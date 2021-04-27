3D Systems Introduces 3D Printed Polymer-Metal Guides for MF Surgeries

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has long been breaking ground in the personalized medicine space with its Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), which can help reduce the amount of time that patients and surgeons are in the OR. Combining surgical simulation, medical imaging, and 3D printing, the process starts with the surgeon, who brings an initial surgical plan to an online meeting with one of the company’s biomedical engineers. They work together to simulate and develop the final procedure, resulting in a digital plan that is then transferred to the OR through patient-specific 3D printed surgical guides, models, and templates. 3D Systems’ VSP has been used in over 140,000 unique patient cases, and has received FDA market clearance for both its orthopaedic and craniomaxillofacial (CMF) solutions.

Today, the company is announcing the latest addition to its VSP portfolio: patient-specific, occlusal-based Hybrid Guides for MF surgeries.

“3D Systems prides itself on our customer-centric innovation, and our ability to deliver patient-specific solutions that change the way healthcare is delivered. With the introduction of VSP Hybrid Guides, we’ve elevated the capability of our renowned VSP surgical solutions portfolio to facilitate craniomaxillofacial procedures. In partnership with our expert biomedical engineers, surgeons can develop effective surgical plans and patient-specific devices that help improve patient outcomes,” said Menno Ellis, the Executive Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, for 3D Systems.

3D Systems created this new VSP offering for maxillofacial and reconstructive surgeons and their patients as a direct response to customer feedback. VSP Hybrid Guides, which 3D Systems calls a “first-to-market” solution for MF surgery, enables accurate patient treatments by combining the softness of nylon with the strength of titanium into one guide, with “registration to the dentition” to be doubly sure of precise site visibility and placement.

This new innovation really takes advantage of the best traits of each material. Nylon makes it possible to deliver tooth-based registration, while the titanium ensures that the guide is strong enough. To put the guides together, connection sites are used, which were built specifically to establish a good connection, and surgeons have the option to request patient-specific instruments that include several cutting and drilling locations on one occlusal-based guide. In using occlusal registration, VSP Hybrid Guides can potentially also be slimmer, which gives surgeons a better view of the surgical site and makes it easier to place the guide.

The new VSP Hybrid Guides are printed on the company’s DMP Flex 350 and ProX SLS 6100 production-grade 3D printers, out of its LaserForm Ti and DuraForm ProX PA materials. This new offering is just the latest to come out of 3D Systems’ partnership with Stryker, as the two work together to offer innovative maxillofacial solutions: these new 3D printed hybrid guides are compatible with Stryker’s patient-specific Facial iD plating solutions.

“3D Systems and its VSP surgical planning and guides are an integral part of my ability to deliver highly successful outcomes for my patients undergoing corrective jaw surgery. The new VSP Hybrid Guides are the next generation of occlusal-based surgical guides. To be able to combine two materials – nylon and titanium – to create cutting and predictive hole-drilling surgical guides that register to the dentition enables a precise and accurate surgical outcome for my patients,” stated Dr. Jay Neugarten, New York Center for Orthognathics and Maxillofacial Surgery. “Using the VSP Hybrid Guides together with Stryker’s Facial iD customized plates streamlines my workflow in surgery. It’s like using a satellite navigation system compared to a paper map. This ability to seamlessly transfer my digital treatment plans to the surgical arena allows me to provide the highest level of care for my patients.”

With 3D Systems’ VSP platform now including the new 3D printed Hybrid Guides, along with its implant system and surgical planning capabilities, maxillofacial surgeons have access to a complete solution that can make patient-specific treatments simpler. The company is currently offering this new solution in a limited launch phase, with general surgical availability planned for next month.

(Source/Images: 3D Systems)

