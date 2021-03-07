3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 7, 2021

From designing polymer lattices and building a starship in SOLIDWORKS to 3D simulation in the automotive industry and electronics printing, all sorts of topics are being covered in the webinars and virtual events we’re telling you about in this week’s roundup. Read on for the details!

NAMIC x SGINNOVATE Future of AM Webinar Series

Starting things off this week, NAMIC and SGInnovate are starting their Future of Additive Manufacturing webinar series. Technically, the start date is 10 am Singapore time on March 9th, but to catch it in EST, you’ll want to tune in at 9 pm on Monday, March 8th. SGInnovate’s Director of Venture Building, Suchitra Narayan, will moderate the discussion between the panelists: Sam Onukuri, Head and Senior Fellow at Johnson & Johnson; Dan Braley, Associate Technical Fellow & AM Focal with Boeing Global Services; and Abhinav Singhal, ThyssenKrupp’s Chief Strategy Officer – APAC. They will discuss how disruptive technologies, such as 3D printing, advanced robotics, and AI, “will power the growth of new industries.”

“Mass adoption of additive manufacturing will not only disrupt markets but will be a significant contributor to the transformation to Industry 4.0 as well. Not only will it drive transformational growth within organisations, but innovations enabled by such exponential technologies can also help manufacturers grow faster and be more agile in unlocking new forms of value such as lower prototyping costs, higher degrees of customization, reduced manpower costs and more flexible R&D.”

TriMech Builds a Starship with SOLIDWORKS

At 10 am EST on Tuesday, March 9th, TriMech will be holding what sounds like a really interesting webinar, called “Warp Speed Design: Building a Starship with SOLIDWORKS.” Brett Combs, a TriMech Application Engineer, will show attendees how to streamline the process of redundant design by using the program’s time-saving features to create a customized starship. Combs will discuss several topics, including advanced sketching and dimensioning, keyboard shortcuts, multibody part design, library feature parts, and more.

“He’ll be using some of the more advanced modeling tools to create a celestial SOLIDWORKS experience. We’ll take a look at the sketching and sweeping skills needed to craft the fuselage, wings and rockets of this spaceship. When the custom spaceship is finished, he’ll take advantage of SOLIDWORKS ability to apply scenes and appearances to our project, giving it the impression it’s zooming through a distant nebulous – an intergalactic look at SOLIDWORKS IN SPACE!”

SOLIDWORKS and Automotive Simulation

Also on the 9th, at 1 pm EST, Dassault Systèmes will hold a webinar titled “Simulation in the Automotive Industry” about 3DEXPERIENCE Works solutions for FEA and CFD, which can be very useful in the transportation and mobility industry. Attendees will learn about topics like air and fluid flow, thermal management, nonlinear part analysis to crash tests, and the full 3DEXPERIENCE Works product portfolio for FEA and CFD.

“There are numerous applications: from early conceptual design of individual parts to high-end simulation of a car crash test, cabin comfort, aerodynamics and all types of thermal management in the engine environment and beyond. In this webinar, you will see some of the capabilities of Dassault Systemes 3DEXPERIENCE Works product portfolio including Finite Element Analysis (FEA) solutions powered by SIMULIA with ABAQUS technology as well as our Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) solution, relevant to the Automotive industry. SOLIDWORKS Simulation desktop portfolio will also be referenced, albeit very briefly.”

GE Additive on Advancing Aerospace Development

The latest in GE Additive’s ongoing webinar series, “Advancing Aerospace Development with Metal 3D Printing Technology and Post-Processing,” will be held on Wednesday, March 10th at 10 am EST. The company is partnering with Protolabs to discuss what trends they’ve witnessed in how the aerospace industry is being impacted by metal 3D printing. Alex Weaner, GE Additive Design Team Leader, and Joshua Parker, DMLM Production Project Leader at Protolabs, will discuss several topics, including heat treatments, the materials used, how these capabilities can be leveraged by the aerospace industry, and more.

“Additive manufacturing is seeing increasing acceptance for the production of aerospace parts. As a broader array of metal powders becomes available for use with additive, the breadth of parts that can be manufactured increases. In the highly regulated aerospace industry, attention to detail and tracking of procedures are two crucial keys to success.”

TBGA’s AM Influencers on DED Technology

At 11 am on the 10th, the Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) will be holding a webinar in its Dialogues: AM Influencer Series, and this one will be focused on busting myths about directed energy deposition (DED) technology. Laura Ely, TBGA’s Director of Programs and its resident DED guru, will be leading the discussion, joined by fellow DED expert Melanie Lang, FormAlloy’s Co-Founder and CEO, and Tim Bell, the Head of CoC for AM with Siemens.

“Sure to be a really fun, and geekified dialogue that should “demystify” DED for attendees!”

TechBlick’s Inaugural Event: Printed Flexible Electronics

TechBlick is a paid, year-round event series featuring a variety of presentations featuring over 350 analysts and more than ten masterclasses by industry experts. The inaugural event is this week, March 10th-11, and will focus on all kinds of electronics, including 3D printed. Industry experts put together the agenda for the conference, and the latest research and developments in these topics will be presented by many leading global organizations, such as GE Research, Fiat, Evonik, Optomec, Covestro, SWAROVSKI, Jabil, Nano Dimension, and more.

“This event covers Printed, Flexible, Hybrid, and InMold Electronics in its entirely. It considers all the key global trends including innovations in inks, ultrathin ICs, R2R production, sensors, photodetectors, solar cells, displays, smart packaging, precision printing, flexible batteries, 3D printed electronics, electronic packaging, skin patches, and beyond. It brings together all the key innovators, suppliers, manufacturers, and OEMs in one community.”

TriMech on the SOLIDWORKS PDM Environment

TriMech’s second webinar this week, “Matching Vault Users to the Right Client,” will be at 10 am EST on Thursday, March 11th and focused on SOLIDWORKS PDM (Product Data Management). Tony Bucchino, another TriMech Elite Application Engineer, will explain the three different client types in the program, and when each of them are needed, which depends on whether your SOLIDWORKS PDM environment is Standard or Professional. He’ll discuss the differences between CAD Editor and Web, Viewer, or Contributor licenses, and how to make the most out of each, as well as how to share licenses and figure out which one you need.

“SOLIDWORKS PDM client types determine the level of access each person can have to the Vault. Do you have your Vault users set up with the right client type?”

nTopology Virtual Training on nTop Platform

You’ll have to choose between the Thursday TriMech webinar above or this training by nTopology, as they’ll both be held at 10 am EST. Attendees will learn the basics of the company’s versatile nTop platform, along with how to navigate its interface, create reusable workflows, use its functional generative capabilities, and apply functional lightweighting and latticing techniques to design high-performance, 3D printable parts. There will also be a live Q&A session at the end, and all eligible participants will receive a trial license of nTopology.

“Our Application and Customer Success engineers will guide you through your first lightweighting and latticing design workflows. Through practical exercises, they will introduce you to the fundamental concepts that set nTopology apart from all other engineering design software.”

ASME Discussing 3D Printed Polymer Lattices

This week’s final webinar, “Designing High Performance Polymer Lattices to Replace Foam,” is by ASME, and will be held at 1 pm EST on Thursday, March 11th. Sponsored by Carbon, the webinar will discuss the benefits of elastomeric lattices, the future of product development with inverse design, and potential and current applications, using the CCM Hockey helmet and Fizik bike saddle as case studies. Pierre-Luc Beauchamp, CCM Hockey’s Manager of Research, Development and Industrialization; Carbon’s Director of Software Engineering Hardik Kabaria; and Marco Malfatti, the R&D Manager for the Selle Royal Group, will discuss how lattice design can impact performance, as well as the future of inverse design and how to set performance specs for your lattice structure.

“3D printed polymer lattice structures can provide unique, high-performance characteristics. For CCM Hockey, this meant replacing the protective foam pads in ice hockey helmets with finely-tuned elastomeric lattices in its new Super Tacks X with NEST Tech helmet. For Fizik, this meant developing a bike saddle with multiple functional zones that respond to rider physiology, the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive. “Behind CCM’s helmet and Fizik’s bike saddle is unique design software that enables “inverse design,” allowing an engineer to specify performance requirements. The software uses these specifications to create an optimized lattice design that can be 3D printed. The design software can even generate multi-zonal lattices with varying mechanical properties across the lattice volume.”

