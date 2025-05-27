Siraya Tech Introduces New Elastomer 3D Printing Materials, Including Foaming TPU

California company Siraya Tech, founded in 2019 with a focus on material science, customer focus, and agility, develops high-quality 3D printing materials that meet the needs of creators, hobbyists, and industries. This month, the Los Angeles-based firm announced the launch of three new elastomeric materials that will expand users’ options for printing durable, flexible, and high-performance parts across multiple print technologies. Siraya Tech’s portfolio now includes foaming TPU Air and strong TPU 64D filaments, along with the elastic Rebound 55A resin.

“The launch of TPU Air, TPU 64D, and Rebound 55A resin demonstrates our ongoing dedication to providing material solutions that meet specialized needs. We are excited to see how these new elastomers will empower our users to innovate further in their respective fields, from industrial design to advanced hobbyist applications,” Mark Peng, Founder of Siraya Tech, said in a press release.

Foaming TPU Air for Flexible 3D Printing

First up, the new TPU Air is an active foaming filament that differs from typical TPU materials in that it offers temperature-controlled foaming to significantly reduce weight. Siraya Tech says that by adjusting the printing temperature, users can control the material’s final softness and weight, and achieve parts that are up to 50% more lightweight than ones printed with standard TPU.

“TPU Air isn’t just a new filament; it’s a new way to think about creating flexible parts. The ability to tune weight and softness on-the-fly opens up incredible possibilities for designers and engineers, allowing for unprecedented customization in applications ranging from performance sporting goods to bespoke assistive devices,” Peng explained.

Siraya Tech also says that its TPU Air has tunable flexibility, so users can tailor parts to specific applications. That’s because the material’s shore hardness can be varied from 63A to about 85A. Another key feature of this foaming material is the fact that it was tailor-made for improved printability and excellent layer adhesion, in contrast to many pre-foamed filaments.

TPU Air is said to deliver parts right off the print bed with a soft, fabric-like, and matte finish. This makes it a great choice for lightweight, functional parts like vibration dampeners, drone components, custom padding and liners, and ergonomic grips. Plus, if you’re into 3D printed cosplay, TPU Air’s “aesthetically pleasing texture” makes it a material you should definitely consider.

Industrial Durability & Controlled Flexibility with TPU 64D

Siraya Tech’s new TPU 64D, with a Shore 64D hardness, is for those applications that still want the benefits of an elastomeric material, but also require more rigidity, wear resistance, and structural stability. The filament was designed to hold up under demanding mechanical use, but is also said to offer easier, smoother, and more clog-resistant printing than many other softer TPU materials.

TPU 64D is compatible with the original Bambu Lab Automatic Material System (AMS), which enables multicolor printing with four materials, easy support removal, and filament backup. Siraya Tech says the material can create printed parts that are firm, tough, and durable, such as bushings, gears, rollers, and protective covers. But it’s also completed ISO 10993 testing for certain biocompatibility protocols (-5, -10, -23). This means that the new TPU 64D could also be used for applications in external-use devices; end-user validation is required if you’re interested in this.

Rebound 55A with High Elasticity

Finally, Siraya Tech is expanding into resin 3D printing with the launch of its very flexible Rebound 55A. With a Shore 55A hardness, this elastic resin was developed to offer rapid rebound that’s 3-5 times faster than typical elastomeric materials. It’s also a single-part resin, so the company ensures ease of use without any complex mixing required.

Siraya Tech says this resin is great for parts that require shock absorption and rapid shape recovery, as it’s able to withstand compression and bending very well. Additionally, Rebound 55A offers the highly precise results you’d typically expect from resin printing, but also includes “outstanding flexible properties” as well. This highly elastic resin is good for applications like flexible grips, cushioning pads, dampeners, gaskets, seals, protective gear elements, and components for sports equipment.

These three new materials by Siraya Tech will soon be available for purchase on the company’s website. For now, you can purchase TPU Air, TPU 64D, and Rebound 55A in the U.S. via Amazon. Print settings for these materials, and others, can be found here.

