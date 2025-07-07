Bambu Lab Launches Software to Manage 3D Printer Fleets—No Cloud Needed

July 7, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D SoftwareBusiness
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

Bambu Lab has introduced a new software tool, Bambu Farm Manager, designed to help users manage large fleets of 3D printers over a local network, without relying on the cloud.

After nearly a year in beta testing, Bambu Farm Manager became available to users with a soft launch on May 27, 2025. The company officially announced the release to the public on July 3. The software currently works with the P1, A1, and X1 Carbon 3D printers, with support for the X1E expected in the third quarter of 2025 and for the upcoming H2 Dual model by the end of the year.

For schools, businesses, and makers who care about privacy, security, or simply want more control over their print farms, Bambu Lab says this could be a game-changer.

Bambu Farm’s network diagram.

A Cloud-Free Alternative for Print Farms

Bambu Farm Manager was designed specifically for high-volume printing environments, such as print farms, schools, and research labs. What sets it apart is that everything runs locally.

Instead of sending data to cloud servers, Bambu Farm Manager keeps all commands, files, and communication on-site, which means faster, more secure operations; this is especially useful for teams working with sensitive files or strict IT rules.

“Farm Manager gives me and my clients full control over where their data goes,” said Korneel Bullens, an engineer and founder of Korneel’s 3D Services, a print‑farm operation based in the Netherlands. “It’s also made managing the printer fleet a breeze, substantially driving down operational costs.”

Korneel engineer uses Bambu Farm Manager.

Bambu Farm Manager is made up of two main parts that work together to streamline printer fleet management. The Farm Manager Server runs in the background on the computer, handling communication with all connected printers. Meanwhile, the Farm Manager Client serves as the user-facing dashboard that is used to monitor and control the entire fleet.

More importantly, the system can scale to as many printers as the local network and computer can support. That makes it ideal for setups ranging from a handful of machines to print farms with dozens or even hundreds of devices.

Korneel uses Bambu Farm Manager.

Tools to Run Large Printer Fleets

Bambu Farm Manager includes a set of useful features to streamline large-scale 3D printing operations. It also promises real-time monitoring to see the status of all printers on a single screen, batch controls that allow the same command to be sent to multiple machines, and smart queuing to automatically assign jobs based on availability.

File organization is handled through tags, folders, and filters, making it easier to navigate print tasks. The software also supports staggered start times to help manage power loads across a fleet. Together, these features are designed to support efficient, organized, and scalable printer management.

Bambu Farm Manager real-time monitoring.

Free to Use For Now

The current version of Bambu Farm Manager is completely free and available to Windows users (Windows 10 and higher). All existing features will remain free, according to Bambu Lab.

That said, the company is already thinking about premium add-ons for the future, although they have promised that these will only be introduced if they bring real value to larger, professional operations.

Bambu Farm Manager file organization.

If you want to try Bambu Farm Manager, everything you need is available on Bambu Lab’s official Farm Manager Wiki, including installation guides, system requirements, and FAQs. Bambu Lab has also released a case study showing how engineers are already using the software.

Images courtesy of Bambu Lab.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Printing Money Episode 30: Q1 2025 Public 3D Printing Earnings Review with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

McGill University Startup TissueTinker Could Speed Up Cancer Drug Development with 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

UToledo Health Using 3D Bioprinting by Tides Health For Wound Care

Dr. Munier Nazzal, a vascular surgeon and chief of the Division of Vascular, Endovascular Surgery and Wound Care of UToledo Health in Ohio, is working on an exciting bioprinting application:...

July 3, 2025
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessFashionReshoring

3D Printed Footwear Startup Koobz Lands $7.2M in Seed Round

California-based Koobz is focused on reshoring the U.S. footwear supply chain with advanced manufacturing processes, including 3D printing. The startup just announced that it has added $6 million to its...

June 25, 2025
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

Firing on All Cylinders: Ursa Major Discusses One of the Most Pivotal Quarters in Company History

It doesn’t make 3D printers, supply additive manufacturing (AM) feedstock, provide design software, or print parts upon request from the general marketplace. But none of this makes Ursa Major any...

June 12, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesMetal 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, June 7, 2025: Digital Inventory, Thermal Management Solutions, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, UK-based 3D printing bureau 3D People responds to global instability, and AEWIN chose Fabric8Labs’ technology for advanced thermal management solutions. We’ll end with...

June 7, 2025
3ERP
Formnext
AMA 3DPI
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP
HP
MMX
IMTS2026
HP Session 3
Continuum Powders
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
FacFox
3DPOD
Stratasys

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides