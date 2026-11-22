Friday at Formnext always feels like a snow day. All the management types have gone. Startup founders, technical teams, and some marketing teams remain. It’s much quieter than the super busy Thursday. But this is the day for conversations, deep discussions, and reflection. It’s my favorite day because I get to see everything; in talking to people, I always find one more tidbit or another startup I had missed. It’s languid but very effective.

Key Trends

So what can we say about this Formnext? There was one hall less. There clearly was a washout, Formnext occupied one fewer exhibition hall this year, with some companies absent and around 300 new exhibitors joining the show. That is excellent news. This edition of Formnext was clearly a success. Early opinion coalesces that it was a good show to sell as well as to meet. There were fewer newbies, but many people were scaling up and investing more. Most people were very knowledgeable, competent, and knew what they wanted to find. Whereas applications were the mainstay of stands previously, we can imagine features, cost savings, and effectiveness will matter more going forward. Training, peripherals, and implementation will also matter more.

DED and LFAM: Unloved Stepchildren No More

DED is growing in importance, getting much better and being used across many applications. LFAM is growing as well, especially for boats. Pressure vessels are an incredible application for DED, and they’re driving much of the growth there. Both these technologies can make much bigger objects much more cheaply than we’re accustomed to. Both have a tonne of applications and many other potential uses. We’ve focused a lot of our attention on a 40 by 40 by 40 centimeter box. But in missile defense, oil and gas, maritime, and beyond, it’s DED and LFAM that are growing fastest. We used to make tiny, human-scaled parts, but the Navy and Chevron need huge parts. We should pay more attention to these companies and segments. At AMS two years ago, we did almost a whole day on DED, and people were surprised. But a lot of us are caught up in the LPBF-verse and need to look broader. I expect DED growth to accelerate. A lot of the work is happening behind the scenes. An oil company does some cladding somewhere, and they buy a robot for 3D printing too. They buy it from a local robot system integrator, too. Or there’s a missile factory somewhere humming away in secret. LFAM is also humming, and more awareness around drone boats and just how crucial they will be to war will accelerate this.

Softwarization of AM

A lot of the money in AM now is going to overhyped AI CAD startups. AI CAD is computationally expensive right now. I believe more than 150 of these firms may not survive. So this will be a tough market. But around this, many people are using AI for process data, settings, optimization, and more. This will probably become very prevalent. Companies like PanX are making simulation an everyday occurrence. Euler, Phase3D, and alternatives are becoming standard tools for many people. People are again looking at settings and software-optimized settings to increase yield. Nikon SLM Solutions and EOS are embracing software firms like Dyndrite and giving more people access to their machines. Nikon SLM in particular seems to be investing significant resources in its ecosystem. Materialise, Autodesk, and Siemens are trying to leverage AI.

Desktop Manufacturing

I need to mention it again because I think that the biggest trend is the emergence of well-funded desktop machines like UV flatbed printers, CNC machines, laser cutters, and more. Several of these firms have over 100 million in total funding. Yes, it isn’t 3D printing. But that’s not the point. You make cars, but you should also focus on the motorcycle market because it is a competitive technology for some; many business decisions are similar, the manufacturing and materials overlap, and motorcycle companies are well placed to make cars someday. Please pay attention to these guys because they will play a fundamental role in our future.

Powderbed.com

Powderbed is a one-person company. It’s not a supercharged VC startup; it’s not like Sartre looking for an exit. It’s a person who wants to build an ongoing business over time using their expertise and skills. The Core includes the software and hardware you need for a scanner and laser controller. Buy this box to accelerate machine development and build your LPBF or other machine faster. Instead of spending a lot of time on the basics, you can use that time to develop new capabilities or features. Powderbed is a force multiplier for our industry. It will make it easier to build machines, including custom ones, quickly. We’ve reached a size and maturity where this is possible. At the same time, this is completely obvious, and no one did it. Everyone wanted their own machine, not to help others make machines. And I love the model whereby we ignore VCs and instead focus on building businesses that make money. To me, that’s the future.

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