3D Systems Gains FDA Clearance for VSP Orthopaedics 3D Surgical Pre-Planning Solution

3D printing company 3D Systems has just announced 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their VSP Orthopaedics solution. This development will further increase solutions offered in their VSP approach for orthopaedics, which has already played a role in the treatment of over 120,000 patients—over the past 25 years.

VSP Orthopaedics will allow surgeons to examine the anatomical structure of patients about to have surgery, relying on a ‘clear 3D visualization’ so they can create a patient-specific surgical plan ahead of time. VSP technology has already been used over the long-term as an example of anatomic modeling leadership.

3D Systems continues to demonstrate the benefits of 3D printing to the world with research and development of a wide range of hardware, software, solutions, and support. While all the classic advantages continue to present themselves from speed in manufacturing—not to mention incredible flexibility in design, making changes, and production—to affordability, customization, and more, what is central to medicine is the ability to make patient-specific models, devices, and solutions.

Virtual planning is becoming much more popular with surgeons too as they are able to remove enormous pressure in training for what may be completely new or rare, complex procedures. With virtual surgical planning, the surgeon can go through the motions of the surgery digitally ahead of time. Accompanying digital surgical training are online planning sessions with 3D Systems biomedical engineers where they work with surgeons to create patient-specific 3D printed models, personalized surgical tools, and instruments—all meant for use in the operating room.

VSP not only offers so many of the typical benefits of 3D printing, but also increases efficiency and the amount of time spent in the operating room—making surgeons, patients, and insurance companies happy. VSP Orthopaedics will be available exclusively through the Onkos Surgical’s My3D™ Personalized Solutions Platform.

This technology enables surgeons in some cases to preserve joints via tumor resections, providing patients with a new lease on life.

“Throughout the years, the power and innovation of our VSP solutions has been demonstrated through improved patient outcomes in a variety of surgical specialties,” said Radhika Krishnan, senior vice president, software & healthcare, 3D Systems. “Our 3D printing technologies combined with the renowned expertise of our biomedical engineers, in collaboration with surgeons, can have a positive impact on a patient’s life—even before they ever enter the operating room.” “Based on the success we’ve seen with our personalized healthcare solutions in other surgical specialties, we are confident in the positive impact on patient care this technology will have for the orthopaedic community. The opportunity to leverage our capabilities with Onkos’ passion for providing differentiated solutions for oncologists will translate into meaningful innovation for musculoskeletal oncology surgeons and patients.”

Many consumers may be surprised to hear that the VSP solution system was created as far back as 2012, but of course many are also surprised to hear that the inception of 3D printing harkens back to Chuck Hull (founder of 3D Systems) in 1983. The idea behind VSP is an approach that combines:

Medical image processing

Surgical planning

Design

3D printing

“As an early stage investor in Onkos, 3D Systems understands our passion for developing innovation,” said Patrick Treacy, CEO, Onkos Surgical. “The VSP Orthopaedics System, which is available exclusively through our My3D Personalized Solutions platform is a great example of how we’re harnessing the power of advanced surgical planning and personalization to create novel solutions that musculoskeletal patients deserve.”

While the medical realm has seen impressive impacts overall thanks to 3D printing, researchers around the world continue to make strides in the area of orthopedics, from knee guides to hip implants, surgical guides for pediatrics, and more.

[Source / Images: 3D Systems]