Bambu Lab Launches Software to Manage 3D Printer Fleets—No Cloud Needed

Bambu Lab has introduced a new software tool, Bambu Farm Manager, designed to help users manage large fleets of 3D printers over a local network, without relying on the cloud.

After nearly a year in beta testing, Bambu Farm Manager became available to users with a soft launch on May 27, 2025. The company officially announced the release to the public on July 3. The software currently works with the P1, A1, and X1 Carbon 3D printers, with support for the X1E expected in the third quarter of 2025 and for the upcoming H2 Dual model by the end of the year.

For schools, businesses, and makers who care about privacy, security, or simply want more control over their print farms, Bambu Lab says this could be a game-changer.

A Cloud-Free Alternative for Print Farms

Bambu Farm Manager was designed specifically for high-volume printing environments, such as print farms, schools, and research labs. What sets it apart is that everything runs locally.

Instead of sending data to cloud servers, Bambu Farm Manager keeps all commands, files, and communication on-site, which means faster, more secure operations; this is especially useful for teams working with sensitive files or strict IT rules.

“Farm Manager gives me and my clients full control over where their data goes,” said Korneel Bullens, an engineer and founder of Korneel’s 3D Services, a print‑farm operation based in the Netherlands. “It’s also made managing the printer fleet a breeze, substantially driving down operational costs.”

Bambu Farm Manager is made up of two main parts that work together to streamline printer fleet management. The Farm Manager Server runs in the background on the computer, handling communication with all connected printers. Meanwhile, the Farm Manager Client serves as the user-facing dashboard that is used to monitor and control the entire fleet.

More importantly, the system can scale to as many printers as the local network and computer can support. That makes it ideal for setups ranging from a handful of machines to print farms with dozens or even hundreds of devices.

Tools to Run Large Printer Fleets

Bambu Farm Manager includes a set of useful features to streamline large-scale 3D printing operations. It also promises real-time monitoring to see the status of all printers on a single screen, batch controls that allow the same command to be sent to multiple machines, and smart queuing to automatically assign jobs based on availability.

File organization is handled through tags, folders, and filters, making it easier to navigate print tasks. The software also supports staggered start times to help manage power loads across a fleet. Together, these features are designed to support efficient, organized, and scalable printer management.

Free to Use For Now

The current version of Bambu Farm Manager is completely free and available to Windows users (Windows 10 and higher). All existing features will remain free, according to Bambu Lab.

That said, the company is already thinking about premium add-ons for the future, although they have promised that these will only be introduced if they bring real value to larger, professional operations.

If you want to try Bambu Farm Manager, everything you need is available on Bambu Lab’s official Farm Manager Wiki, including installation guides, system requirements, and FAQs. Bambu Lab has also released a case study showing how engineers are already using the software.

Images courtesy of Bambu Lab.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.