336452/rosswag-engineering-qualloy-eplus3d-launch-validated-metal-powders
AMS X

Rosswag Engineering, qualloy & EPlus3D Launch Validated Metal Powders

November 12, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAsiaBusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingQuality Control
Formnext
RAPID

Share this Article

EPlus3D, Rosswag, and qualloy have had a partnership in place since April 2026, with an MOU that focused on trying to build a manufacturing tool chain together. Now the trio has announced a validated powder range in 316L and 17-4PH. More materials in the Eplus3D select range are to follow. You can buy the materials through qualloy’s online store, where the firm hopes to become a supplier of small-batch powders worldwide. The powders are in stock in Germany with a 5-day lead time. 

In this case, service firm and settings developer Rosswag validated the powders. Eplus3D Germany did the test builds; Rosswag tests them while qualloy sells the powder. The three companies are doing “joint material qualification and parameter development, creating validated material-process combinations” together. We’re not sure who makes the powder, but if I had to guess, it would most likely be Avimetal or CNPC Powder, though it could be Eckard. 

The 316L builds were done on an EP-M300 at 50 μm layer thickness, and the firms say that density on both materials was higher than 99.9%. The team tested at 0.5 mm wall thickness and 35° overhangs.

Mechanical Properties
Validated 316L and 17-4PH stainless steel powders
Material Orientation mE
(GPa)		 Rp0.2
(MPa)		 Rm
(MPa)		 A5
(%)
316L XY 166 ± 15 531 ± 15 664 ± 15 41 ± 5
316L Z 149 ± 10 452 ± 10 585 ± 15 51 ± 5
17-4PH XY 151 ± 12 464 ± 10 957 ± 10 29 ± 5
17-4PH Z 168 ± 5 575 ± 12 980 ± 10 26 ± 5
Key: mE = Elastic modulus (GPa);
Rp0.2 = 0.2% proof strength (MPa);
Rm = Ultimate tensile strength (MPa);
A5 = Elongation at fracture (%).
Source: Eplus3D

The goal is still the same: together, Rosswag Engineering, Qualloy, and Eplus3D are building on the original partnership goal of creating a more integrated and validated metal additive manufacturing ecosystem. One of the key aims is “competitive pricing,” and the trio will show off parts at Formnext

This seems to be a smart play by the three firms. Eplus is essentially using local firms qualloy and Rosswag as a crowbar to gain access to the DACH market. Through their local connections and presence, trust in Eplus can grow. The two smaller firms are hitching their wagons to Eplus. On the one hand, paranoia around Chinese firms could lead others to doubt their ability to qualify parts or supply powders. But a cheap, easy-to-implement steel powder could very well be a real help to people wanting to do some serious manufacturing. Eplus’s machines and reliability have steadily improved, and the company now offers a full lineup. The company has 10 machines in its large-part Atlas line, 3 machines in its Forge series manufacturing line, and 4 in its Flex small-scale and R&D line. 

Eplus has been growing, but a canceled IPO took a lot of wind out of its sails. As Pawel Slusarczyk points out, we don’t really know why the IPO was blown off, which adds to the uncertainty. Much bigger BLT is public, and many other Chinese LPBF firms are battling for market share. This puts a very ambitious Eplus on its back foot, really. Others are leaner and have much more affordable machines. Take Riton and Fastform, for example, who are shipping a lot of entry-level dental machines.

Meanwhile, BLT dominates the higher-end market, while Farsoon’s internationalization has been more complete, with stronger local support, distribution, and application engineering. Avimetal is also from Beijing and an integral part of China’s defense establishment. So if I were to bet on who would win out as China’s biggest 3D printing players, I’d bet on Avimetal and BLT. So at first glance, it may look like a solid play to partner with Eplus, but competition in China is heating up, and we’re about to enter our survivor phase.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry ADDMAN
ADDMAN

Share this Article

Recent News

How Haddy Landed Disney, and Why That Matters for 3D Printing

Two Farsoon Machine Launches & How Chinese AM OEMs Are Shifting Focus

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessDesktop PrintersMetal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, November 11, 2026: Financing, Distributor, Kickstarter, & More

We’re starting off with exciting AMUG news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Neil Hopkinson was selected for the 2027 Innovators Award. Then we’ll move on to business, with...

November 11, 2026
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing ServicesAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)AM ResearchArtificial Intelligence (AI)BusinessFeatured Stories

AM Investment Strategies 2026: Where 3D Printing Investment Is Going

Which parts of the 3D printing industry are growing, who’s buying, and where’s the money going? At the AM Investment Strategies webinar on November 5, executives discussed how customer orders...

November 11, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D SoftwareMetal 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing Simulation, Monitoring, Inspection, & More at Formnext 2026

Formnext 2026 is getting closer, and we’re already seeing lots of 3D printing industry news ahead of the trade show in Frankfurt. In this pre-event roundup, we’ll tell you about...

November 6, 2026
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2026: Tungsten, Color Mixing, Prosthetic Socket, & More

We’re starting with business from Xact Metal, 3D Systems, and Freemelt, and moving on to materials from Snapmaker and hybrid manufacturing with Eplus3D. We’ll end with a custom prosthetic socket,...

November 5, 2026
EOS
AM Power
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
EWI
Siemens
Divergent
Additive Manufacturing Consortium
Novamet
Astro America
Fabric8Labs
Metal Powder Works
Materialise
Nanoforge
Nikon SLM Solutions
HZG
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Incodema 3D
Invision
Carbon
Asimov Ventures
AMT
XJET
6K Additive
IMTS
Continuum Powders
Vulcan Forms
AMSIS
Dynamism
American Elements
HP
ARC Impact
HP
Formnext
3D Systems
Continuum Powders
FacFox
Creality
HP 1200 Variation 1
ADDMAN
AMR Drones Report
AMR Applications Analysis
AMR Polymer Extrusion
Additec
Atlix
RAPID
3DXTECH
TPM3D
AMUG
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides