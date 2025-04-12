3D Printing News Briefs, April 12, 2025: RAPID Roundup

The news from last week’s RAPID+TCT in Detroit just keeps on coming! That’s why today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is another RAPID Roundup of more exciting announcements from the trade show floor. Read on for all the details!

APES Announces Partnership with KRONOS Mechatronics

Technology company Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions (APES) announced a strategic partnership with Germany-based KRONOS Mechatronics, a systems specialist in 3D printed electronics and additive manufacturing. APES, which also debuted its own Matrix6 at RAPID, can now expand its additively manufactured electronics (AME) offering by adding the KRONOS Helios and Hyperion systems to its product portfolio. These two systems were actually updated and relaunched under KRONOS, which acquired assets of Neotech AMT last year, and both offer robust 5-axis motion control, modular configurations, extensive materials compatibility, and support a range of printing and post-processing methods, such as FFF, ink jetting, plasma cleaning and CNC milling, and surface mount device (SMD) Pick-and-Place integration. APES will also support the next generation of KRONOS’s 3D AME CAD/CAM software platform Aion 5X, and plans to integrate it as an option for its Matrix6 production system. This translates into a unified, seamless CAD/CAM solution for many AME platforms by KRONOS and APES, and will enable APES to support the full product lifecycle.

“As we grow our portfolio to include the KRONOS Helios and Hyperion, along with the APES Matrix6D platforms our goal is to offer customers a complete set of solutions that support them from early R&D prototyping through pilots, to large-scale production. KRONOS’ Helios and Hyperion systems are powerful solutions for additive manufactured electronics R&D prototyping, and they complement Matrix6D’s strengths in scaling and orchestration,” said Rich Neill, the CEO of APES. “We’re excited to work with KRONOS to give our customers a unified platform strategy encompassing the full lifecycle of AME product development and manufacturing.”

“Aion 5X is the leading OS, Helios and Hyperion are the engines – together, they power the future of additive electronics,” said Jörg Dickerboom, the CEO of KRONOS Mechatronics.

ATO Launches ULTRA FREQUENCY System & Powder Production Devices

Ultrasonic metal atomization company ATO Technology exhibited alongside its U.S. partner Additive Plus at RAPID this past week, and showcased some exciting metal powder production and processing innovations. The company also launched some new technologies and solutions to help increase the flexibility, sustainability, and efficiency of in-house powder manufacturing, starting with its new ULTRA FREQUENCY SYSTEM. This is the fourth frequency system ATO has developed, and is the latest addition to its ultrasonic atomization platform. It’s designed to produce both fine (25 µm average) and spherical powder sizes with narrow Particle Size Distribution—great for advanced powder metallurgy technologies.

ATO Technology also presented its next-gen ATO Cast, a re-engineered induction vacuum casting furnace for material recovery, alloy design, and rods production. For improved process control, flexibility, and safety, it features a redesigned user interface, built-in oxygen sensor, and an integrated pyrometer with a camera for live monitoring of the casting process. Finally, the company also launched the new ATO Sieve, which offers big improvements in powder throughput and usability, and sieving performance. The company says its improved ATO Suite can transform any metal feedstock—like custom ingots, commercial rods and wire, and 3D printing scrap—into high-quality, reusable powder, while also supporting a sustainable, closed-loop workflow that lowers material costs and waste.

TECDIA Unveils kaikaFIN 3D Printer Nozzle for Mako Hotend

At RAPID, precision machining company TECDIA debuted its new kaikaFIN, or kaika1310, nozzle, which was designed specifically for Slice Engineering’s Mako Hotend for Bambu Lab. Thanks to its trade show launch, this next-generation, ultra-precise 3D printer nozzle had a simultaneous release in both Japan and the U.S. The Mako Hotend by Slice Engineering is an officially approved upgrade part for Bambu Lab’s X1 and P1 printer series. This $125 hotend majorly improves productivity, because unlike stock versions, it enables independent nozzle replacement.

Dispenser Nozzles, TECDIA’s flagship product, have been endorsed by major smartphone manufacturers, and now have a global market share, so clearly the company knows what it’s doing when it comes to nozzles. It developed the precision “kaika” nozzle for both hobbyist and industrial 3D printers, and it features an internal 30-degree taper, which helps prevent clogging and enhances material flow. Additionally, TECDIA says that its “industry-leading concentricity of 20 microns” enables ultra-smooth layer transitions. The kaikaFIN printer nozzle is capable of fine 3D printing at 0.1 mm and 0.4 mm diameters; however, the U.S. market will only offer the 0.1 mm version for now.

MasterGraphics Launches Updated M5D Brand

Wisconsin-based technology provider MasterGraphics announced that it has rebranded to M5D, inspired by a new company vision and combined expertise in 2D and 3D technologies. MasterGraphics has a strong foundation in the 2D printing industry, specifically as a premium provider of HP’s wide format 2D printing technologies. But in 2018, the company began to widen its focus to include industrial 3D printing, and now offers solutions from 3D Systems, UltiMaker, Formlabs, and AMT, as well as HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology. A new future started to take shape for MasterGraphics, and as M5D, the company is committed to supporting success in every dimension. Their new logo’s five-sided icon helps walk clients through critical components of business success: profitability, alignment, evolution, results and agility. Any solution M5D provides should create value in three or more of those dimensions to be a viable option for their clients and partners.

“For any company, the effective adoption of 3D printing into their product development or manufacturing processes creates a transformational shift. I love being part of that and helping companies leverage new 3D printing or design technologies to amplify their success,” said M5D President Kevin Carr. “We’re always looking for new ways to take great care of our customers on the 2D printing side of the business because they’re our foundation and wide format will continue to be a strong focus. However, opportunities to help companies on the 3D printing side are what will drive our growth moving forward as we build on our recent successes around additive manufacturing. We believe being excellent at both, especially when it comes to service, benefits everyone.”

