3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: April 4, 2021

ASTM’s certificate course continues this week, and Cellink is discussing oncology drug screening applications in a webinar. Those are just two of the topics in this week’s webinar roundup, followed by a Fusion 360 add-in, cold spray technology, 3D printed end-of-arm tools, and more. Read on for the details!
ASTM AM CoE General Personnel Certificate Course
ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is continuing its virtual training course this week. The course, ending April 15th, is taught in eight modules over four weeks, and will cover the general concepts of the entire AM process chain. The previous two modules focused on feedstock, metrology, and post-processing, while this week’s two modules are focused on testing and safety. “Mechanical Testing” will be held from 9 am to 1 pm EST on Tuesday, April 6th, while “AM Safety,” on Thursday, April 8th, is a little shorter, starting at 9 am and ending at 11 am.
“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”
Cellink: Oncology Drug Screening Applications with Bioprinters
Also on the 6th, at 10:30 am EST, Cellink is holding a webinar on oncology drug screening applications using its I.DOT and BIO X bioprinters for live tissue testing. The webinar, held in English, will be hosted by Dr. Jared Barrot, an Assistant Professor at Idaho State University, whose group has been working to improve treatment options for patients with sarcomas, a type of cancer. Dr. Barrot is using Cellink’s BIO X and I.DOT to optimize conditions for ex vivo functional drug testing, using patient-derived materials.
“Learn about developing a throughput protocol for testing a panel of anti-cancer therapies on a patient’s tumor so that clinical decisions can be made about the therapies to pursue for that patient. Top therapeutic targets can be further validated in a 3D printed tumor microenvironment to cement the translational success of the identified drugs.”
New Xometry App for Fusion 360
At 2 pm EST on the 6th, Xometry and Autodesk will be holding a joint webinar, “Costing Parts with the Xometry App for Fusion 360.” Xometry Applications Engineer Greg Paulsen and Autodesk Fusion 360 Senior Technical Specialist Jason Lichtman will teach attendees how to install the Xometry add-in for Fusion 360, which lets users receive instant feedback and pricing on ten different manufacturing processes. They’ll explain how to use the add-in to monitor the manufacturing costs for your product, and also how to order prototypes, or send your product away for mass production, using the app.
“Jason and Greg will walk you through different scenarios where it pays off to have instant pricing available during the design stage of their product. They will check to see if designs hit their budget, make some adjustments, and finalize their order via Xometry’s website.”
GE Additive Discusses Binder Jetting RENÉ 108 Superalloy
The latest in GE Additive’s Webinar Wednesday series, “Binder Jetting Hard-to-Weld, Nickel-Based Superalloy RENÉ 108,” will take place on April 7th at 10 am EST. The webinar is based on a joint study completed by GE Additive, GE Power, and Polytechnique Montréal, and attendees will learn the effects of the green, brown, and sintered states of a part 3D printed with binder jetting using nickel-based superalloy RENÉ 108. Some of the advantages and disadvantages of using binder jet 3D printing with this material, as well as its mechanical properties, deformation, and Ni alloy applications, will be discussed by the three speakers: Arunkumar Natarajan, GE Additive Principal Engineer; Étienne Martin, Ph.D., an Associate Professor at l’Ecole Polytechnique; and Srikanth Kottilingam, a GE Gas Power Consulting Engineer.
“The ultra-high strength of nickel-based superalloys with low ductility comes with the price of high susceptibility to cracking and a high residual stress state when processed with conventional powder bed fusion technologies. Binder Jet additive manufacturing is an interesting alternative to other additive manufacturing (AM) modalities, since it does not require melting to fuse powder material but selectively adheres powder with a binder. While there are several studies on the use of melting and other solidification-based AM technologies for nickel-based superalloys, limited literature is available on the use of Binder Jet for these materials.”
TBGA’s AM Influencers on Cold Spray Technology
The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is holding another webinar in its Dialogues: AM Influencer Series, at 4 pm EST on Wednesday the 7th. TBGA ADDvisor® Rob Carter will be joined by his fellow AM Influencer, SPEE3D Co-Founder and CTO Steve Camilleri, and Penn State University Professor Tim Eden, to take a deep dive into cold spray technology.
“Do you have burning questions on Cold Spray but don’t know who to ask?! We’ve got you covered with Penn State University’s Tim Eden joining the TBGA Dialogue, with fellow AM Influencers SPEE3D CTO Steve Camilleri & TBGA ADDvisor® Rob Carter!”
Materialise Explains How Crucial AM Partnerships Can Be
In its latest webinar, Materialise and Singapore’s Nanyang Polytechnic will be presenting their collaboration efforts, and how they’re working together to advance additive manufacturing and train future AM engineers. The webinar, “Harnessing the Potential of Additive Manufacturing Technologies through Collaboration,” will take place at 2 pm Singapore time, which is 2 am EST, and features expert speakers from Materialise, Nanyang Polytechnic, and maritime partners the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and ShipParts.com. Attendees will receive an introduction to the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) by Nanyang Polytechnic, and also learn how collaboration and co-creation can enable meaningful applications and the benefits you can receive from taking professional 3D printing courses.
“Partnerships and collaborations are crucial to turning additive manufacturing into a widely trusted manufacturing technology and create applications that open up new possibilities.
“Over the last 30 years, we have partnered with countless 3D printing machine manufacturers, universities, software providers, research institutes, and 3D printing professionals to enable and advance meaningful applications of this transformative technology.”
TriMech Discusses SOLIDWORKS PDM Search Function
At 10 am EST on Thursday, April 8th, TriMech will be holding a webinar focused on “PDM Advanced Search Functionality” in SOLIDWORKS. CAD files consist of metadata, and the file name is just one part of that, so during the webinar, TriMech Application Engineer Dave Ramsey will explain the various advanced ways that SOLIDWORKS PDM can help you find that important file. He’ll explain how to search for files based on “material,” “description,” “where used,” and file workflow state, and show attendees how to add search criteria to Favorite Searches, re-use favorite file and folder cards for searching, and more.
“We’ve all been there…It’s crunch time and you have to wrap up that last ECR. You open up the directory you think the CAD file you need is in, but then what?? You search for the file you need by name, and likely find 8 to 10 files with the same or similar name or you spend time searching by name only to later discover it was actually saved under the part number instead. When it comes to developing a product, making sure you can find the correct model when you need it, is critical.”
HP on 3D Printed End-of-Arm Tooling
It’s more and more common these days to see 3D printing used in the robotics and industrial automation industries, as it can help complement and address a lot of the prevalent issues in more traditional methods of manufacturing, such as injection molding and machining. At 12 pm EST on Thursday, April 8th, HP is holding a webinar titled “3D Printed End-of-Arm Tools: Advantages, Applications, & Use Cases,” that’s all about how end-of-arm tooling, or EOAT, is one application that can really benefit from AM due to customization, lightweighting, part consolidation, cost reduction, and time to market.
“In this 1-hour webinar, we will cover the different types of additive manufacturing (AM) technologies available in the market today, their advantages over traditional manufacturing methods, considerations that should be taken when designing parts for AM, other industrial applications, and 10 real-world 3D printed end-of-arm tool (EOAT) use cases.”
3DHEALS: Advanced Visualization in Healthcare
The last webinar of the week, by healthcare 3D printing innovation platform 3DHEALS, will be at 6 pm EST on the 8th. “Advanced Visualization in Healthcare: AR/VR/MR,” is a free, live webinar, and an on-demand recording can be accessed later by 3DHEALS premium and enterprise members. Several entrepreneurs, field experts, and researchers will be on hand to discuss this important topic, and determine whether it’s a “true breakthrough or social media sensation.” Knowing what advanced visualization technologies are capable of achieving in the healthcare field, my money is on true breakthrough, but attend the webinar and hear it for yourself!
“We will do a deep dive into how the latest technological advancements in advanced visualization, augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality (AR/VR/MR) are changing the way we interact and potentially improve healthcare.”
Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events?
