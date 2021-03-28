3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 28, 2021

We’ve got another packed week of webinars and virtual events to tell you about, covering topics like 3D modeling, 3D printed maxillofacial implants, product development, and more. Read on for the details!

ASTM AM CoE General Personnel Certificate Course

As we told you last week, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is holding a virtual training course, in eight modules taught over four weeks, that will cover the general concepts of the entire AM process chain. The course runs through April 15th, and attendees will learn how to support the growing AM industry with technical knowledge, as well as earn a General AM Certificate and 3.2 Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The next two modules are on Tuesday, March 30th, at 9 am EST, and Thursday, April 1st, at 8 am EST. The first will last four hours and focus on feedstock, while the second will last five hours and focus on metrology and post-processing.

“Whether you are just stepping into AM or if you have experience and are looking to advance your knowledge and stay relevant, the General Personnel Certificate Course is for you. The course is recommended for technicians, managers, engineers, and other individuals from government agencies, industry, and academia with any level of AM experience.”

You can register for the course, as well as find the module schedule and list of presenters, here.

TriMech Continues 3D Modeling Discussion

Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech is having another webinar focused on 3D modeling this Tuesday at 10 am EST. In “Next-Gen 3D Modeling: Understanding 3D Creator and xDesign,” TriMech Application Engineers Sawyer Gara and Stephen Choi will teach attendees all about the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform’s cloud-based 3D Creator collaboration tool and its xDesign App, and how they can be used to perform the same kind of parametric modeling from SOLIDWORKS. You’ll also learn how to add important parts, and progress updates, to a team design project from anywhere, and how to “Create on the Cloud” using xDesign.

“Remote collaboration on a project can be vital but you have to be able to work quickly and efficiently as well. Did you know the 3D Creator Role and xDesign on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform can help you do just that?”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS Holding First Central Europe Event

On Tuesday the 30th, the 3DHEALS healthcare and technology network, founded in San Francisco by Jenny Chen, M.D. a couple of years ago, is hosting its first online event for Central Europe beginning at 10:30 am EST. The live event, “Best Practices in Central Europe: 3D Printed Maxillofacial Implants,” is free to the public, though on-demand video after the fact is only free for 3DHEALS premium members. The speakers will include some renowned oral and maxillofacial professors and surgeons, as well as some other experts in the field of 3D printed MF implants. Once the event is over, you can head over to the Topia networking platform to keep the conversation going.

“Breaking geographic boundaries, these experts in the maxillofacial implants will share their experiences, tips with an international audience.”

You can register for the event here.

Shortening the AM Material Qualification Process

From 2-3 pm EST on Tuesday the 30th, America Makes is hosting a webinar, titled “Shortening Your Material Qualification Process for Additive Manufacturing,” about the novel design and simulation tool offered by AlphaSTAR that supports difficult thermal modeling at the material and part levels: GENOA 3DP TMg. Attendees will hear how users of this tool can predict material states and address every thermal region of the print process, from heating and melting to solidification/sintering and cooling, as well as how to generate and process thermal and void maps to find which parts of the print are stable, and scale up from just material to a 3D printed part.

“In this webinar, you will learn how GENOA 3DP TMg was applied to an L-PBF part at the material & part levels, and how the output of TMg was implemented into distortion analysis.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys & Eventys Talk Product Development

Last month, Stratasys announced that AM product launch agency Enventys Partners is using its industrial Origin One 3D printer to fabricate end-use treatment devices for head lice. On Wednesday, March 31st, at 12 pm EST, the two companies are presenting a webinar about the experience, “An Additive First Approach to Product Development of End-Use Parts,” about the experience. TJ Root, a Design and Development Engineer at Enventys Partners, will discuss the different types of applications that can compete with traditional manufacturing costs, as well as how beneficial it can be to both prototype and produce parts on the same 3D printer, and more.

“Learn how Enventys Partners utilized the Stratasys Origin One 3D Printer, high-performance medical grade materials, and design freedom of additive to create a unique lice removal device economically. Discover how removing traditional tooling requirements unlocked the ability to consolidate components into a single design, reduce material use through typology optimization, and drastically lower production costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Live Demonstration of Riven’s Metal Additive Tool

At 1 pm EST on the 31st, Riven is holding a live demonstration of how it’s able to speed up new production of 3D printed parts made with metal binder jetting (MBF) and bound metal deposition (BMD) parts, using its visual 3D data and cloud software. “Dare to Compare: Accelerate NPI of Metal Additive Products” will be hosted by the company’s Founder and CTO James Page will discuss how Riven’s “CAD Compare You Can Share” tool for metal AM post-processing can help users save thousands in engineer hours and wasted processing operations, decrease iterations and ship to customers faster, and visualize warp to tune designs and adjust parameters. Registrants will also get a copy of the company’s Engineering Brief, “Solving metal additive manufacturing challenges with 3D scanning and cloud software”

“Sintered metal part defects are often difficult to diagnose. Riven’s industry-first, CAD compare you can share tool quickly surfaces problems with high accuracy in just minutes, before parts are sent to post-processing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Additive Manufacturing Coalition Live Zoom Forum

The national membership organization Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding another live Zoom forum on Wednesday, March 31st at 3 pm EST, titled “People, Technology and Quality: A Case Study on How Additive Manufacturing Will Keep the American Heartland Advancing into the Future.” Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-04), who serves on the Committee on Agriculture, Committee on Budget, and Committee on Science, Space and Technology, will be delivering opening remarks for the webinar.

Additional speakers for the AM Coalition’s latest live Zoom forum are the President of Pilgrim Consulting LLC, Dr. William E. Frazier; Dr. Eric Johnson, Materials Engineering Fellow, John Deere; Associate Professor at Ames Laboratory Dr. Martin Thuo; and Dr. Pete Collins, Associate Professor at Iowa State University. You can register for the Zoom forum here.

Fireside Chat: Rapid Medical Response to COVID-19

The final virtual event for the week, a virtual fireside chat hosted by SME’s Direct Digital Manufacturing Advisory Team and Medical Additive Manufacturing Advisory Team, will be held on Thursday, April 1st, at 6 pm EST, as part of the organization’s 2021 3D Digital Manufacturing Challenge, “Digital Manufacturing for Rapid Medical Response.” This week’s “Rapid Medical Response to COVID-19 Fireside Chat” will be a panel discussion, full of medical AM experts talking about how their organizations applied 3D printing to help with the pandemic crisis response and address various medical supply issues. After the panel, the DDM Advisory team will discuss the 2021 challenge theme, and answer questions from student teams and faculty.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 brought with it a variety of public health challenges and economic consequences at a scale, scope, and pace not experienced in many decades. Additive manufacturing and 3D Printing were called upon to help quickly fill inventory and supply shortages of medical equipment from basic personal protective equipment to more sophisticated respirators and ventilators. This rapid and focused response by the manufacturing sector and the additive manufacturing community was integral to a variety of other essential critical infrastructure sectors and their workers, and was vital to slowing the spread and mitigating the many adverse consequences of the virus – saving many lives.”

You can register for the fireside chat here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

