a “learning garden” at a Galloway Elementary School in Jackson, Mississippi.

Though they have yet to (publicly) jump into the construction of complete homes, one interesting detail to note is that the Pikus projects have much more refined detail than many structures fabricated with other concrete printing techniques. The layer lines look to be an intentional design feature, rather than an unfortunate byproduct of the construction method.

As Sika expands in the U.S. by commercializing its technology, it has added two members to its 3D Concrete Printing team, which is currently led by Kyle Loyd, Executive Vice President of Concrete & Waterproofing for Sika. Lyndsay Castle will be joining the division to manage sales and marketing, while Noah Callantine will manage field service activities and process improvements.

Sika is one of the few established materials and construction firms involved in the 3D printing space. After accomplishing a number of firsts in Europe, PERI Group, which owns a minority stake in COBOD, has been taking its activities to the U.S. PERI Group has annual revenues of nearly $2 billion and employees about 9,500 people. However, both Sika and PERI are dwarfed Saint-Gobain, a $41-billion, 350-year-old firm that recently took over a concrete 3D printing factory from its partner BAM in the Netherlands.

We’re still at a phase in additive construction where firms are more about showing off their chops than deploying the technology in a very meaningful way. For that reason, we’re seeing projects geared toward “firsts”, including “first entirely 3D printed community”, and other applications that are sure to garner media attention. When we see more practical, impactful uses, such as larger wind turbine bases than can traditionally be cast, for the technology is when the real value of additive construction will be discovered by builders on the whole. Given the experience of Pikus in concrete casting, they may be a valuable partner for demonstrating these useful applications.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

GE’s 3D Printed Heat Exchanger Survives Unbelievable Temperatures

FZero Hypercar Features First-of-its-Kind 3D Printed Gearbox

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 27, 2021

As we move from June into July, we’ve got a little less hectic schedule of events and webinars for you this week, with topics ranging from leveraging AM for end-use...

June 27, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMedical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Systems and CollPlant: One Step Closer to Bioprinting Tissues for Breast Cancer Patients

As part of an ongoing expansion into regenerative medicine, 3D printing pioneer 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has been infusing additional resources into bioprinting technologies that can build tissues and organ...

June 22, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 19, 2021

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events this week, covering topics like cosmetics and beauty, simulation for SLS printing, 3D printed consumer products, and more. Read on for...

June 19, 2021
3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Push Button Metal, Part 3: More Metal 3D Printing Players in an Evolving Space

A quiet revolution in low-cost metal printing is building and growing, mostly hidden from view. Previously we outlined what typified these companies and we had a look at a number...

June 17, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides