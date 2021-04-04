3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: April 4, 2021

ASTM’s certificate course continues this week, and Cellink is discussing oncology drug screening applications in a webinar. Those are just two of the topics in this week’s webinar roundup, followed by a Fusion 360 add-in, cold spray technology, 3D printed end-of-arm tools, and more. Read on for the details!

ASTM AM CoE General Personnel Certificate Course

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is continuing its virtual training course this week. The course, ending April 15th, is taught in eight modules over four weeks, and will cover the general concepts of the entire AM process chain. The previous two modules focused on feedstock, metrology, and post-processing, while this week’s two modules are focused on testing and safety. “Mechanical Testing” will be held from 9 am to 1 pm EST on Tuesday, April 6th, while “AM Safety,” on Thursday, April 8th, is a little shorter, starting at 9 am and ending at 11 am.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course, as well as find the module schedule and list of presenters, here.

Cellink: Oncology Drug Screening Applications with Bioprinters

Also on the 6th, at 10:30 am EST, Cellink is holding a webinar on oncology drug screening applications using its I.DOT and BIO X bioprinters for live tissue testing. The webinar, held in English, will be hosted by Dr. Jared Barrot, an Assistant Professor at Idaho State University, whose group has been working to improve treatment options for patients with sarcomas, a type of cancer. Dr. Barrot is using Cellink’s BIO X and I.DOT to optimize conditions for ex vivo functional drug testing, using patient-derived materials.

“Learn about developing a throughput protocol for testing a panel of anti-cancer therapies on a patient’s tumor so that clinical decisions can be made about the therapies to pursue for that patient. Top therapeutic targets can be further validated in a 3D printed tumor microenvironment to cement the translational success of the identified drugs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

New Xometry App for Fusion 360

At 2 pm EST on the 6th, Xometry and Autodesk will be holding a joint webinar, “Costing Parts with the Xometry App for Fusion 360.” Xometry Applications Engineer Greg Paulsen and Autodesk Fusion 360 Senior Technical Specialist Jason Lichtman will teach attendees how to install the Xometry add-in for Fusion 360, which lets users receive instant feedback and pricing on ten different manufacturing processes. They’ll explain how to use the add-in to monitor the manufacturing costs for your product, and also how to order prototypes, or send your product away for mass production, using the app.

“Jason and Greg will walk you through different scenarios where it pays off to have instant pricing available during the design stage of their product. They will check to see if designs hit their budget, make some adjustments, and finalize their order via Xometry’s website.”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive Discusses Binder Jetting RENÉ 108 Superalloy

The latest in GE Additive’s Webinar Wednesday series, “Binder Jetting Hard-to-Weld, Nickel-Based Superalloy RENÉ 108,” will take place on April 7th at 10 am EST. The webinar is based on a joint study completed by GE Additive, GE Power, and Polytechnique Montréal, and attendees will learn the effects of the green, brown, and sintered states of a part 3D printed with binder jetting using nickel-based superalloy RENÉ 108. Some of the advantages and disadvantages of using binder jet 3D printing with this material, as well as its mechanical properties, deformation, and Ni alloy applications, will be discussed by the three speakers: Arunkumar Natarajan, GE Additive Principal Engineer; Étienne Martin, Ph.D., an Associate Professor at l’Ecole Polytechnique; and Srikanth Kottilingam, a GE Gas Power Consulting Engineer.

“The ultra-high strength of nickel-based superalloys with low ductility comes with the price of high susceptibility to cracking and a high residual stress state when processed with conventional powder bed fusion technologies. Binder Jet additive manufacturing is an interesting alternative to other additive manufacturing (AM) modalities, since it does not require melting to fuse powder material but selectively adheres powder with a binder. While there are several studies on the use of melting and other solidification-based AM technologies for nickel-based superalloys, limited literature is available on the use of Binder Jet for these materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TBGA’s AM Influencers on Cold Spray Technology

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.